Russell Manfred Kranz, 86, of Kingsley, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Kingsley Specialty Care.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday April 18, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Johnson Earnest – Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa with family present from 5-7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Church.

The Johnson – Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley is assisting Russell’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com

Russell Kranz was born at the farm on May 16, 1932 in rural Kingsley to Herman and Harriet Hattie (Rusch) Kranz. He was baptized on June 19, 1932 at American Lutheran Church of Correctionville.

Russell was confirmed on May 19, 1946 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kingsley, Iowa. His confirmation verse was Matthew 24: 13: “He that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.”

Russell was a lifelong resident of Kingsley. He married Lola Quade on May 25, 1952. They later divorced.

Russell delivered grain at the elevator in town for many years and helped many farmers with planting in the spring and harvesting in the fall.

He also was a gifted carpenter and remodeled his two-room home, adding three bedrooms and new kitchen.

After becoming disabled, Russell spent his time making intricate wooden toys which he gave to others.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Linda Olson of Kingsley and Susan (Randy) Donelson of Hawarden; sons Michael and Timothy Kranz; sisters Julie (Lee) Phillips of Holyrood, KS; Karmen (Mike) Tippy of Cherokee; Kerri (Max) Bishop of Chandler, AZ; a brother, Richard Kranz of Cheyenne, WY; and grandchildren Mike Jr., Christy, Jessica, Amy, James, Danielle, Brandon, Dakota, Shane and Vanessa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters: Dorothy Sitzman, Naomi Lawson, and Glenna “Kay” Parker.