Dorothy Carrell

Dorothy Carolyn Carrell, 82, of Sioux City, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services were at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes (1801 Morningside Ave. in Sioux City). Interment will be in Westfork Township Cemetery in Climbing Hill, Iowa.

Dorothy was born on Dec. 6, 1936 to Myron G. and Esther (Whiteman) Matheny.

She grew up in the Climbing Hill area and attended Climbing Hill High School.

Dorothy married Marvin D. Carrell on June 7, 1953 in Sioux City.

In 1962, the couple moved to California and lived there until moving back to the area in 1970. She worked for Countryside Nursing Home in the housekeeping department for many years, retiring in the late 1990s.

Dorothy’s hobbies included gardening, reading, playing Scrabble, attending Bible study and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her children, Debra Carrell of Sioux City, Randall Carrell and his fiancee, Rita Whitmore of Sioux City, Laura Auen of Sioux City, and Rebecca Kelly (Joe) of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.; 11 grandchildren, Jessica, Jed, Clifford, Mandy, Kevin, Dustin, Amanda, Kendra, Aaron, Zachary and Morgan; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, David and Dwaine Carrell; and two brothers, Donald and Warren Matheny.