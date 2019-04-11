Trust Notice — Charles L. Gardner

LEGAL NOTICE

To all persons regarding Charles L. Gardner, deceased, who died on or about February 4, 2019. You are hereby notified Charles L. Gardner, Jr. is the Trustee of the Charles L. Gardner Revocable Trust Agreement, dated July 7, 2014.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Plymouth County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice, or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent, spouse of the decedent, and beneficiaries under the trust whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty days from the date of mailing this notice if required, or the claim shall be forever barred, unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated this 18th day of March, 2019.

Charles L. Gardner

Revocable Trust Agreement,

dated July 7, 2014.

By: /s/ Charles L. Gardner, Jr.

Charles L. Gardner, Jr., Trustee

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, Attorney for

the Charles L. Gardner

Revocable Trust Agreement, dated July 7, 2014

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

4 East 2nd Street

P.O. Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 4, 2019

and Thursday, April 11, 2019