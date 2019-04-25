Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — April 8, 2019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING
Monday, April 8, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Middle School Library in Anthon Iowa

AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
Wimmer called the meeting along with the budget and ISL hearings to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.  No patrons wished to address the board during the hearings.  Wimmer closed the hearings at 7:01 PM.

II. Communications
Our Jazz Band earned 2nd Place at State and our Jazz Choir received 1st place at State this spring.  It was brought to our attention that the Danbury bus garage that we sold in 2018 has never been taken out of the school’s name.  Our lawyer and the community member that purchased this property have been contacted.

III. Consent Agenda
Clausen moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.
General $148,505.38; Management $1,834.94; PPEL $16,135.17; Activity $21,626.85; Hot Lunch $42,035.76; Infrastructure $38,928.49; Extra & Hourly Pay $70,907.29

IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring Resignations:  Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignations from Scott Breyfogle from his summer weightlifting position, Scott Kirchgatter from his middle school football position,  Michelle Ortner from her teacher aide position and Steve Howland at the end of July from his Head Custodian position.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.  Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the following hirings:  Kendra Sexton for assistant softball coach, Dave Kuhl as assistant baseball coach, and Justin Kahl and Gaige Gill as the summer weightlifting supervisors; and also approved the use of sick leave for Lana Stoll.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

B. Approval of Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20
Clausen moved and Mead seconded to approve the fall/winter coaches for the 19-20 school year.  4 ayes.  1 abstain – Flanigan.  Motion carried.

C. Instructional Support Program Resolution
The Board of Directors of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District in the Counties of Woodbury, Monona, Ida and Crawford, State of Iowa, met in a session, in the Middle School Library, Anthon Center, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District, on the 8th of April, 2019, Seven o’clock PM.  There were present President Wimmer, in the chair, and the following Board Members:  Flanigan, Mead, Clausen and Kennedy.  Absent:  None

The President announced that this is the time, place and date to hold a hearing on the proposed resolution to consider participation in the Instructional Support Program.  The following persons appeared:  Nine guests were present; however, no one wished to address the board.

The President declared the hearing closed.

Director Flanigan introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption.  Director Clausen seconded the motion to adopt.  The roll was called and the vote was:

AYES: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen
NAYS:  None

The President declared the resolution adopted as follows:
RESOLUTION TO PARTICIPATE IN THE INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORT PROGRAM
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has approved a five year finance plan, which anticipates the level of funding that will be possible to continue the current level of services and to fund the ongoing programs of the School District; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has given consideration to participation in the Instructional Support Program as provided in Iowa Code sections 257.18 through 257.21; and
WHEREAS, the Board has published notice of the time and place of a public hearing on the resolution; and  WHEREAS, a hearing has been held upon the proposal to participate in the Instructional Support Program and any objections are overruled:
NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS RESOLVED:
1. The Board of Directors determines that it is consistent with the five finance plan to fund the ongoing programs and services of the School District and it is in the best interest of the School District to participate in an Instructional Support Program as provided in Iowa Code sections 257.18 through 257.21, and to provide additional funding therefor for a period of five years commencing the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
2. The additional funding for the Instructional Support Program for a budget year will be determined annually, and will not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total regular program district cost for the budget year and moneys received under Iowa Code section 257.14 as a budget adjustment for the budget year.
3. Monies received by the District for the Instructional Support Program may be used for any general fund purpose.
4. The Instructional Support Program shall be funded by instructional support state aid and a combination instructional support property tax levied annually upon the taxable property within the School District commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and instructional support income surtax imposed annually, the percent of income surtax to be determined by the Board for each budget year to be imposed upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the School District on December 31, 2022, and each year thereafter.
5. Unless, within twenty-eight days following the adoption of this resolution, the Secretary of the Board receives a petition containing the signatures of eligible electors equal in number to not less than one hundred or thirty percent of the number of voters at the last preceding regular school election, whichever is greater, asking that an election be called to approve or disapprove this action of the Board adopting the Instructional Support Program, this action of the Board is final and the Secretary is authorized and directed to certify a copy of this resolution to the Department of Management.
In the event a petition containing the required number of signatures is filed with the Secretary of the Board within twenty-eight days of the adoption of this resolution, the President shall call a meeting of the Board to consider recision of this resolution, or to direct the county commissioner of elections to submit the following question to the qualified electors of the School District at a special election.
If the Board determines to submit the question to the electors, the proposition to be submitted shall be as follows:
Shall the Board of Directors of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District in the Counties of Woodbury, Monona, Ida and Crawford, State of Iowa, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose an instructional support tax in an amount (after taking into consideration instructional support state aid) of not exceeding ten percent (10%) of the total of regular program district cost for the budget year and moneys received under Iowa Code section 257.14 as a budget adjustment in the budget year, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the Board, to levy a combination of an instructional support property tax upon all the taxable property within the School District commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022,  and to impose an instructional support income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the School District on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2022, or each year thereafter, the percent of income surtax to be determined by the Board for each fiscal year, to be used to for any general fund purpose.
Passed and approved this 8th day of April, 2019.
Dale Wimmer, President
ATTEST: Shona Klingensmith, Secretary
CERTIFICATE
STATE OF IOWA  )  )  SS: COUNTY OF WOODBURY )
I, the Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District in the Counties of Woodbury, Monona, Ida and Crawford, State of Iowa, certify that attached is a complete copy of the portion of the corporate records showing proceedings of the Board meeting held on the date indicated in the attachment and remain in full force and effect; that the meeting and all action was publicly held in accordance with a notice of meeting and a tentative agenda which was timely served on each member of the Board and posted on a bulletin board or other prominent place easily accessible to the public and clearly designated for that purpose at the principal office of the Board (a copy of the agenda is attached) pursuant to the local rules of the Board and the provisions of Iowa Code chapter 21 and upon reasonable advance notice to the public and media at least twenty-four hours prior to the commencement of the meeting as required by law and with members of the public present in attendance; I further certify that the individuals named lawfully possessed their respective offices as indicated, that no Board vacancy existed except as stated and that no controversy or litigation is pending or threatened involving the incorporation, organization, existence or boundaries of the School or the right of the individuals named as officers.
DATED this 8th day of April, 2019.
Shona Klingensmith, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District

D. Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 19-20 budget as presented.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

E. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes
Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve the handbook changes as presented.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

VI. Reports
A. Principals/School Improvement Coordinators Reports
B. Freshman Academy Schedule
C. Summer Driver’s Education Program

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2019-2020
B. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators
C. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos
D. Approval Master Certified Contract
E. Non-Certified and Administrative Contract
F. Approval of Safety Plan G. Policy Revision 705.1 & 802.2

VIII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, May 13, 2019, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton
B. Bus Supper – Wednesday, April 24, 2019 – 6:30 PM – Beef n Brew
C. Awards Program – Friday, May 31th – 8:00 AM – Mapleton
D. Steve’s retirement party – Sunday, May 5th at 1:00 PM in Mapleton
E.  Jane’s retirement party – May 30th from 2-4 in Anthon

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:26 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS
GENERAL FUND  
AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION  DONATIONS    952.00
ANAHEIM MARRIOTT  TRAVEL    1,057.32
BARNES AND NOBLE, INC.  SUPPLIES    20.00
BATTLE CENTER CHURCH  DONATIONS    289.50
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES    365.53
BROWN, CASEY  REIMBURSEMENT    385.46
BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA  BPA    354.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC.  GARBAGE    426.50
CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD  FUEL    109.48
CENEX FLEETCARD  FUEL    832.97
CENTURYLINK BUSINESS SERVICES  INTERNET    3,801.40
CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL  SUMMER RECREATION    1,739.13
CITY OF DANBURY  SUMMER RECREATION    252.70
CITY OF MAPLETON  UTILITIES/SUMMER RECREATION    19,569.94
CONTINENTAL PRESS INC.  SUPPLIES    272.38
CULLIGAN  SERVICES    242.00
DANBURY REVIEW  PUBLISHING    463.02
DEWALD, STEVE  SPECIAL ED TRANSPORTATION    1,460.16
DICK BLICK  SUPPLIES    58.04
DOUGHERTY, MARY JOAN  REIMBURSEMENT    250.00
ELSE, CRISTA  REIMBURSEMENT    154.44
FJL PRINTING COMPANY  NEWSLETTER    866.25
FORNEY, GREG  JAZZ BAND CLINICIAN     300.00
FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C.  LEGAL    87.50
GRAHAM TIRE, STORM LAKE  TIRES    812.12
HAHN, NANCY  DONATIONS    625.00
HANDKE, KIMBERLY  REIMBURSEMENT    26.29
HANSEN SERVICES  PROPANE    5,295.00
HEALTHIEST YOU  INSURANCE    1,350.00
HEARTLAND SCHOOL  SE TUITION    2,730.00
IDA COUNTY 4-H FOUNDATION  DONATIONS    289.50
INK SPOT  SUPPLIES    240.00
INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS LLC  SUPPLIES    92.00
IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS  SUPPLIES    585.00
IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS  SUPPLIES    160.60
J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC.  SUPPLIES    600.50
JOSTENS  YEARBOOK    685.38
JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD  SUPPLIES    2,181.50
KING REINSCH PROSSER & CO LLP  AUDIT    10,325.00
KIRCHGATTER, MONA  REIMBURSEMENT    85.80
LAUNCH PAD MUSEUM  FIELD TRIP    172.00
MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC  SUPPLIES    489.40
MAPLETON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE  DUES    300.00
MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS  INTERNET    742.15
MAPLETON PRESS  LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW    469.28
MATHESON TRI GAS, INC.  SUPPLIES    74.94
MAYNARD, ROCHELLE  REIMBURSEMENT    106.08
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    3.04
MID BELL  SUPPLIES    138.64
MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE  TRAVEL    114.00
OTC BRANDS, INC.  SUPPLIES    41.64
PAPER CORPORATION, THE  SUPPLIES    4,936.82
PEARSON EDUCATION SUPPLIES    659.51
PETERSEN, STEPHANIE  REIMBURSEMENT    830.73
PHILLIPS, HOLLY  REIMBURSEMENT    55.73
PIONEER VALLEY BOOKS  SUPPLIES    55.00
POWER WASH USA  SUPPLIES    75.00
QUILL CORPORATION  SUPPLIES    788.65
RAINBOW RESOURCES  SUPPLIES    35.75
READING READING BOOKS  SUPPLIES    418.47
READING WAREHOUSE  SUPPLIES    417.15
REALLY GOOD STUFF  SUPPLIES    26.11
RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba  SERVICES    149.00
RICK’S COMPUTER  SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT    2,046.95
SANITARY SERVICES  GARBAGE    770.17
SASS, ANGELA  REIMBURSEMENT    297.56
SCHAU TOWING AND SALVAGE, INC.  SERVICES    1,275.00
SCHNEIDER, TIFFANY  REIMBURSEMENT    255.84
SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, INC.  SUPPLIES    699.24
SCHRAM, PAULA  REIMBURSEMENT    249.31
STEINHOFF, WHITNEY  REIMBURSEMENT    323.11
SUPER DUPER PUBLICATIONS  SUPPLIES    128.08
TREND ENTERPRISES, INC.  SUPPLIES    51.91
UNITED ART AND EDUCATION  SUPPLIES    51.28
UNITED HEALTHCARE  INSURANCE    58,109.56
UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE  POSTAGE    237.56
U.S. TOY PLAYTHINGS  SUPPLIES    390.97
VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES  TELEPHONE    201.68
WALSH, JOSEPH  REIMBURSEMENT    187.98
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  INSURANCE    401.40
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE POST-SECONDARY ENROLLMENT    10,880.00
WIMMER, JON  REIMBURSEMENT    455.28
Fund Total:    148,505.38

