Moville City Council Minutes — April 3, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt arrived at around 6:10 pm. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Application from Rogers Holdings, LLC for a new home to be built at 24 S. 2nd Street. Malm motioned to approve the permit, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Jerry Sailer, Kent Baker, Jereme Muller, Pert Degen, Jerry Stillwell, Geoff Fay, Colton Warren, Jay Warren, Deb Clark, Pat Rogers and Jonathan Keselring. During Open Forum, Colton Warren introduced himself and let the council know he was in attendance to learn about City government as a member of Boy Scout Troop 225. Pert Degen and Jerry Stillwell with the Moville Senior Center discussed the need for a new roof at their facility. They asked the council to help them with possible options for funding the project. Jonathan Keselring let the council know he thinks that the City owes Ben Dyer with Main Street Auto an apology due to an altercation in front of the business that included Keselring. Chief Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Chief Muller gave a Police Department update.

Council discussed the sidewalk plans for the Motorville property at 16 N 1st Street. The Nixons plan to pour the proposed sidewalk at the end of April or middle of May. Council discussed a deadline of June 1st for the work to be completed or else the City will complete the work at the property owner’s expense. Thompson will draft a letter that says as much and mail to the property owners. Council reviewed the draft of Training Repayment Contract for Muller prepared by Attorney Thompson. Bauer motioned to approve it, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed possibilities for improvement of the Motel 20 property at 631 Frontage Road and requested input from visitors to the meeting as well. Bauer requests to table the issue until next meeting for further discussion. No action taken at this time.

Council reviewed

Resolution 2019-27

accepting the Lift Station Improvements.

Malm motioned to approve this resolution, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Deb Clark with EGR presented the council with the 2019 ICAP insurance renewal proposal. Schmidt motioned to accept this renewal, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:50 pm, Ofert motioned to enter Public Hearing regarding proposed FY 18/19 Budget amendment #2, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No comments made before or during the meeting, so around 6:51 pm Malm motioned to close public hearing, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed

Resolution 2019-28

City Budget Amendment and Certification for Amendment #2 for budget FY 18/19.

Conolly motioned to adopt this resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the resignation of Mike Byers from the Board of Adjustment and discussed possible replacements. Bauer motioned to appoint Derl Petersen to the position, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed spring cleanup practices and other possible options for improving the system for next year. No action taken now, will discuss in the future. Council discussed open burning dates.

Bauer motioned to approve

Resolution 2019-29

allowing open burning from April 20 to May 5, 2019,

seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business Bauer motions to adjourn at 7:05 pm, Schmidt seconds. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 11, 2019