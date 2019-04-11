Lawton City Council — Ordinance 2019-02 (Landfill Fees)

Lawton City Council

ORDINANCE 2019-02

Ordinance Amending Chapter 106 – Landfill Rates

AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 106, Section 106.08:

WHEREAS, the City Code Section 106.08 now provides:

106.08(1) Fees. The fees for solid waste disposal and collection service and recycling used or available for each residential premises, each dwelling unit of a multi-family dwelling and those commercial establishments utilizing the City’s contracted collector are $14.00 per month for a small cart and $16.00 per month for a large cart plus a landfill fee of $4.00 per month.

WHEREAS in order to maintain the integrity of the system and maintain a pass-through cost equal to that being charged by the Landfill Authority then a rate increase is required to adequately fund the proprietary account. And

WHEREAS the Council has considered the needs of the system and determined no increase in the base rate for residential users is required. However an increase in the landfill usage charge from $4.00 per month to $4.05 per month would be appropriate.

WHEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED Section 106.08 subsection 1 is hereby amended and the following Section shall be substituted in the City Code:

106.08(1) Fees. The fees for solid waste disposal and collection service and recycling used or available for each residential premises, each dwelling unit of a multi-family dwelling and those commercial establishments utilizing the City’s contracted collector are $14.00 per month for a small cart and $16.00 per month for a large cart plus a landfill fee of $4.05 per month.

2. EFFECTIVE DATE: This Ordinance shall be effective after publication or July 1, 2019 whichever is later.

3. REPEALER: Any provision of the City Code or a practice or course of dealing contrary to the provision hereby adopted are hereby repealed.

4. PUBLICATION: The Clerk is directed to publish this Ordinance as required by law after passage.

Passed and approved by resolution of the Lawton City Council.

MAYOR, Dale R. Erickson

ATTEST: CITY CLERK,

Carla Eidenshink

First Reading: 2/6/19

Second Reading: 3/6/19

Third Reading: 4/3/19

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 11, 2019