Anthon City Council Minutes — April 8, 2019

APRIL 8, 2019

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pithan called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on April 8, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Jerry Boggs, Lisa Petersen, Tammy Reimer and Allison Umbach. Also present: Tom Grafft, Karen & Ron Newman, Polly Pithan, Amy Buck, Chad Thompson, Deputy Hertz, Craig Handke and Mike Kerns.

AGENDA: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Petersen, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Hertz was present with the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 36 hours and 47 minutes, responded to 5 calls for service and spent 16 hours and 6 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Reimer, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from March 11, 2019 meeting, financial reports as filed, renew the Class C Liquor License with Sunday sales and Outdoor Service for The Little Siouxloon and chicken permit for Jason & Tasha Bird. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Boggs, seconded by Umbach, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

LEGAL: Chad Thompson, attorney, stated he had the pictures for the nuisance abatement at 315 E Main St and would be filing a citation soon.

AMEND 2018/2019 BUDGET: Motion by Reimer, seconded by Boggs, to hold a public hearing on May 13, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to consider an amendment to the 2018/2019 budget. Carried 5-0. The Clerk was directed to publish the required Notice of Public Hearing and Amendment of Current City Budget as required by law.

WATER PROJECT: Tom Grafft, I & S Group was present to explain the test results on the backup well. Due to the poor condition the well operator did not recommend rehabilitation. Motion by Reimer, seconded by Petersen, to go with the engineer’s recommendation and purchase a submersible pump and VFD for an estimated cost of $24,000. Carried 5-0.

As required by the SRF loan the city’s financial advisor, Owen Gerard, PFM, did a water cashflow analysis and proposed rates that will be needed to repay the loan. Their projected rates set the base water rate at $20.93 and the usage rate at $7.72/1000 gallons. Umbach introduced

Ordinance #201 entitled,

“AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO WATER RATES”.

Umbach moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #201. Motion was seconded by Boggs and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays — none. Motion by Boggs, seconded by Umbach, to pass and adopt Ordinance #201. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Boggs, Petersen, Reimer and Umbach; nays — none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Handke reported that the new switches will be ordered for the load control program. Kerns stated that a new pump for the sewer plant has been ordered and they will be flushing fire hydrants on April 15 to 19.

March Receipts: General – $21309.72; RUT – $4975.85; LOST – $6257.31; Debt Service – $851.51; Water – $9798.57; Sewer – $5647.68; Electric – $81206.00. Total: $130046.64.

Expenses: General – $32986.82; RUT – $13178.99; Water – $36681.35; Sewer – $8943.32; Electric – $67908.91. Total: $159699.39.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Umbach, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Pithan proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:30 p.m.

Allan Pithan, Mayor

ATTEST:

Ruth A. Groth, MMC, City Clerk

APRIL 2019

AFLAC AFLAC $31.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES $86.45

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIRS $17.75

CENTURY LINK PHONE $62.10

IAMU ASSESSMENTS $2,504.00

LONG LINES PHONE $344.31

MET ANALYSIS $39.00

MCNIFF LEGION POST FLAG $25.00

MENARDS POTHOLE PATCH $384.46

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $37.57

POWERPLAN REPAIRS $334.63

REC BALL PROGRAM PAYMENT $1,739.13

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,441.70

THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON LEGAL $1,560.00

UMBACH SEED & FEED SALT $23.00

WIMECA ENERGY $47,239.19

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,763.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE/MEAL $23.41

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,829.80

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $1,225.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,592.68

IPERS WH IPERS $4,388.43

CLOUD MARK SNOW REMOVAL $160.00

WESCO ELEC. TOOL $454.75

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IA INSURANCE $4,040.99

FARMER BOB DEPOSIT REFUND $100.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. PARTS $384.15

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $98.69

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO. AUDIT $783.15

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS..$133.62

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $289.17

BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. LIBRARY LABELS $70.00

MID AMERICA BOOKS LIBRARY MATERIALS $198.49

GOLDEN HORSE LTD. LIBRARY MATERIALS $13.95

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $190.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. MAINT. CONTRACT $164.00

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP REPAIRS $18.05

I & S GROUP, INC. ENGINEERING $7,391.25

IOWA INTERACTIVE LLC REFUND FEES $34.42

IOWA BARNS LIBRARY MATERIALS $29.95

MAIN STREET DESIGNS CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS $11,784.46

WESTPHAL JACQUELYN DEPOSIT REFUND $585.00

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $21,362.42

CLAIMS TOTAL $120,128.62

