Trust Notice — Dorothy B. Carpenter
Trust Notice
IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:
DOROTHY B. CARPENTER REVOCABLE TRUST
DATED July 28, 2015
To all persons regarding Dorothy B. Carpenter, deceased, who died on or about March 2, 2019. You are hereby notified that Karen L. Stuart is the trustee of the Dorothy B. Carpenter Revocable Trust, dated on July 28, 2015.
Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.
Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.
Dated March 25, 2019.
Dorothy B. Carpenter Revocable Trust
Dated July 28, 2015
Karen L. Stuart
6749 Whispering Creek Dr.
Sioux City, Iowa 51106
Name and Address of Trustee
James R. Westergaard, #AT0008409
Attorney For Trustee
Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, P.C.
515 Main St., PO Box 198
Mapleton, IA 51034
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 11, 2019
and Thursday, April 18, 2019