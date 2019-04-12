Omission on “What’s Cooking” Recipe By Editor | April 12, 2019 | 0 In this week’s “What’s Cooking” column, two ingredients were inadvertently omitted from the recipe for the scones. The scones should also include 1 teaspoon of baking power and 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Prom Photos from Woodbury Central April 9, 2019 | No Comments » April 2 Snowfall Pictures April 2, 2019 | No Comments » Classic Photos from Robert Nielsen March 30, 2019 | No Comments »