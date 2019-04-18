Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — April 8, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting  
April 8, 2019

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the school library on April 8, 2019 with President Frafjord calling the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m.

Visitors:  Pat Hofstatter, Linda Fetterman, Cherie Dandurand, Denise Heiman, Miah Manker, Bryan Alfredson, Kelly Neustrom, Marvy Frafjord, Trevor Alfredson, Michelle Lux, Kelly McElrath, Charlie Polkinghorn, Courtney Doucette, Hunter Doucette, Jake Thomas, Jeff Locke, Shelley Polkinghorn, Missie Lenz, Maycie Yanacheak, Kent Baker, Bonnie Clark, Dan Heissel.

Members Present:  Frafjord, Koele, Nelson, Thomsen, Kluender, Lamp and student member Miah Manker.  Absent:  Reblitz.

Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as amended.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to waive the reading of the minutes from March 11, 2019 and approved them as written.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve payments from the General Fund for $17,250.05, the PPEL Fund for $5,767.20, the Sales Tax Fund for $22,115.60, the Activity Fund for $9,546.81 and the Nutrition Fund for $15,460.03 and prepaid checks from the General Fund for $4,584.94, the Sales Tax Fund for $11,500.00, and the Activity Fund for $5,995.00.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing on 2019-20 Budget:  Pres. Frafjord opened hearing at 7:35 pm.  Glackin presented budget summary and published budget.
• Moved by Lamp, second by Kluender to close the 2019-20 Budget Hearing.  Motion carried, all voting aye.
• Moved Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve the 2019-20 Budget as published.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Instructional Support Levy – Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to move the hearing to May 13, 2019 at 7:30 at the regular board meeting.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports:
• Mrs. Gilbert – report
• Mr. Glackin – report

• Student Report on tree planting and raised garden beds class project – Charlie Polkinghorn, Hunter Doucette, Maycie Yanacheak, and Gage Bennett.

Policies and Procedures:
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to approve the open enrollment requests to attend WC for 2019-20 by Timothy Pietz (KP) for Abigail(TK).  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Lampto approve revisions to Board Policies 407.1 Employee Travel Compensation, 410.10 Credit Card and P-Card, 401.12 Cell Phones, 707.5 Internal Controls, 707.5R Internal Controls Procedures and the first readings of Board Policies 501.5R2 Employee References, 7.5.5 Expenditures for a public purpose, and 705.5R1 Use of Public Funds – Public Purpose.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Building, Grounds, & Transportation
• Piper Jaffray presentation on bonding and financing by Dan Heissel.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Kluender to approve the quote by Mozak’s for installation of flooring in the elementary for $53,394.00.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Frafjord reviewed the Building and Grounds Committee priorities for facilities projects.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lamp to approve proceeding with the elementary remodel project.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:
• Moved by Nelson, second by Lamp to extend Marc Cripps’ consulting through March 13, 2019.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Koele to approve hiring Casey Crawford and 1 student for seasonal grounds work.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to approve Superintendent to hire 10 students for the Summer Crew for 2019 at $8.35 per hour with $0.10 per hour more for each year of experience at the school.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to accept the resignations of Pat Wright, Stephanie Freed, Jill Gallagher, and Pat Hofstatter.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lamp to approve the early retirement applications of Pat Wright and Pat Hofsatter.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Kluender to approve the agreement with the teachers as presented with a 1.61% increase and also a 1.61% increase for all other staff groups.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Koele to approve the contracts listed on the presented spreadsheet. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lamp to approve the lane change for Pam Anderson to go to BA+30.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:
• Mr. Glackin reported that as of today, the last day of school this year will be June 3, 2019.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Kluender to approve Timberline for our Medicaid billing for 2019-20.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lamp, second by Thomsen to approve the purchasing agreement with the AEA.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Kluender, second by Thomsen to approve the fees as presented with all lunch prices the same as last year except  an increase in adult lunches to $3.75, book fees and activity pass rates remaining the same.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• No visitor/community comments

• For the Good of the Cause – Howrey: Audit RFP’s will be presented next month for a 3 year contract and suggestion to use Transportation Equity for transportation items, salary or benefits.
Adjourn: Moved by Lamp, second by Nelson to adjourn.  Motion carried, all voting aye.  Board adjourned at 9:17 p.m.

Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR APRIL 2019
OPERATING FUND
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  LEGAL SERVICES    203.00
BEKINS FIRE/SAFETY SERVICES  HOOD INSPECTION    133.75
Bret Peterson Plumbing and Construction LLC
DOOR REPAIR    97.50
FOUNTAINS – FILTERS/
MAINT    150.00
    Vendor Total:    247.50  
Cripps, Mark  CONSULTING    800.00
FOLLET SCHOOL SOLUTIONS GEOGRAPHY BOOK    73.37
Glackin, Douglas  FUEL REIMB.    30.30
Groth, Bennett  CDK    30.00
Hazlett, Yvonne  MILEAGE REIMB.    103.14
JOSTENS
DIPLOMAS    312.83
PLAQUES    55.09
    Vendor Total:    367.92
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    35.30
ELECTRICITY    311.71
ELECTRICITY    48.05
ELECTRICITY    6,333.48
NATURAL GAS    282.00
ELECTRICITY    578.84
NATURAL GAS    452.91
ELECTRICITY    10.00
    Vendor Total:    8,052.29
MidAmerica Books
BOOKS    793.80
BOOKS    113.70
    Vendor Total:    907.50
MOVILLE, CITY OF  WATER & SEWER    1,875.25
ONE SOURCE  BACKGROUND CHECKS    61.00
PEPPER & SON, J.W.  INSTRU-MENTAL MUSIC    199.99
Perma-Bound  CHILDREN’S CHOICE BOOKS    1,031.44
PRAIRIE LAKES AEA  PROF. DEV.    284.00
Robertson, Mara  REIMB. CIM CLASS    50.00
ROTO-ROOTER  SHOP – DRAIN    168.53
Schossow, Leigh  REIMB. CLASS REGISTRATION    50.00
Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc.  REPAIR BB HOOPS    1,339.03
TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE  MEDICAID BILLING    239.54
TOTAL MOTORS  BIG WHITE – FIX PAINT    1,002.50
Fund Total:    17,250.05    
Checking Account Total:    17,250.05

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
CASEY JACKSON CONSTRUCT-ION  HAUL SNOW    2,500.00
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  COPIER LEASE    969.00
RICK’S COMPUTERS  INSTALL CAMERA IN GYM    2,298.20
Fund Total:    5,767.20    
Checking Account Total:    5,767.20

SALES TAX FUND
HEARTLAND SCENIC STUDIO, INC.  STAGE DRAPES – THEATER    14,135.60
SUTER SERVICES C.W. CONTRACTED COMPUTER PROGRAM FOR HEATING    7,980.00
Fund Total:    22,115.60    
Checking Account Total:    22,115.60

ACTIVITY FUND
AKWA, LINDA  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
BAXTER, TESSA  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
BELLINGHAUSEN, BETH  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
BOOTHROYD,KATHERINE  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
BROWN, RYAN  SPEECH JUDGE    150.00
BURROW, DAVID  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
CHESTERMAN CO.
SPEECH EXP.    184.30
SPEECH EXP.    224.35
JR. CLASS PROM    85.60
    Vendor Total:    494.25
DEVOS, JAMES  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
GOODCHILD, MIRANDA  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
HANSEN, STACEY  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
HUBERT, LESLEY  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
Iowa High School Golf Coaches Assn.  MEMBERSHIP    45.00
Iowa High School Speech Assn.
V STATE SPEECH    330.00
JV STATE SPEECH    154.00
ALL STATE    11.00
Vendor Total:    495.00
JAACKS, JEFF  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
JENSEN, EMILY  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
JUSTBATS.COM  BAT    299.95
KELLER, KIM  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
KOENIG, BECKY  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
KOSTER, CYNTHIA  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
LANE-JOHNSON, LISSA  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
LENZ, JANE  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
LEVALLEY, LUKE  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
MOREHEAD, MARK  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
Mr. Tune’s  PROM DJ    540.00
NAVIGATOR MOTORCOACHES INC.  BASEBALL TRANSPORT    875.00
NORRIS, BRENDAN  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
North High School  JV WR. ENTRY FEE 1-19-19    70.00
ORLUND, ERIN  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
Price, Charlene  SPEECH JUDGE    150.00
PRICE, KATY  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
Prior, Chuck  SPEECH JUDGE    250.00
REKOW, LEAH  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
Riddell/All American Sports Corp.
HELMETS    7,338.95
REVERSE    (7,122.00)
   Vendor Total:    216.95
ROSEWALL, HEATHER  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
SCHOLES, BECKY  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
SPORTSMANS INC.  MS TRACK RIBBONS    295.40
SUING, MANDY  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
Sunnybrook  SWEETHEART FLOWERS    49.50
ULRICH, TONY  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
Walsworth Publishing Company  2ND DEPOSIT 2019    2,815.76
WARD, JULIE  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
WILLIAMSON, ANN  SPEECH JUDGE    100.00
Fund Total:    9,546.81    
Checking Account Total:    9,546.81

