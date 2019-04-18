Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — April 8, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

April 8, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the school library on April 8, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors: Pat Hofstatter, Linda Fetterman, Cherie Dandurand, Denise Heiman, Miah Manker, Bryan Alfredson, Kelly Neustrom, Marvy Frafjord, Trevor Alfredson, Michelle Lux, Kelly McElrath, Charlie Polkinghorn, Courtney Doucette, Hunter Doucette, Jake Thomas, Jeff Locke, Shelley Polkinghorn, Missie Lenz, Maycie Yanacheak, Kent Baker, Bonnie Clark, Dan Heissel.

Members Present: Frafjord, Koele, Nelson, Thomsen, Kluender, Lamp and student member Miah Manker. Absent: Reblitz.

Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to waive the reading of the minutes from March 11, 2019 and approved them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve payments from the General Fund for $17,250.05, the PPEL Fund for $5,767.20, the Sales Tax Fund for $22,115.60, the Activity Fund for $9,546.81 and the Nutrition Fund for $15,460.03 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $4,584.94, the Sales Tax Fund for $11,500.00, and the Activity Fund for $5,995.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing on 2019-20 Budget: Pres. Frafjord opened hearing at 7:35 pm. Glackin presented budget summary and published budget.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Kluender to close the 2019-20 Budget Hearing. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve the 2019-20 Budget as published. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Instructional Support Levy – Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to move the hearing to May 13, 2019 at 7:30 at the regular board meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:

• Mrs. Gilbert – report

• Mr. Glackin – report

• Student Report on tree planting and raised garden beds class project – Charlie Polkinghorn, Hunter Doucette, Maycie Yanacheak, and Gage Bennett.

Policies and Procedures:

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to approve the open enrollment requests to attend WC for 2019-20 by Timothy Pietz (KP) for Abigail(TK). Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Lampto approve revisions to Board Policies 407.1 Employee Travel Compensation, 410.10 Credit Card and P-Card, 401.12 Cell Phones, 707.5 Internal Controls, 707.5R Internal Controls Procedures and the first readings of Board Policies 501.5R2 Employee References, 7.5.5 Expenditures for a public purpose, and 705.5R1 Use of Public Funds – Public Purpose. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Building, Grounds, & Transportation

• Piper Jaffray presentation on bonding and financing by Dan Heissel.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Kluender to approve the quote by Mozak’s for installation of flooring in the elementary for $53,394.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Frafjord reviewed the Building and Grounds Committee priorities for facilities projects.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to approve proceeding with the elementary remodel project. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lamp to extend Marc Cripps’ consulting through March 13, 2019. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve hiring Casey Crawford and 1 student for seasonal grounds work. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve Superintendent to hire 10 students for the Summer Crew for 2019 at $8.35 per hour with $0.10 per hour more for each year of experience at the school. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to accept the resignations of Pat Wright, Stephanie Freed, Jill Gallagher, and Pat Hofstatter. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lamp to approve the early retirement applications of Pat Wright and Pat Hofsatter. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Kluender to approve the agreement with the teachers as presented with a 1.61% increase and also a 1.61% increase for all other staff groups. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Koele to approve the contracts listed on the presented spreadsheet. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lamp to approve the lane change for Pam Anderson to go to BA+30. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Mr. Glackin reported that as of today, the last day of school this year will be June 3, 2019.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Kluender to approve Timberline for our Medicaid billing for 2019-20. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve the purchasing agreement with the AEA. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve the fees as presented with all lunch prices the same as last year except an increase in adult lunches to $3.75, book fees and activity pass rates remaining the same. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• No visitor/community comments

• For the Good of the Cause – Howrey: Audit RFP’s will be presented next month for a 3 year contract and suggestion to use Transportation Equity for transportation items, salary or benefits.

