Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — April 8, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

APRIL 8, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins, to approve the minutes of the March’s meetings. All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding payments to Beelner’s Service, Roto Rooter, and H&H Roofing. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $96,749.61 from the general fund, $10,197.71 from the schoolhouse funds, $12,793.94 from the Kingsley activity fund, $22,919.92 from the lunch fund and $2,000.50 from the Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• The 2019/2020 proposed budget was published in The Moville Record on March 21, 2019, which meets the required 14 days before the public hearing on April 8, 2019. Since the budget was approved, the Plymouth County auditor will certify the budget by April 15, 2019. The Time Clock Plus software upgrade will be tested in April and will potentially role out in May. IASBO Spring Conference was held in Ames March 27-28. The financial actual reports reflected expenditures under the budgeted amounts to date. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Haggin, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS: Mr. Wiese

• Mr. Wiese updated the board regarding several 7th & 8th grade students attending the KP to DC trip April 16-18. On May 21, the Middle School students will be having their Spring concert, 7th & 8th grade awards and 8th grade graduation. The Middle School Track season starts April 9 and April 15 will be the first home meet. The “Making a Difference” Field Trip to Arnold’s Park will be May 21 for all 5th-8th grade students. The Elementary Music Concert and Kindergarten graduation will be May 13. Kindergarten Round-up was held April 5 with 25 students. Special thanks to Kingsley State Bank for sponsoring the poster winners. Ms. Loreth honored two 8th grade students, Allie Schweitzberger and Even Neumann at the Annual Honors Luncheon in Sioux City.

8. COMMUNICATIONS: Supt. Bailey

• Mr. Bailey congratulated the Jazz Band which placed 3rd at the competition. Congratulations to Mr. Snakenberg and the kids. The SAVE bill (HF 546) is waiting for approval by the Senate Way & Means committee. If approved, this secures SAVE funding until 2050. The Foundation committee met regarding scholarships applications to graduating seniors. Applications were sent out to parents and students on April 5. The safety committee met in Kingsley and Pierson to discuss current plans and provided tours of the buildings. Members of the committee included: Police, Fire Departments, Emergency Management, Administrators and School Board Members. On April 6, students had a lot of fun during the Grand March, meal and dance. Students attended After Prom and a fun time by all. Track and Golf season are in full swing. The first Drivers Education class started April 6 with over 40 students signed up. On May 3, KP will be hosting the Large Group Music contest. Senior graduation will be May 19 at 2 p.m. The last day of school is scheduled for students scheduled for May 30th.

9. OLD BUSINESS

• None

10. NEW BUSINESS

• Wrestling Sharing Discussion:

Kingsley-Pierson shared the wrestling program with Remsen St. Mary’s this past year and had one participant. Our head coaches would like to continue the wrestling sharing arrangement. Remsen St. Mary’s School Board recommended that the Kingsley Board waive the sharing between the two schools, this would allow Remsen St. Mary’s School Board to determine which program is best for their students and the overall program at St. Mary’s. After some discussion, the Board came to the conclusion they needed to support the coaches and our wrestling program. Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Pratt to approve the wrestling sharing agreement with Remsen St. Mary’s School District. All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2019-2020 Budget Hearing:

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to open the meeting for public comment. All voted aye, motion carried. There were no written comments. There were no public comments regarding the proposed 2019/2020 budget.

Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Collins to close the meeting for public comment regarding the 2019/2020 budget hearing. All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2019-2020 Budget Adoption:

Discussed the proposed levy rate and surrounding school district’s levy rates. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adopt the 2019/2020 budget with a levy rate of $12.02927. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Resignations:

Kevin Hardie resigned his position as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Haggin, to approve the resignation of Kevin Hardie as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Kourtney Miller resigned her position as Middle School Math Teacher at the end of the school year. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the resignation of Kourtney Miller. All voted aye, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked both for their work for the district.

• Facility Projects:

Lawn Mower: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the purchase of a Laser Z E series lawn mower for $5,999 to trade with the option of an air-ride seat if less than or equal to $650 from Bottjen Implement and a stipulation to provide a loaner mower during service. All voted aye, motion carried.

Camera monitoring: Thompson Innovation will be upgrading the camera monitor system in Pierson and Kingsley.

Fire Alarm System: Motion by Haggin, seconded by Pratt to approve the monitoring of the Kingsley and Pierson buildings for $930 the 1st year and evaluate after the first year. All voted aye, motion carried.

