Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — March 15, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 3/15/19

ABSOLUTE MOBILE SHREDDING MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 10.00

ADP SCREENING AND SELECTION SERVICE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 45.50

ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 90,141.21

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 253.31

AIMEE UHL*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 10.00

ALEXCIA KLEMISH*** *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 71.18

AMBER M. HUNWARDSEN*** MILEAGE 51.04

AMERICAN PLANNING ASSOCIATION-CAROL DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 50.00

AMY J. ALFORD*** MILEAGE 158.92

APRIL YUSTEN*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 81.63

ATC GROUP SERVICES LLC BUILDINGS 935.00

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 492.56

AVENTURE STAFFING & PROFESSIONAL *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,093.94

B & B CLEANING SPECIALIST CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,450.00

BARBARA PARKER EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 19.72

BARNES & NOBLE *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 433.39

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 195.95

BENJAMIN T. KUSLER*** *MILEAGE 143.40

BLOHM INSPECTION/ENVIRONMENTAL *MATERIAL TESTING & INSPECT 2,830.00

BOB BARKER CO. *HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 498.62

BOMGAARS *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 1,696.89

BOUND TREE MEDICAL LLC MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 680.50

BOYER TRUCKS SIOUX FALLS NEW EQUIPMENT 164,240.00

BRENDAN GILL SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 93.75

BRIARWOOD PRODUCTS LLC COMMISSARY EXPENSE 394.18

BRUCE GARBE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 8.12

BURGESS HEALTH CENTER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 597.30

BURKE ENGINEERING BUILDINGS 41.30

CW SUTER & SON INC *BUILDINGS 1,625.85

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CARDIS MFG. CO. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,628.00

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 8,464.36

CENTER FOR DISEASE DETECTION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 34.00

CENTURYLINK SHOP TELEPHONE 65.01

CF INDUSTRIES NITROGEN LLC TAX REBATES PER AGREEMENT 200,000.00

CHARM TEX INC. *COMMISSARY EXPENSE 1,995.10

CHEROKEE PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 946.53

CHESTERMAN CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 204.60

CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO *LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 2,065.00

CONSTRUCTION AGGREGATE PRODUCTS INC. TIRE CHAINS 4,100.00

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 15.27

COSTAR REALTY INFORMATION INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 104.50

CRITTENTON CENTER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 12,779.12

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 480.00

CUMMINS CENTRAL POWER LLC MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 913.60

D & K IMPLEMENT LLC EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 73.66

DANIELLE BRADY *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 150.31

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 8,212.63

DUNES DENTAL 4 KIDS *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 499.89

DUNWELL LLC HVAC SYSTEMS 26,500.00

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 111.36

ECHO GROUP *BUILDINGS 250.11

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO (DM) *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 103.50

ELIZABETH HANSON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 42.34

EMA – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TAX ALLOCATIONS 7,669.53

EMILY CLAYTON*** *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 43.56

EMILY SMITH*** HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 7.89

FAMILY DENTAL CENTER OF MORNINGSIDE *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 897.20

FAREWAY STORES (WAR EAGLE) *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 343.61

FASTENAL CO. PARTS 25.65

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.22

FIBERCOMM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 740.46

FINISH LINE *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 1,013.13

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 139.37

FOULK BROTHERS P & H BUILDINGS 1,065.00

GABRIELA HERNANDEZ*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 48.14

GALE/CENGAGE LEARNING *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 220.80

GCR TIRE CENTER *TIRES & TUBES 582.00

GLOBAL ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION BUILDINGS 193,563.00

GREATLAND CORPORATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 412.00

HEALTHY CHILDREN PROJECT INC. *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 2,420.00

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 651.40

HGM ASSOC. INC. CONSULTING CONSULTANT FEES 3,962.12

HOLIDAY INN (DM-FLEUR DR.) *MEALS & LODGING 940.80

HOLLAND LAWN CARE INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 480.00

HY-VEE FOOD STORES (SR) *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 389.42

HY-VEE INC. *CASH ALLOWANCES ASSISTANCE 195.99

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE PARTS 257.01

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 135.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 4,710.51

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 7.95

IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 25.00

IOWA PUBLIC HEALTH ASSN (WDM) *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 555.00

IOWA SPORTSMAN PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES 105.00

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 1,116.30

JEAN STERNER*** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 185.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 339.96

JOHN MANSFIELD *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 30.22

JOHN WALSH MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 25.00

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & *NATURAL & LP GAS..2,910.00

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY (SIOUX FALLS) CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 276.17