Adjourn: Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 9:17 p.m.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR APRIL 2019

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 203.00

BEKINS FIRE/SAFETY SERVICES HOOD INSPECTION 133.75

Bret Peterson Plumbing and Construction LLC

DOOR REPAIR 97.50

FOUNTAINS – FILTERS/

MAINT 150.00

Vendor Total: 247.50

Cripps, Mark CONSULTING 800.00

FOLLET SCHOOL SOLUTIONS GEOGRAPHY BOOK 73.37

Glackin, Douglas FUEL REIMB. 30.30

Groth, Bennett CDK 30.00

Hazlett, Yvonne MILEAGE REIMB. 103.14

JOSTENS

DIPLOMAS 312.83

PLAQUES 55.09

Vendor Total: 367.92

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 35.30

ELECTRICITY 311.71

ELECTRICITY 48.05

ELECTRICITY 6,333.48

NATURAL GAS 282.00

ELECTRICITY 578.84

NATURAL GAS 452.91

ELECTRICITY 10.00

Vendor Total: 8,052.29

MidAmerica Books

BOOKS 793.80

BOOKS 113.70

Vendor Total: 907.50

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER & SEWER 1,875.25

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 61.00

PEPPER & SON, J.W. INSTRU-MENTAL MUSIC 199.99

Perma-Bound CHILDREN’S CHOICE BOOKS 1,031.44

PRAIRIE LAKES AEA PROF. DEV. 284.00

Robertson, Mara REIMB. CIM CLASS 50.00

ROTO-ROOTER SHOP – DRAIN 168.53

Schossow, Leigh REIMB. CLASS REGISTRATION 50.00

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. REPAIR BB HOOPS 1,339.03

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 239.54

TOTAL MOTORS BIG WHITE – FIX PAINT 1,002.50

Fund Total: 17,250.05

Checking Account Total: 17,250.05

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

CASEY JACKSON CONSTRUCT-ION HAUL SNOW 2,500.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS INSTALL CAMERA IN GYM 2,298.20

Fund Total: 5,767.20

Checking Account Total: 5,767.20

SALES TAX FUND

HEARTLAND SCENIC STUDIO, INC. STAGE DRAPES – THEATER 14,135.60

SUTER SERVICES C.W. CONTRACTED COMPUTER PROGRAM FOR HEATING 7,980.00

Fund Total: 22,115.60

Checking Account Total: 22,115.60

ACTIVITY FUND

AKWA, LINDA SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

BAXTER, TESSA SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

BELLINGHAUSEN, BETH SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

BOOTHROYD,KATHERINE SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

BROWN, RYAN SPEECH JUDGE 150.00

BURROW, DAVID SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

CHESTERMAN CO.

SPEECH EXP. 184.30

SPEECH EXP. 224.35

JR. CLASS PROM 85.60

Vendor Total: 494.25

DEVOS, JAMES SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

GOODCHILD, MIRANDA SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

HANSEN, STACEY SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

HUBERT, LESLEY SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

Iowa High School Golf Coaches Assn. MEMBERSHIP 45.00

Iowa High School Speech Assn.

V STATE SPEECH 330.00

JV STATE SPEECH 154.00

ALL STATE 11.00

Vendor Total: 495.00

JAACKS, JEFF SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

JENSEN, EMILY SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

JUSTBATS.COM BAT 299.95

KELLER, KIM SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

KOENIG, BECKY SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

KOSTER, CYNTHIA SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

LANE-JOHNSON, LISSA SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

LENZ, JANE SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

LEVALLEY, LUKE SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

MOREHEAD, MARK SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

Mr. Tune’s PROM DJ 540.00

NAVIGATOR MOTORCOACHES INC. BASEBALL TRANSPORT 875.00

NORRIS, BRENDAN SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

North High School JV WR. ENTRY FEE 1-19-19 70.00

ORLUND, ERIN SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

Price, Charlene SPEECH JUDGE 150.00

PRICE, KATY SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

Prior, Chuck SPEECH JUDGE 250.00

REKOW, LEAH SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

Riddell/All American Sports Corp.

HELMETS 7,338.95

REVERSE (7,122.00)

Vendor Total: 216.95

ROSEWALL, HEATHER SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

SCHOLES, BECKY SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

SPORTSMANS INC. MS TRACK RIBBONS 295.40

SUING, MANDY SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

Sunnybrook SWEETHEART FLOWERS 49.50

ULRICH, TONY SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

Walsworth Publishing Company 2ND DEPOSIT 2019 2,815.76

WARD, JULIE SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

WILLIAMSON, ANN SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

Fund Total: 9,546.81

Checking Account Total: 9,546.81

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT 27.60

SALT 9.20

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 80.80

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 205.35

FOOD 298.54

FOOD 174.87

FOOD 303.62

FOOD 51.39

FOOD 278.22

FOOD 401.31

REVERSE (123.70)

Vendor Total: 1,589.60

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 123.70

FOOD 63.80

FOOD 35.90

FOOD 41.93

FOOD 139.70

FOOD 149.85

Vendor Total: 554.88

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

CREDIT (8.98)

FOOD 129.89

FOOD 212.90

FOOD 331.76

FOOD 130.94

FOOD 291.90

FOOD 103.95

FOOD 60.87

FOOD 499.90

FOOD 201.91

FOOD 65.98

Vendor Total: 2,021.02

Keck Foods FOOD 1,210.31

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO INC.