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND
UNITED HEALTHCARE  INSURANCE    1,834.94
Fund Total:    1,834.94

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP. LEVY FUND
BOOK SYSTEMS, INC  LIBRARY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM    2,235.00
INCONTROL ELECTRONICS  SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM    8,697.50
RICK’S COMPUTER  SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT    1,627.74
SCHOOL OUTFITTERS  SUPPLIES    574.93
STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART  REPAIRS    3,000.00
Fund Total:    16,135.17

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND
ANAHEIM MARRIOTT  TRAVEL    2,114.64
BEEF & BREW  TRAVEL    308.53
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES    43.47
BOYER VALLEY CSD  ENTRY FEE    85.00
BREYFOGLE, SCOTT  REIMBURSEMENT    96.83
BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA  BPA    2,597.00
CARROLL HIGH SCHOOL  ENTRY FEES    200.00
CLIFF WOLD’S OUTFITTING  SUPPLIES    200.00
DANBURY REVIEW  ADVERTISING    25.00
DIRKSEN, KATHERINE  REIMBURSEMENT    300.04
FUNDERMANN, ANGIE  REIMBURSEMENT    144.00
GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME  SUPPLIES    293.25
HOLST, LAURA  REIMBURSEMENT    135.43
HOMETOWN VARIETY  SUPPLIES    53.91
IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE  ENTRY FEE    45.00
KOVARNA, DAVE  REIMBURSEMENT    198.00
KRAGER, KURTIS  OFFICIAL    100.00
KRISPY KREME  BPA FUNDRAISER    3,002.30
LAWTON BRONSON COMM SCHOOL  ENTRY FEE    180.00
MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT    468.36
MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES..59.94
MARTIN BROS.  SUPPLIES    47.10
MISSOURI VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL  ENTRY FEE    80.00
NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION  LIBRARY BOOKS/PERIODICALS    165.00
PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND  POP    119.95
PROM NITE  PROM SUPPLIES    1,381.60
RIDGE VIEW COMMUNITY SCHOOL  ENTRY FEES    0.00
RUSTIC LILY, THE  SUPPLIES    440.70
SASS, ANGELA  REIMBURSEMENT    2,082.92
SCHOLL, JORDAN  REIMBURSEMENT    485.43
SMELTZER, BRIAN  REIMBURSEMENT    513.87
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY  ENTRY FEE    250.00
STALEY’S FOOD SERVICE INC.  GOLD CLUB DINNER..2,986.80
STUMPS  SUPPLIES    909.65
WILDWOOD LODGE-CLIVE, THE   TRAVEL    921.76
WIMMER, JON  REIMBURSEMENT    491.37
WOODBINE FOOD BANK  DONATIONS    100.00
Fund Total:    21,626.85

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND
HILAND DAIRY  MILK    3,238.72
KECK FOODS  COMMODITIES    3,803.09
MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING  REIMBURSEMENT    16,795.60
MARTIN BROS.  PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES    18,127.35
STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART  REPAIRS    71.00
Fund Total:    42,035.76

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND
NCH dba CHEMSEARCH  SUPPLIES    1,562.49
PQL  LIGHTING    6,723.00
RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC.  LIBRARY SOFTWARE    3,968.00
RICK’S COMPUTER  SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT    12,950.00
WOODWARD, RUSS  SERVICES    9,030.00
WOODWIND BRASSWIND  TROMBONE    4,695.00
Fund Total:    38,928.49

Published in The Record
Thursday, April 25, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

