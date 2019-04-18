Rep. Dan Huseman — April 18, 2019

Week 14 of this session is finished, and lawmakers are heading home to celebrate the Easter holiday. We are scheduled to adjourn in about two weeks, but most people would like to make a run for the finish line next week.

This will be difficult, but it is possible. We have an agreement with the Senate on how much money the State will spend next year, so that is a big step.

Budget chairs will most likely reach agreements on individual budgets yet this week. If they do, we can pass those final budgets next week.

There are only about 4 or 5 major policy bills left to debate, and I will report on them in the next newsletter. They include sports betting, property tax reform, judicial nominations and traffic cameras.

Until we get final disposition on our legislation, here is an article I thought was interesting.

On Thursday, April 11, 2019, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) issued a press release in which Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the USDA NASS 2017 Census of Ag report.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) today released the 2017 Census of Agriculture results sharing a wide-range of information about Iowa’s farms and ranches and those who operate them, including new data about on-farm decision making, down to the county level.

Information collected directly from producers tells us both farm numbers and land in farms have small percentage declines since the last Census in 2012 and the average age of all farmers and ranchers continues to rise.

The Census information will be used by farmers, ranchers, local officials, agribusiness, commodity groups and others to guide future decisions, in evaluating and implementing policies, and to educate consumers. This will provide a return on the investment made by the thousands of farmers who completed their Census form.

The 2017 Census of Agriculture data show the following key trends for Iowa:

• There are 86,104 million farms (down 2.9 percent from 2012) with an average size of 355 acres (up 2.9 percent) on 30.6 million acres (down 0.2 percent).

• The value of agricultural products sold by Iowa farmers totaled $29.0 billion, down 6 percent or $1.87 billion from 2012. Crop sales accounted for $13.8 billion of the total down 20 percent from 2012, while livestock sales accounted for $15.1 billion, up 12 percent from 2012.

• Iowa ranked second nationally for total value of agricultural products sold and livestock sales in 2017, with Iowa’s crop sales ranking third highest.

• Farmers in Sioux, Lyon, Plymouth, Washington, and Kossuth counties had the largest value of sales in Iowa for 2017.

• Farmers spent a total of $23.5 billion on production expenses in 2017, down 1 percent from the $23.7 billion in 2012.

• Farmers harvested crops from 24.3 million acres in 2017 with no-till practices used on 8.20 million acres (up 18 percent from 2012) and reduced (conservation) tillage practices used on 10.1 million acres (up 16 percent).

• Farms with internet access rose from 74 percent in 2012 to 80 percent in 2017.

For the 2017 Census of Agriculture, NASS changed the demographic questions to better represent the roles of all persons involved in on-farm decision making.

As a result, in 2017, the number of Iowa producers is up nearly 11 percent to 143,447, because more farms reported multiple producers.

Most of these newly-identified producers are female. While the number of male producers fell 3.2 percent to 94,382 from 2012 to 2017, the number of female producers increased by nearly 53 percent to 49,065. This change underscores the effectiveness of the questionnaire changes.

Other demographic highlights include the following:

• The average age of all Iowa producers is 57.4, up 1.8 years from 2012.

• There are 14,986 young producers age 35 or less on 11,136 farms. Young producers are more involved in making decisions regarding livestock than any other age group.

• Just over one in five producers is a beginning farmer with 10 or fewer years of experience and an average age of 43.7.

• The number of Iowa producers who have served in the military is 12,829, or 9 percent of all producers. They are older than the average at 70.1 years of age.

• Thirty-four percent of all Iowa producers are female with the largest percentage of female producers involved in record keeping and financial management along with day-to-day decisions.

Finally, the Governor has asked the Legislature to appropriate $15 million in FY19 and $10 million in FY20 for flood relief, mostly for western Iowa. I am sure we will honor this request.

You may reach me at the Capitol during the week by phoning me at 515-281-3221, or at home at 712-434-5880. You may write me at the State Capitol, Des Moines, Iowa 50319.

My home address is P.O. Box 398, Aurelia, Iowa 51005. If you have email, please contact me at dan.huseman@legis.iowa.gov.