Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — March 19, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 26, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on March 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the March 26, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the March 12, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on March 19, 2019.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll dated 3/15/19 and 3/22/19 and claims paid on 3/19/19. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a letter of support for the Kingsley-Pierson School District for the Aureon Charity Grant Program for funding the Kingsley Elementary school computer science program. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to fund the LEC climate control unit for the Communication Center for $3,400 out of the General Fund building expense. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 9/10 in Johnson Township on Granite Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Northwest REC in Perry Township in Section 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 22, 23, 24 and in Hungerford Township in Section 7, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a contract for LB-271507—73-75 with Christen-sen Bros. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a contract for L-PCC-150—73-75 with Godbersen -Smith. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Hungry Canyons Project Agreements #s 19-8, 19-9, 19-10 for Projects LC-373609, LC-351570, LC-270510. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve

Resolution #2019-0326 opposing Senate Study Bill 1045 and Senate File 184.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis seconded by Loutsch, to approve right of way projects LC-351570, LC-351570, LC-140107, and LB-271507. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve low bid to Richards Construction for $137,033 for project LC-032802—73-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve low bid to Richards Construction for $135,929 for project LC-050140—73-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve low bid to Richards Construction for $123,712 for project LC-272201—73-75. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:32 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid 3-19-19

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

Access Systems copier contract 1079.68

Advanced Systems copies 15.78

AgriVision Equipment filters/oil 411.47

City of Akron utility assistance 150.00

Alpha Wireless radio repair 360.00

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 117.20

Nick Beeck fuel & meeting exp. 45.71

Dennis Binneboese mileage 564.89

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars supplies 149.35

Branum Oil diesel fuel 480.59

Robert B. Brock legal services 121.80

City of Brunsville utilities 52.20

Campbell Supply TIRES & TUBES 408.20

Certified Testing Services OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 3600.00

Derek Christoffel meeting expense 15.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 3426.01

City of Craig SUNDRY 510.00

CWD kitchen supplies 3120.67

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 161.05

Victoria DeVos misc. expenses 164.96

Eakes Inc. supplies 446.22

Dave Erdmann MEALS 26.24

Fareway kitchen supplies 204.51

Fastenal supplies 111.23

Stacey Feldman conference expenses 677.39

Floyd Valley Hospital 2nd Qtr. health allocation 101,339.03

FORCE America PARTS 962.81

Woodward Youth Corporation Juvenile shelter care 326.55

Frontier phone services 2293.75

G & R Controls controller repairs 3020.80

GCR TIRES & TUBES 198.00

Jolynn Goodchild conference expenses 602.36

Govconnection toner and laptops 2166.00

Government Forms and Supplies envelopes 153.45

City of Hinton utilities 199.07

Hinton Postmaster post office box 82.00

Holiday Inn LODGING 940.80

Peter Holtgrew BATTERIES 18.91

Iowa DNR well permit 25.00

Iowa Prison Industries vehicle markings 185.08

ISSDA civil school registration 125.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 1011.05

J.B. Propane fuel 350.13

Jensen Motors truck parts 6744.08

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 1059.18

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

City of Le Mars utilities 533.15

Le Mars Ambulance Service transport 225.00

Le Mars Daily Sentinel subscription/publications 200.85

L.G. Everist Inc. MATERIALS 2238.79

L3 Mobile Vision vehicle equipment 3772.56

Mai Welding Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 304.00

Mark Marienau MEALS 19.31

MaryBeth Seggerman rent assistance 150.00

Menards supplies 488.80

MidAmerican Energy utilities 8386.81

Midwest Honda mower parts 293.63

Midwest Wheel PARTS 218.46

Mr. Muffler brakes 707.46

Sharon Nieman cell phone/mileage 100.42

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 673.85

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 85.00

One Office Solutions ink cartridge 418.72

Todd Osterbuhr TOOLS 1500.00

City of Oyens SUNDRY 42.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff Sheriffs fees 1629.18

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 923.18

Premier Communications phone 1598.66

Presto-X-Co pest control 55.00

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lawn Care snow removal 560.00

Quality Lube Center service 50.40

R.R. Brink Locking Systems gearmotor 191.00

Darin Raymond e-signature pad 328.28

Northwest REC electric 941.53

Red’s Printing voter registration forms 600.54

Rockmount Research & Alloys WELDING SUPPLIES 819.11

Thomas Rohe MEALS/LODGING 229.94

Sapp Bros. fuel 24,098.84

Schlotfeldt Engineering Right of Way 2018.00

Schorg’s Amoco fuel 1331.63

Sherwin Williams paint/supplies 82.94

Sioux Sales Company supplies 534.80

Siouxland District Health well testing 125.00

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 60.00

Solutions data storage program 63.34

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 118.00

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Nathan Summerside MEALS 9.62

SupplyWorks supplies 290.78

The Record publications 273.36

Thomson West court library 1277.94

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 92.92

Total Motors vehicle repairs 1563.56

Union County Electric tower 104.00

U.S. Cellular cell phones 191.32

USIC Locating Services locate services 213.87

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 132.75

Verizon Wireless cell phones 126.35

Wagner Auto Supply wiper blades/terminal 143.03

Duane Walhof misc. reimbursements 135.32

Walker’s Excavating beach sand 562.64

WesTel Systems phone services 527.88

Williams & Company FY 2017-18 audit 2300.00

Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisors med examiner transport..550.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter care..10,710.37

Zep Manufacturing SUNDRY 691.52

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 6351.80

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 11, 2019