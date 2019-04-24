Baby Eagle Photos By Editor | April 24, 2019 | 0 The Record’s Pam Clark took these photos of the eagle nest across from Midway on her way to work on Wednesday, April 24. For sure there is one baby, and there possibly might be two. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Easter Egg Hunt pictures April 23, 2019 | No Comments » May 2019 Savvy Senior Columns April 22, 2019 | No Comments »