NUTRITION FUND
CULLIGAN
SALT    27.60
SALT    9.20
SALT    24.50
SALT    19.50
 Vendor Total:    80.80
DEAN FOODS
FOOD    205.35
FOOD    298.54
FOOD    174.87
FOOD    303.62
FOOD    51.39
FOOD    278.22
FOOD    401.31
REVERSE    (123.70)
    Vendor Total:    1,589.60
EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.
FOOD    123.70
FOOD    63.80
FOOD    35.90
FOOD    41.93
FOOD    139.70
FOOD    149.85
   Vendor Total:    554.88
GREENBERG FRUIT CO.
CREDIT    (8.98)
FOOD    129.89
FOOD    212.90
FOOD    331.76
FOOD    130.94
FOOD    291.90
FOOD    103.95
FOOD    60.87
FOOD    499.90
FOOD    201.91
FOOD    65.98
    Vendor Total:    2,021.02
Keck Foods  FOOD    1,210.31
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO INC.
CORRECTION – FOOD    1,544.37
REVERSAL    (1,644.37)
FOOD    2,076.61
GENERAL SUPPLIES    236.82
GENERAL SUPPLIES    133.70
FOOD    1,512.91
CREDIT    (63.82)
FOOD    1,356.49
GENERAL SUPPLIES    163.81
FOOD/SUPPLIES    571.48
GENERAL SUPPLIES    36.26
FOOD    1,110.51
    Vendor Total:    7,034.77
US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS
FOOD    789.55
FOOD    394.43
CREDIT    (28.87)
FOOD    1,032.40
CREDIT    (82.20)
CREDIT    (33.70)
FOOD    505.98
FOOD    71.14
FOOD    77.73
FOOD    242.19
    Vendor Total:    2,968.65
Fund Total:    15,460.03
Checking Account Total:    15,460.03
March 2019 Prepaids
OPERATING FUND
BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY  Drill out lock in store room    150.00
Center Point Energy  Natural Gas    3,624.20
NOLL COLLECTION SERVICE  COLLECTION SERVICE    194.98
NWICDA  JH HONOR CHOIR    80.00
VERIZON WIRELESS  Cell Phones    535.76
Fund Total:    4,584.94    
Checking Account Total:    4,584.94

SALES TAX FUND
Mpire Heating & Cooling LLC  water heater replacement    11,500.00
Fund Total:    11,500.00
Checking Account Total:    11,500.00

ACTIVITY FUND
BACOME, KATE  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
BACOME, MARK  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
BENNETT, TRACY  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
BIEDENFIELD, MIKE  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
BIELENBERG, SHERRY  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
BOWMAN, TARA  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
BRYCE, RISTY  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
BRYCE, WENDY  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
BUCKLEY, ANDREA  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
BURROW, DAVID  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
CONE, CINDY  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
CRIPIN, GLEE  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
CULVER, JOHN  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
DAANE, JIM  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
DAANE, TAMI  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
DEVOS, JAMES  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
DRENTH, MICHELLE  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
FELTS, AUSTIN  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
GILMAN, DEREK  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
HELD, SHERRY  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
HUBNER, SARAH  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
JAACKS, JEFF  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
JENSEN, EMILY  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
JORGENSEN, WHITNEY  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
JUELFS, MADELYN  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
KEELY, SARAH  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
Knaack, Denise  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    230.00
LINDER, AMY  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
MCDONALD, KRIS  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
MCDONALD, TODD  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
NEARY, JEFF  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
NORRIS, BRENDAN  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
PEREZ, ANGELICA  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
PHILLIPS, CATHY  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
PLATT, LANCE  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
Price, Charlene  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
PRIOR, ANDI  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
Prior, Chuck  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    45.00
RASMUSSEN, VIRGINIA  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
ROMIG, HAYDEN STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
SCHRAMM, DREW  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
SMITH, JOHN  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
SUHR, DAVID  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
SUING, MANDY  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
THOMAS, JOSH  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
Titcomb, Joseph  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
Ullrich, Roxie  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
ULRICH, TONY  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
WENDT, BLAKE  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
WESTERGAARD, BOBBIE  STATE SPEECH JUDGE    115.00
Fund Total:    5,795.00
Checking Account Total:    5,795.00    

March 2019 Prepaid
ACTIVITY FUND
LANGLEY, BRETT  JH WR. OFFICIAL    100.00
RYAN, DAN  JH WR. OFFICIAL    100.00
Fund Total    200.00
Checking Account Total    200.00

