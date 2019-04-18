Correctionville City Council Minutes — April 8, 2019

Correctionville City Council

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting –

April 8, 2019

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on April 8, 2019, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Tara Hill, Adam Petty, Ron Sanderson and Dan Volkert. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Tara to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the March 11, 2019 regular meeting, bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Deputy Hertz reviewed the Sheriff’s report. Discussed enforcement of the ordinance for the use of fireworks.

2. Maintenance report: No maintenance personnel in attendance.

3. Adam Petty presented a map to the council showing ditches, culverts and water retention areas of town that are silted in and needing cleaned out.

4. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to approving bid from Smith Concrete in the amount of $27,020 for repair east side of curb and gutter on Driftwood Street from 1st to 3rd Street and repair of two manholes on Megans Way. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

5. Jeff Hill reviewed fire and rescue report. Reviewed repairs being done to trucks.

6. Dave Christensen: Phase 1 of the sidewalk repairs, which were supposed to be completed by October 2018 are to be completed by June 1, 2019. Phase 2 of the sidewalk repairs are to be completed by July 1, 2019. If these sidewalk repairs are not completed by the dates indicated the City will have them repaired and the costs will be assessed to the property owners.

7. Mary Caskey asked the council to consider reducing the amount of her utility bill caused by a broken water line. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Hill to allow bill to be paid in installments with no late fees being incurred. Passed 5/0.

8. Motion by Hill, 2nd by Petty to open the public hearing at 7:55 to hear comments both for and against the CDBG Housing Grant, items discussed were:

a) Need for the proposed activities was identified through completed Comprehensive Plan.

b) The proposed activities will be funded through CDBG Block grant.

c) Application will be submitted on or before May 4, 2019.

d) The requested amount of federal funds is $231,000.

e) The estimated portion of federal funds that will benefit persons of low and moderate income will be the full amount of $231,000.

f) The proposed activities will be conducted within the Correctionville city limits excluding areas in the flood zone.

g) No persons or businesses should be displaced as a result of funded activities.

h) If persons are actually displaced the program guidelines will be followed.

i) The proposed activities will allow for up to $24,999 in rehab per qualified participating household. Homes must be brought to minimum standards.

Once funding is approved completed, applications will be approved/chosen on a first come first serve basis. A total of six applications can be accepted. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to close public hearing at 8:00 p.m.

9. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert approving

Resolution 2019-15

accepting Request for Proposal from SIMPCO for technical services

to assist with a housing rehabilitation program receiving CDBG funds through the Iowa Economic Development Authority

and approving contract at time of award.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

10. Karen Busch addressed the Council about the traffic along Knotty Pine Street and the need for signage along the road. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to install “Children at Play” signs along Knotty Pine Street. Passed 5/0.

11. April Putzier, Deputy Clerk, presented costs for cemetery stone maintenance. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley, to accept bid from Terry’s Cemetery Mapping & Dowsing, repairing 100 stones at a cost of $45.00 each. Passed 5/0.

12. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Hill to approve

Resolution 2019-16

setting May 13, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at the Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa

for the Public Hearing to approve FY 2018/19 Budget Amendment.

Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

13. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve

Resolution 2019-17

approving transfer of funds, Sewer Fund to Welsch Fund in the amount of $30,000

(repayment of 2015 sewer extension project)

Roll call. Passed 5/0.

14. Fireworks ordinance was discussed. Council will have Woodbury County Sheriff enforce state ordinance if a complaint is filed.

OTHER BUSINESS:

• Sale of city owned property. Develop terms and establish price.

• City has been awarded a grant for paint from Diamond Vogel.

• Interviews for lifeguard manager.

• With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:30 PM.

Signed:

NATHAN HEILMAN, Mayor

Attest:

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

MARCH MARCH

EXPENDITURES: REVENUE:

General Fund

$24,929.83 $23,437.59

Road Use Tax

$5,013.59 $7,230.39

Employee Benefits

$1,296.85

Emergency

$118.73

LOST

$8,830.82

TIF

$31.37

Welsch

$1,200.49

Copeland Fund

$11.32

Cemetery Maintenance

$143.43

Debt Service

$2,456.95

Water Fund

$10,637.07 $9,287.49

Sewer Fund

$3,741.22 $14,575.98

Totals

$44,321.71 $68,621.41

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS IPERS $1,900.32

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY Federal $2,777.17

IOWA DEPT. OF REVENUE 1st 1/4 withhold $1,453.00

IOWA DEPT. OF REVENUE Sales Tax 1st 1/4 $314.00

IOWA DEPT. OF REVENUE WET Tax 1st 1/4 $1,335.00

KIRKWOOD COMM COLLEGE Training $475.00

USPS Postage $114.80

UNITED BANK OF IOWA Purchase CD $225,000.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE Health Ins. $4,939.68

MIDAMERICAN Electricity $2,705.44

FNB Purchase CD $40,000.00

SANITARY SERVICES 1st 1/4 2019 $14,028.80

IOWA DNR Exam $30.00

ABSOLUTE INSPECTION Nuisance $76.07

ALVIN ROGGATZ Tree removal $1,000.00

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND Street repair $1,103.00

CEDCORP, INC. Housing Incentive $5,000.00

CITY CLERK – AMBULANCE Meals $27.29

CORNER HARDWARE Parts $165.76

C’VILLE BLDG. CENTER Repairs $143.33

FELD FIRE Pike poles $232.75

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL Water testing $28.75

HEALY WELDING Repairs $375.78

IOWA BARNS Book $29.95

IOWA INTERACTIVE Charges $16.38

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES Training $555.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Repairs $310.74

LONGLINES Phones $147.42

MILLS PHARMACY Supplies $68.89

IDA GROVE FIRE DEPARTMENT Air packs (15) $1,550.00

NEW COOP Fuel $2,785.35

OFFICE ELEMENTS Supplies $65.12

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC Repairs $98.20

RICHEY PLUMBING Repairs $120.00

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. Repairs $300.75

MOVILLE RECORD Publishing $275.01

CHAD THOMPSON Legal fees $6,732.00

TOYNE INC. Repairs $242.35

UTILITY EQUIPMENT CO. Parts $773.38

VISA Books $1,168.71

WOODBURY COUNTY EMS Ambulance $400.00

$318,865.19

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 18, 2019