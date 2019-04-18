Kingsley City Council Minutes — April 1, 2019

Kingsley City Council

April 1, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on April 1, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Council-men Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers. Peters was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the March 4, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, March expenses 100.00

Steve Jantz, reimb. cell phone 50.00

Vicki Sitzmann, ins. reimb. 158.00

Deb Jantz, ins. reimb. 164.70

EFTPS, 3/12/19 deposit 2,798.42

EFTPS, 3/25/19 deposit 2,411.75

Frontier, phone bills 214.61

Ipers, Ipers 3,443.69

Kingsley Amb. Personnel, March runs 820.00

Kingsley Vol. Amb., meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising 1,240.00

KPTH, advertising 850.00

GIS Benefits, life/disab. ins. 23.04

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 163.52

UPS, shipping chgs. 67.25

United Healthcare, health ins premiums 5,349.14

Doug Koch, Feb. cleaning 256.25

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent 69.50

Beelner Service, tote & switches 132.12

The Record, publications 244.34

Sioux Sales, police supl. 139.95

Clark’s Hardware, supplies 1,665.39

First Co-op, gas 802.45

Quill, ofc. supl. 48.35

Mangold wastewater tests 752.00

Hunzelman, Putzier, exam fees 428.19

Barco, no parking signs 203.90

Brown Supply, plow blades..908.80

Ahlers Cooney, legal finance questions 50.00

Presto-X, pest control 101.00

Quill, dispenser soap 58.99

Brown Supply, safety vests, hardhats, plug type lids 140.99

BCK, rent assistance 4,500.00

Iowa Dept of Health, pool registration 70.00

USPS, stamped window envelopes 334.50

Bound Tree, Amb supplies 225.55

Rehab Systems, clean, root cut, televise sewer line (Grand St.) 1,282.50

Sanitary Services, 1st qtr. garbage as billed 18,854.00

Bohle Const., March snow removal 5,917.50

Titan Machinery, engine oil 90.60

Dance Spectacular Productions, Library program 395.00

The Iowan, subscription 24.00

Clean Eating, subscription 14.97

Magnolia Journal, subscription 20.00

Office Systems, copier contract 778.37

Amazon.com, Lib. books & supplies 1,004.86

Don Hirschman, reimb. amb. supplies 107.98

Baker & Taylor, lib. books..1,517.37

Wiatel, phone/internet 620.40

Casey’s, gas chgs. 144.05

Demco, Lib. supplies 123.77

Baker & Taylor, Lib. books 420.89

Storey-Kenworthy, door hangers 139.46

Eakes, Comm. Bldg. supplies 254.06

Certified Amb. Group, March chgs. 234.62

Matheson, Amb. oxygen 436.89

Indoff, office supplies 42.00

Titan Machinery, hose & connectors 39.70

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, legal serv. 10/1/18 to 3/26/19 3,880.00

Acco, pool chemicals 1,209.45

Beelner Service, repairs & lighting (6,112.80) 6,289.66

Quill, office supplies 185.47

MidAmerican, utilities 3,003.39

Ply. Co. Landfill, March tonnage 3,997.71

Library Special:

Medical Screening Services, Blood Pressure Lease 1,068.00

TEI Landmark Audio, Lib audio books 650.00

Cengage/Gale, Lib books 173.53

Center Point Large Print, Lg print books 65.74

Cengage, Lib books 141.34

Grand Total 82,293.67

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 92,971.44; Road Use, 25,237.34; Employee Benefits, 11,686.31; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Library Spec Inv, 114.75; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 8,051.75; Sewer, 6,012.33; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 6,049.89. Total: 150,123.81.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 34,950.85; Operating Grants, 16,037.92; General Revenues, 37,074.14; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 88,062.91.

Maintenance report was given by Glen Sadler. He reported that they are repairing potholes and trimming cemetery trees. A list of street repairs was given to the Council. Prices for repairs will be reported at the May meeting.

Treasurer’s report for March was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report was distributed.

Fire Chief Paul Huth reported there were no calls in March. They will be testing the warning sirens on the second Wednesday of every month.

Ann Bubke asked the Council about having a controlled burn on her property at 222 South Main St. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson to go ahead with the burn by first knocking the building down and then informing neighbors within a two block area about the burn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Janet Dorale, representing KMEG television, talked with the Council about continuing their advertising. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers to sign a new one-year contract with an increase of $40.00 per month, all voted aye, motion carried.

Council reviewed Chapters 40-46; 50-56; and 60-80 of the Municipal Code. Some changes were noted. More chapters will be reviewed at the May 6 meeting.

The second reading of

Ordinance #242

(Adopting the International Property Code, Chapters 1, 2 and 3)

was conducted. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution #2019-6:

Fixing date for a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a Grant Agreement with Brookside Golf Course, Inc.

Motion by Rolling to set the hearing for May 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle; aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution #2019-7:

Fixing date for a meeting on the proposition to authorize a Loan Agreement and the issuance of Notes (not to exceed $300,000) to evidence the obligations of the City thereunder.

Motion by Rolling to set the hearing for May 6, 2019 at 7:15 p.m., seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution #2019-8:

Authorizing mayor and city clerk to execute a real estate contract for the purchase of 12.61 acres from St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church

on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution #2019-9:

Setting hearing date for budget amendment.

Motion by Rolling to set the hearing date for May 6, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Chet’s beer permit was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Walking trail: On the southwest corner of the trail, south of the school, the creek is undermining the ground near the trail. Work will have to be done to stop this. Bids will be sought for this repair work and opened at the May 6th meeting.

Cell phone reimbursement for Steve Jantz will be raised to $50.00 per month on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits presented: F.S. Repair, storage addition; Jamie Vess, fence; Greg Royer, fence and storage shed; Alex Perez, greenhouses.

Adjourn on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Next meeting will be May 6, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 18, 2019