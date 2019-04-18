Representative Tom Jeneary — April 18, 2019

We have been busy in the legislature this past week debating bills.

The health and Human Services budget has passed. This budget allocates $1.94 billion for Medicaid. With funds from the Federal Government the HHS budget will be $6 billion.

As many of you know, United Healthcare withdrew as one of the managed care organizations (MCO). However, there is another MCO that will take their place beginning July 1, 2019.

To be sure, there will be a few bumps along the road, but we are confident that there will be a smooth transition to the new MCO.

The next bill passed was the 2020 Education Appropriation. The legislature allocated $960.8 million for the Department of the Blind, the College Student Aid Commission, the Department of Education, Community Colleges, Vocational Rehabilitation, Iowa Public Television and the Board of Regents.

The Transportation Operations Budget appropriates approximately $381 million to the Department of Transportation for fiscal year 2019. The FY 2020 budget will receive an increase of approximately $24 million for a total of $405 million. Let’s hope all the pot holes get fixed!

Finally, the legislature passed Senate File 609 which funds the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS), the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and select areas in the Board of Regents.

The FY 2020 budget gives an increase of $1.75 million to the FY 2019 budget of $41.1 million.