Water Heater/Boiler: Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve the replacement of the existing two electric water heaters/boilers with one gas water heater/boiler from Mpire for $33,000. Beelner’s Service will assist in the removal of the existing water heaters. MidAmerican Energy will assist with gas line of the gas water heater/boiler. The project cost not to exceed $45,000. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Superintendent Pre-Evaluation Material:

Mr. Bailey discussed the Superintendent evaluation instrument and procedure. Individual meetings were set-up.

• Fundraiser Request: Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the Kingsley-Pierson Dance Team pizza fundraiser. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:

• May Board meeting will be May 13th at 6:00 a.m.

11. ADJOURNMENT

• At 9:04 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Newspaper Report — April 2019

Vendor Name/Description Amount

After Prom Committee After Prom Expense 25.00

Anstine, Randi Reimbursement 6.24

Bailey, Amy reimbursement 11.50

Bailey, Scott Reimbursement 264.81

Barnes & Noble Inc. Books 71.90

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 4,343.28

Bomgaars Supplies 149.99

Bryan Rock Products Inc. Gravel/Rock 1,381.96

Buena Vista University Entry Fee 250.00

Canon Financial Services Inc. Equipment Lease 673.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt. 3,067.99

Cherokee Comm School District Entry Fee 85.00

Chesterman Supplies 110.75

Chet’s Supplies 120.35

Choice Supply Supplies 294.02

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 176.35

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 123.82

Clark’s Hardware LLC Supplies 1,023.30

Demco Library Supplies 43.22

Dunwell LLC Services 253.57

First Cooperative Association – Corp. Office Supplies 249.80

Fleet US LLC Supplies 144.00

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 658.12

Frosting With A Side Of Cake Prom Supplies 353.00

FRS Works Supplies 338.92

Gateway Hotel Lodging 1,226.40

Grahams Graphics Printing Supplies 299.00

H & H Roofing Roofing Services 685.00

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 120.50

Hobart Sales & Service Repairs/Service 320.56

Hoffman, Erin Reimbursement 38.62

Homer Community School Entry Fees 75.00

Hy-Vee Food Stores Supplies 1,970.00

IA Assoc. of Agricultural Educators Instructional Supplies 425.00

IA High School Music Assoc. Entry Fees 215.00

Impact7g Registration 125.00

Instrumentalist Awards Instr. Supplies 199.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 66.15

Iowa Division Of Labor Services Boiler Inspection Fees 80.00

Iowa School Finance Information Service Subscription 1,100.00

Johnson Controls Security Solutions Fire Alarm Monitoring 169.39

Jostens, Inc. Supplies 1,299.09

JT Enterprises Services 573.75

JW Pepper & Son Inc. Supplies 369.59

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 104.00

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 2,637.95

Lindgren, Stanley Reimbursement 24.00

Lumber Pros Lumber Supplies 58.29

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 22,599.36

Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union Entry Fee 160.00

Mathematically Minded LLC Instructional Supply 468.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 150.04

McGregor, Doug Services 350.00

Medical Enterprises, Inc. Drug Testing Supplies 24.00

Menards – Sioux City Supplies 150.41

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec. Service 11,093.68

Moville Record Subscription 344.32

Nebraska Educational Technology Association Conference..318.00

New Cooperative Inc. Supplies 3,857.68

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 1,860.00

Pash, Dale Official 175.00

Perma-Bound Supplies 431.49

Phonak Services 405.00

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 37.44

Pratt, Stephanie Reimbursement 226.50

Presto X Company Pest Control 110.00

Ray’s Midbell Music Services 606.86

Rick’s Computers Services/Equipment 3,213.00

Ridge View Community School Entry Fee 180.00

Roepke, Gregg Reimbursement 664.03

Rohde, Annie Services 10.00

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 4,329.16

Roto-Rooter Plumbing Service 767.50

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 251.62

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

School Bus Sales Repair Parts/Service 303.50

School Specialty Inc. Instr. Supplies 213.18

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 24.96

Schroeder, Mark Reimbursement 99.84

SDSU Athletics Entry Fee 250.00

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 3,390.70

Seton Identification Products Supplies 105.09

Snakenberg, Seth Reimbursement 542.49

Staples Advantage Supplies 151.42

Stumps Prom Supplies 729.91

Supplyworks Maintenance Supplies 965.94

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 501.81

Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc. Equipment 36.00

Vondrak, Jayne Reimbursement 177.18

Walsworth Year Book 3,117.40

Western Iowa Tech Comm. College Dues/Fees 3,075.30

Wiatel Phone service 375.38

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 325.80

World’s Finest Chocolate Inc. Fund Raising Supply 1,880.00

Wurth, Melissa Reimbursement 703.54

