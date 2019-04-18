City of Anthon — Ordinance No. 201 (Water Rates)

Anthon City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 201

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES

OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY AMENDING

PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO WATER RATES.

Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa:

SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Chapter 92, Section 02, Subsections 1, 2, 3 and 4, of the Code of Ordinances of Anthon, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

92.02 RATES FOR SERVICE. Water Service shall be furnished at the following monthly rates within the City:

1. First 1,000 gallons used per month @ $20.93 (minimum bill).

2. All over 1,000 gallons used per month @ $7.72 per 1,000 gallons.

3. Water service to the American Legion Post, Anthon Community Center, Anthon Fire Department and Municipal use shall be furnished at the following monthly rates:

A. First 1,000 gallons used per month @ $15.28 (minimum bill).

B. All over 1,000 gallons used per month @ $6.21 per 1,000 gallons.

C. All water for the Anthon Fire Department and for Municipal use shall be furnished at no cost.

SECTION 2. NEW SECTION. The Code of Ordinances of the City of Anthon, Iowa, is amended by adding a new Section 92.12, entitled BULK WATER SALES, which is hereby adopted to read as follows:

92.12 BULK WATER SALES. Water shall be available from the Water Plant at the following bulk rates:

1. First to activate the machine @ $0.25.

2. All water @ $2.25 per 100 gallons.

A. Bills Payable. Bills for bulk water sales shall be due and payable at the office of the Clerk by the 25th day of the month in which it is issued.

B. Late Payment. Bills not paid when due shall be considered delinquent. A late payment administrative fee of ten percent (10%) of the amount due shall be added to each delinquent bill each month.

SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from July 1, 2019 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council the 8th day of April 2019 and approved this 8th day of April 2019.

ATTEST:

Allan Pithan, Mayor

Ruth A. Groth, City Clerk, MMC

First Reading: April 8, 2019

Second Reading: Waived

Third Reading: Waived

I certify that the foregoing was published as Ordinance No. 201 on the 18th day of April, 2019.

________________________

Ruth A. Groth, City Clerk, MMC

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 18, 2019