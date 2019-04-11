Lawton City Council — Ordinance 2019-03 (Water Rates)

Lawton City Council

ORDINANCE 2019-03

Ordinance Amending Chapter 92 – Water Rates

AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 92, Section 92.02:

WHEREAS, the City Code Section 92.02 now provides:

92.02 Rates for Service. Water service shall be furnished at the following monthly rates within the City. (Code of Iowa 384.84)

1. Metered Water

Gallons used per Month Rate

First 1,000 $20.00

All over 1,000 $2.55 per 1,000 gallons

WHEREAS in order to maintain the integrity of the system and pay the costs associated with maintenance, expansion, and debt service a rate increase is required to adequately fund the proprietary account. And

WHEREAS the Council has considered the needs of the system and determined no increase in the base rate for residential users is required. However an increase in the usage charge from $2.55 per 1,000 gallons to $2.65 per 1,000 would be appropriate.

WHEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED Section 92.02 is hereby amended and the following Section shall be substituted in the City Code:

92.02 Rates for Service. Water service shall be furnished at the following monthly rates within the City. (Code of Iowa 384.84)

1. Metered Water

Gallons used per Month Rate

First 1,000 $20.00

All over 1,000 $2.65 per 1,000 gallons

2. EFFECTIVE DATE: This Ordinance shall be effective after publication or July 1, 2019 whichever is later.

3. REPEALER: Any provision of the City Code or a practice or course of dealing contrary to the provision hereby adopted are hereby repealed.

4. PUBLICATION: The Clerk is directed to publish this Ordinance as required by law after passage.

Passed and approved by resolution of the Lawton City Council.

MAYOR, Dale R. Erickson

ATTEST:

CITY CLERK, Carla Eidenshink

First Reading: 2/6/19

Second Reading: 3/6/19

Third Reading: 4/3/19

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 11, 2019