KARL’S FOOD 192.59

KATHERINE B. MORENO*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 62.70

KCAU-TV *OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 400.00

KELLIE ZVIRGZDINAS*** MILEAGE 56.26

KLASS STOIK MUGAN VILLONE PHILLIPS *ATTORNEY FEES 686.30

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 694.20

LEEDS PHARMACY WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 720.00

LINCOLN RYAN *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 33.12

LINDA K. DREY*** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 185.00

LISA RIPPKE*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 13.13

LORI A. OETKEN*** *MILEAGE 95.12

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 2,519.59

MAILING SERVICES INC. POSTAGE & MAILING 12,200.00

MARI H. TURK ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 45.00

MARK BUMSTED MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 25.00

MAXINE BUCKMEIER PC *MHI ATTONERY FEES 639.60

MEGAN MILLER*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 270.28

MEIER TOWING INC. LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 150.00

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 511.83

MERCY MEDICAL CENTER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,000.00

MEYER BROS COLONIAL CHAPEL FUNERAL SERVICES 1,000.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 35,694.13

MIDAMERICA BOOKS MAGAZINES & BOOKS 271.25

MIDWEST WHEEL TIRE CHAINS 126.70

MONONA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,076.41

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON *MHI ATTONERY FEES 350.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 17.50

MRSA-UV LLC MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 2,262.28

MURPHY TRACTOR *DIESEL 5,045.02

NANCY WEBB*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 168.78

NATIONAL SHERIFFS ASS’N DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 54.00

NATIONAL SWIMMING POOL FOUNDATION MAGAZINES & BOOKS 279.90

NATIONAL TOXICOLOGY INC. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 90.00

NATIONAL WIC ASSOCIATION DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 50.00

NETWORK SERVICES CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 458.84

NIELSEN PROPERTIES RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 600.00

NORTH AMERICAN RESCUE MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 630.80

NORTHSIDE GLASS SERVICE OUTSIDE SERVICES 155.00

NOVELTY MACHINE & SUPPLY CO. *BUILDINGS 1,277.99

OFFICE ELEMENTS OFFICE SUPPLIES 12.88

OLIVIA SKAARE*** *MILEAGE 53.94

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 5,359.93

P & W GARAGE TIRES & TUBES 200.00

PAT MAGUIRE MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 25.00

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL SERV. OF SIOUXLAND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 125.00

PATTI SULLIVAN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 39.50

PAXVAX INC. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 1,554.60

PERLA ALARCON-FLORY MHI INTERPRETING FEES 55.00

PETERSEN OIL CO. *GAS/OILS 14,305.96

PITNEY BOWES POSTAGE & MAILING 177.00

POSTMASTER (SIOUX CITY) POSTAGE & MAILING 55.00

PRESTIGE COLLISION REPAIR CENTERS LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 1,344.40

PRESTO X INC. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 108.00

PURCHASE POWER POSTAGE & MAILING 455.70

QUALITY TELECOMMUNICATIONS INC. *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 387.50

RANDY S HISEY *MHI ATTONERY FEES 174.00

SAMPERS***, JULIE A. EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 40.02

SARAH E. BLATCHFORD*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 35.96

SCHNEIDER CORPORATION COMPUTER SOFTWARE 1,995.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 1,925.02

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,542.45

SHAWN STRECK EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 9.86

SHEILA M. GARVIN*** MILEAGE 104.52

SIGNS BY TOMORROW *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 64.00

SIMMONS PERRINE MOYER BERGMAN PLC ATTORNEY FEES 7,364.50

SIOUX CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 270.00

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 350.00

SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 60.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 15.83

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 2,539.55

SIOUX LAUNDRY INC CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 2,920.50

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH *TRAVEL EXPENSES 568.06

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY BUILDINGS 15.00

SIOUXLAND TAXI *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 145.50

SOLUTIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 3,120.20

SOOLAND BOBCAT EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 266.40

STACY M. MCNEAR*** OFFICE SUPPLIES 32.49

STATE HYGIENIC LABORATORY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 120.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. *PARTS 4,546.32

STEPHANIE KINGSTON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 88.74

STEVE’S BEANE PLUMBING CO. BUILDINGS 342.00

SUPPLYWORKS PLUMBING 21.65

THERESA J. JOCHUM*** *MILEAGE & OTHER TRAVEL EX. 382.92

THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN DIESEL 640.00

TOM BRIDE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 9.28

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE 5,211.09

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 74.70

UNITED TACTICAL SYSTEMS LLC WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 513.99

US BANK (STL-MO) *BUILDINGS 2,283.53

US BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE *LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 109.03

UST TESTING SERVICE (CVILL-IA) GROUNDS 300.00

VAC SHACK INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 164.75

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 79,261.05

WESTERN IOWA TECH SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 60.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 81.23

WIGMAN CO. *PLUMBING 459.90

WILLIAMS ELECTRIC BUILDINGS 210.01

WILLIGES LLC PARKING 650.00

WOODBURY CNTY DISASTER & EMERGENCY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 635.57

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *OFFICE SUPPLIES 900.00

WOODBURY COUNTY DEBT SERVICE *RENT BUILDINGS 6,667.00

ZIEGLER INC. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,784.23

4-WAY STOP SHOP *GAS/OILS 71.63

GRAND TOTAL – 990,349.84

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 18, 2019