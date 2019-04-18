Bronson City Council Minutes — April 9, 2019

Bronson City Council

April 9, 2019

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Thompson. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Jason Garnand, and Dave West. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of March, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 27 hrs. and 41 minutes and responded to 2 calls for service. Additionally, deputies spent 9 hrs. and 41 minutes performing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson district.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dillon Hinds was present for the ambulance report. Treasurer Junge and Dillon talked to the council about the billing process with PCC. Dillon reported that he needs to order some supplies for the ambulance. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Garnand, with all council present voting yes, to approve Dillon getting supplies up to $300.00 worth.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Mayor Thompson reported that the culvert on Cedar Street probably needs replaced. CJ will look at it and do what is necessary to fix it. New rope for flagpole at shelter house is in. So, he will get some hooks from Bomgaars and get it up.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was not present at the meeting. He asked permission to burn off the lagoon. There was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to have the Bronson Volunteer

Fire Dept. burn off the lagoon.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

146.65

General

5,951.33 12,409.53

Garbage

2,015.07 1,520.42

Road Use Tax

2,213.52 1,494.21

Ambulance

222.52 324.85

Water

6,830.11 3,303.73

Sewer

1,805.96 2,017.27

Local Option Sales Tax

3,375.99 1,583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

MARCH TOTAL REVENUE

$22,561.15

MARCH DISBURSEMENTS

$22,653.34

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Garnand, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the March 12th regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR APRIL 2019 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

Siouxland District Health bacterial testing $14.00

WIATEL telephone bill $56.18

Flag Center rope for flagpole $51.35

Doug Williams reimb. rental of pump during flood $114.49

Jason Garnand reimb. for supplies for flooding $481.48

Tony Thompson reimb. for flag stands $204.11

ACCO water chlorine $200.80

Moville Record publications $143.92

Rodney Propane city hall $150.08

Rodney Propane shelter house $187.50

Sam’s Club renew $125.00

Chad Merchant reimb. for gas for pumps during the flood $46.76

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Flood: Treasurer Junge told the council we will have to amend the budget due to the flooding in March. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Garnand, with all council present voting yes, to have Treasurer Junge amend the current 2018/2019 budget and have it published in The Moville Record. Public Hearing on the amended budget will be held at the next regular meeting on May 14, 2019 at 6:00 at City Hall. In order to pay the bills coming in from the flood, there was a motion from Councilman Garnand and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to have Treasurer Junge transfer $60,000 in funds from Local Option to Streets. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Garnand, with all council present voting yes, to have Treasurer Junge transfer $40,000 in funds from Local Option to the General account.

2. Replacing city tractor: Matter tabled till next regular meeting.

3. Councilman Amick on brush pile: Tabled until the next regular meeting.

4. Discussion on replacing swing set at the park: Councilman West is looking into the company that the school purchased their playground equipment from. He will bring numbers back to the meeting in May.

5. Spring Clean-Up Days: Will be held May 9th-13th. Dumpsters will be placed in front of the bar and in front of the city’s maintenance building.

6. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, garbage will be picked up Tuesday, May 28th instead of Monday May 27th.

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: Wanted to know when Richardson Trucking would be able to work on ballfield driveway and ditches. Mayor Thompson said he would be touching base with him in the next couple of days.

Anything from Councilman Garnand: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:30 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Tony Thompson, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 18, 2019