CORRECTION – FOOD 1,544.37

REVERSAL (1,644.37)

FOOD 2,076.61

GENERAL SUPPLIES 236.82

GENERAL SUPPLIES 133.70

FOOD 1,512.91

CREDIT (63.82)

FOOD 1,356.49

GENERAL SUPPLIES 163.81

FOOD/SUPPLIES 571.48

GENERAL SUPPLIES 36.26

FOOD 1,110.51

Vendor Total: 7,034.77

US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS

FOOD 789.55

FOOD 394.43

CREDIT (28.87)

FOOD 1,032.40

CREDIT (82.20)

CREDIT (33.70)

FOOD 505.98

FOOD 71.14

FOOD 77.73

FOOD 242.19

Vendor Total: 2,968.65

Fund Total: 15,460.03

Checking Account Total: 15,460.03

March 2019 Prepaids

OPERATING FUND

BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY Drill out lock in store room 150.00

Center Point Energy Natural Gas 3,624.20

NOLL COLLECTION SERVICE COLLECTION SERVICE 194.98

NWICDA JH HONOR CHOIR 80.00

VERIZON WIRELESS Cell Phones 535.76

Fund Total: 4,584.94

Checking Account Total: 4,584.94

SALES TAX FUND

Mpire Heating & Cooling LLC water heater replacement 11,500.00

Fund Total: 11,500.00

Checking Account Total: 11,500.00

ACTIVITY FUND

BACOME, KATE STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

BACOME, MARK STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

BENNETT, TRACY STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

BIEDENFIELD, MIKE STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

BIELENBERG, SHERRY STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

BOWMAN, TARA STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

BRYCE, RISTY STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

BRYCE, WENDY STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

BUCKLEY, ANDREA STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

BURROW, DAVID STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

CONE, CINDY STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

CRIPIN, GLEE STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

CULVER, JOHN STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

DAANE, JIM STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

DAANE, TAMI STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

DEVOS, JAMES STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

DRENTH, MICHELLE STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

FELTS, AUSTIN STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

GILMAN, DEREK STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

HELD, SHERRY STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

HUBNER, SARAH STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

JAACKS, JEFF STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

JENSEN, EMILY STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

JORGENSEN, WHITNEY STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

JUELFS, MADELYN STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

KEELY, SARAH STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

Knaack, Denise STATE SPEECH JUDGE 230.00

LINDER, AMY STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

MCDONALD, KRIS STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

MCDONALD, TODD STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

NEARY, JEFF STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

NORRIS, BRENDAN STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

PEREZ, ANGELICA STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

PHILLIPS, CATHY STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

PLATT, LANCE STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

Price, Charlene STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

PRIOR, ANDI STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

Prior, Chuck STATE SPEECH JUDGE 45.00

RASMUSSEN, VIRGINIA STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

ROMIG, HAYDEN STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

SCHRAMM, DREW STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

SMITH, JOHN STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

SUHR, DAVID STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

SUING, MANDY STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

THOMAS, JOSH STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

Titcomb, Joseph STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

Ullrich, Roxie STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

ULRICH, TONY STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

WENDT, BLAKE STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

WESTERGAARD, BOBBIE STATE SPEECH JUDGE 115.00

Fund Total: 5,795.00

Checking Account Total: 5,795.00

March 2019 Prepaid

ACTIVITY FUND

LANGLEY, BRETT JH WR. OFFICIAL 100.00

RYAN, DAN JH WR. OFFICIAL 100.00

Fund Total 200.00

Checking Account Total 200.00

