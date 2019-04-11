Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — March 19, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
March 26, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on March 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the March 26, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the March 12, 2019 meeting.  Motion Carried.  There was no meeting on March 19, 2019.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll dated 3/15/19 and 3/22/19 and claims paid on 3/19/19.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a letter of support for the Kingsley-Pierson School District for the Aureon Charity Grant Program for funding the Kingsley Elementary school computer science program.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to fund the LEC climate control unit for the Communication Center for $3,400 out of the General Fund building expense.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 9/10 in Johnson Township on Granite Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Northwest REC in Perry Township in Section 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 22, 23, 24 and in Hungerford Township in Section 7, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a contract for LB-271507—73-75 with Christen-sen Bros.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a contract for L-PCC-150—73-75 with Godbersen -Smith.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve Hungry Canyons Project Agreements #s 19-8, 19-9, 19-10 for Projects LC-373609, LC-351570, LC-270510.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve
Resolution #2019-0326 opposing Senate Study Bill 1045 and Senate File 184.
Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis seconded by Loutsch, to approve right of way projects LC-351570, LC-351570, LC-140107, and LB-271507.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve low bid to Richards Construction for $137,033 for project LC-032802—73-75.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve low bid to Richards Construction for $135,929 for project LC-050140—73-75.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve low bid to Richards Construction for $123,712 for project LC-272201—73-75.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:32 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid 3-19-19
A & M Laundry  floor mats    58.00
Access Systems  copier contract    1079.68
Advanced Systems copies    15.78
AgriVision Equipment  filters/oil    411.47
City of Akron  utility assistance    150.00
Alpha Wireless  radio repair    360.00
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    117.20
Nick Beeck  fuel & meeting exp.    45.71
Dennis Binneboese  mileage    564.89
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  supplies    149.35
Branum Oil  diesel fuel    480.59
Robert B. Brock  legal services    121.80
City of Brunsville  utilities    52.20
Campbell Supply  TIRES & TUBES    408.20
Certified Testing Services OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    3600.00
Derek Christoffel  meeting expense    15.00
Cornhusker International  PARTS    3426.01
City of Craig  SUNDRY    510.00
CWD  kitchen supplies    3120.67
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    161.05
Victoria DeVos  misc. expenses    164.96
Eakes Inc.  supplies    446.22
Dave Erdmann  MEALS    26.24
Fareway  kitchen supplies    204.51
Fastenal  supplies    111.23
Stacey Feldman  conference expenses    677.39
Floyd Valley Hospital  2nd Qtr. health allocation    101,339.03
FORCE America  PARTS    962.81
Woodward Youth Corporation  Juvenile shelter care    326.55
Frontier  phone services    2293.75
G & R Controls  controller repairs    3020.80
GCR  TIRES & TUBES    198.00
Jolynn Goodchild  conference expenses    602.36
Govconnection  toner and laptops    2166.00
Government Forms and Supplies  envelopes    153.45
City of Hinton  utilities    199.07
Hinton Postmaster  post office box    82.00
Holiday Inn  LODGING    940.80
Peter Holtgrew  BATTERIES    18.91
Iowa DNR  well permit    25.00
Iowa Prison Industries  vehicle markings    185.08
ISSDA  civil school registration    125.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    1011.05
J.B. Propane  fuel    350.13
Jensen Motors  truck parts    6744.08
Kimball-Midwest PARTS    1059.18
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
City of Le Mars  utilities    533.15
Le Mars Ambulance Service  transport    225.00
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  subscription/publications    200.85
L.G. Everist Inc.  MATERIALS    2238.79
L3 Mobile Vision  vehicle equipment    3772.56
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    304.00
Mark Marienau  MEALS    19.31
MaryBeth Seggerman  rent assistance    150.00
Menards  supplies    488.80
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    8386.81
Midwest Honda  mower parts    293.63
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    218.46
Mr. Muffler  brakes    707.46
Sharon Nieman  cell phone/mileage    100.42
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    673.85
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    85.00
One Office Solutions  ink cartridge    418.72
Todd Osterbuhr  TOOLS    1500.00
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    42.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  Sheriffs fees    1629.18
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    923.18
Premier Communications  phone    1598.66
Presto-X-Co  pest control    55.00
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Quality Lawn Care  snow removal    560.00
Quality Lube Center  service    50.40
R.R. Brink Locking Systems  gearmotor    191.00
Darin Raymond  e-signature pad    328.28
Northwest REC  electric    941.53
Red’s Printing  voter registration forms    600.54
Rockmount Research & Alloys  WELDING SUPPLIES    819.11
Thomas Rohe  MEALS/LODGING    229.94
Sapp Bros.  fuel    24,098.84
Schlotfeldt Engineering  Right of Way    2018.00
Schorg’s Amoco  fuel    1331.63
Sherwin Williams  paint/supplies    82.94
Sioux Sales Company  supplies    534.80
Siouxland District Health  well testing    125.00
Shelly Sitzmann  cell phone allowance    60.00
Solutions  data storage program    63.34
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  Hillview water    118.00
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Nathan Summerside  MEALS    9.62
SupplyWorks  supplies    290.78
The Record  publications    273.36
Thomson West  court library    1277.94
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    92.92
Total Motors  vehicle repairs    1563.56
Union County Electric  tower    104.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phones    191.32
USIC Locating Services  locate services    213.87
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    132.75
Verizon Wireless  cell phones    126.35
Wagner Auto Supply  wiper blades/terminal    143.03
Duane Walhof  misc. reimbursements    135.32
Walker’s Excavating  beach sand    562.64
WesTel Systems  phone services    527.88
Williams & Company  FY 2017-18 audit    2300.00
Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisors  med examiner transport..550.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile shelter care..10,710.37
Zep Manufacturing  SUNDRY    691.52
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    6351.80

