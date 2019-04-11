Trust Notice — Dorothy B. Carpenter

Trust Notice

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:

DOROTHY B. CARPENTER REVOCABLE TRUST

DATED July 28, 2015

To all persons regarding Dorothy B. Carpenter, deceased, who died on or about March 2, 2019. You are hereby notified that Karen L. Stuart is the trustee of the Dorothy B. Carpenter Revocable Trust, dated on July 28, 2015.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated March 25, 2019.

Dorothy B. Carpenter Revocable Trust

Dated July 28, 2015

Karen L. Stuart

6749 Whispering Creek Dr.

Sioux City, Iowa 51106

Name and Address of Trustee

James R. Westergaard, #AT0008409

Attorney For Trustee

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, P.C.

515 Main St., PO Box 198

Mapleton, IA 51034

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 11, 2019

and Thursday, April 18, 2019