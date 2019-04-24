Kenneth “Kenny” Wright

Kenneth L. “Kenny” Wright, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at a local hospital.

Services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 19 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Neil Peck as the officiant. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kenneth was born on Nov. 24, 1941 in Kingsley, Iowa to Lloyd B. and Beulah (Black) Wright. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, giving six years of service.

Kenneth married Marlene Bertram on July 6, 1963 in Sioux City.

Kenneth was an active member of the Abu Bekr Shrine, and made a career as a Shriner, being the stable foreman for the White Horse Patrol for more than 30 years.

Following his retirement, he continued to help a local farmer during planting and harvest seasons in the Jackson, Nebraska area.

Kenneth was a collector of toy tractors and lapel pins. He coached Little League baseball and was an avid sports fan. Kenneth also donated over 20 gallons of blood at the local blood bank.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Marlene of Sioux City; sons Keith (Fuzhen) Wright of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; Dennis (Karen) Wright of Sioux City; and Dale Wright of Denver, Colorado; sisters-in-law Nema Heider of Apple Valley, Minnesota; Marilynn Young of Tucson, Arizona; Linda Pearson of St. Paul, Minnesota; and Carolyn Bertram of Little Rock, Iowa; a sister, Elaine (Jim) Westeen of Kempner, Texas; a brother-in-law, Rudy Bertram of Hawarden, Iowa; his granddaughter, Marinda Wright of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Kay (Earl) Livengood; brothers Keith and Derald Wright; brothers-in-law John Heider, Leslie Bertram, Donald Bertram, and Bob Pearson.