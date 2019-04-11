Lawton City Council — Ordinance 2019-04 (Sewer Service Charges)

Lawton City Council

ORDINANCE 2019-04

Ordinance Amending Chapter 99 – Sewer Service Charges

AMENDING CITY CODE CHAPTER 99, Section 99.01:

Chapter 99, Section 99.01

Sewer Service Charges Required

WHEREAS, the City Code Section 99.01 now provides:

SEWER SERVICE CHARGES REQUIRED. Each customer shall pay sewer service charges for the use of and for the service supplied by the municipal sanitary sewer system as follows:

1. Residential Rate. The rate for each residential customer is thirteen dollars ($13.00) per month.

2. Commercial Rate. The rate for each commercial customer is based upon the amount of water used per month.

Gallons used per Month/Rate

First 1,000 $13.00

All over 1,000 $1.50 per 1000 gallons

WHEREAS in order to maintain the integrity of the system and pay the costs associated with maintenance, expansion, and debt service a rate increase is required to adequately fund the proprietary account. And

WHEREAS the Council has considered the needs of the system and determined an increase in the base rate from $13.00 to $15.00 per month for residential users. And an equivalent increase in the Base rate for commercial customers from $13.00 to $15.00 and an increase in the usage charge from $1.50 per 1,000 gallons to $1.85 per 1,000 gallons would be appropriate.

WHEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED Section 99.01 is hereby amended and the following Section shall be substituted in the City Code:

SEWER SERVICE CHARGES REQUIRED. Each customer shall pay sewer service charges for the use of and for the service supplied by the municipal sanitary sewer system as follows:

1. Residential Rate. The rate for each residential customer is fifteen dollars ($15.00) per month.

2. Commercial Rate. The rate for each commercial customer is based upon the amount of water used per month.

Gallons used per Month/Rate

First 1,000 $15.00 (minimum bill)

All over 1,000 $1.85 per 1000 gallons

2. EFFECTIVE DATE: This Ordinance shall be effective after publication or July 1, 2019 whichever is later.

3. REPEALER: Any provision of the City Code or a practice or course of dealing contrary to the provision hereby adopted are hereby repealed.

4. PUBLICATION: The Clerk is directed to publish this Ordinance as required by law after passage.

Passed and approved by resolution of the Lawton City Council.

MAYOR, Dale R. Erickson

ATTEST: CITY CLERK,

Carla Eidenshink

First Reading: 2/6/19

Second Reading: 3/6/19

Third Reading: 4/3/19

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 11, 2019