Francis Larsen

Francis D. Larsen, age 85, of Correctionville, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Pastor Kim Crummer officiating. Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a Masonic service at 7:00 P.M. the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville.