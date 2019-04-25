Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — April 8, 2019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING

Monday, April 8, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Middle School Library in Anthon Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

Wimmer called the meeting along with the budget and ISL hearings to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM. No patrons wished to address the board during the hearings. Wimmer closed the hearings at 7:01 PM.

II. Communications

Our Jazz Band earned 2nd Place at State and our Jazz Choir received 1st place at State this spring. It was brought to our attention that the Danbury bus garage that we sold in 2018 has never been taken out of the school’s name. Our lawyer and the community member that purchased this property have been contacted.

III. Consent Agenda

Clausen moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General $148,505.38; Management $1,834.94; PPEL $16,135.17; Activity $21,626.85; Hot Lunch $42,035.76; Infrastructure $38,928.49; Extra & Hourly Pay $70,907.29

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring Resignations: Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignations from Scott Breyfogle from his summer weightlifting position, Scott Kirchgatter from his middle school football position, Michelle Ortner from her teacher aide position and Steve Howland at the end of July from his Head Custodian position. 5 ayes. Motion carried. Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the following hirings: Kendra Sexton for assistant softball coach, Dave Kuhl as assistant baseball coach, and Justin Kahl and Gaige Gill as the summer weightlifting supervisors; and also approved the use of sick leave for Lana Stoll. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Approval of Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20

Clausen moved and Mead seconded to approve the fall/winter coaches for the 19-20 school year. 4 ayes. 1 abstain – Flanigan. Motion carried.

C. Instructional Support Program Resolution

The Board of Directors of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District in the Counties of Woodbury, Monona, Ida and Crawford, State of Iowa, met in a session, in the Middle School Library, Anthon Center, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District, on the 8th of April, 2019, Seven o’clock PM. There were present President Wimmer, in the chair, and the following Board Members: Flanigan, Mead, Clausen and Kennedy. Absent: None

The President announced that this is the time, place and date to hold a hearing on the proposed resolution to consider participation in the Instructional Support Program. The following persons appeared: Nine guests were present; however, no one wished to address the board.

The President declared the hearing closed.

Director Flanigan introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption. Director Clausen seconded the motion to adopt. The roll was called and the vote was:

AYES: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen

NAYS: None

The President declared the resolution adopted as follows:

RESOLUTION TO PARTICIPATE IN THE INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORT PROGRAM

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has approved a five year finance plan, which anticipates the level of funding that will be possible to continue the current level of services and to fund the ongoing programs of the School District; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has given consideration to participation in the Instructional Support Program as provided in Iowa Code sections 257.18 through 257.21; and

WHEREAS, the Board has published notice of the time and place of a public hearing on the resolution; and WHEREAS, a hearing has been held upon the proposal to participate in the Instructional Support Program and any objections are overruled:

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS RESOLVED:

1. The Board of Directors determines that it is consistent with the five finance plan to fund the ongoing programs and services of the School District and it is in the best interest of the School District to participate in an Instructional Support Program as provided in Iowa Code sections 257.18 through 257.21, and to provide additional funding therefor for a period of five years commencing the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

2. The additional funding for the Instructional Support Program for a budget year will be determined annually, and will not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total regular program district cost for the budget year and moneys received under Iowa Code section 257.14 as a budget adjustment for the budget year.

3. Monies received by the District for the Instructional Support Program may be used for any general fund purpose.

4. The Instructional Support Program shall be funded by instructional support state aid and a combination instructional support property tax levied annually upon the taxable property within the School District commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and instructional support income surtax imposed annually, the percent of income surtax to be determined by the Board for each budget year to be imposed upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the School District on December 31, 2022, and each year thereafter.

5. Unless, within twenty-eight days following the adoption of this resolution, the Secretary of the Board receives a petition containing the signatures of eligible electors equal in number to not less than one hundred or thirty percent of the number of voters at the last preceding regular school election, whichever is greater, asking that an election be called to approve or disapprove this action of the Board adopting the Instructional Support Program, this action of the Board is final and the Secretary is authorized and directed to certify a copy of this resolution to the Department of Management.

In the event a petition containing the required number of signatures is filed with the Secretary of the Board within twenty-eight days of the adoption of this resolution, the President shall call a meeting of the Board to consider recision of this resolution, or to direct the county commissioner of elections to submit the following question to the qualified electors of the School District at a special election.

If the Board determines to submit the question to the electors, the proposition to be submitted shall be as follows:

Shall the Board of Directors of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District in the Counties of Woodbury, Monona, Ida and Crawford, State of Iowa, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose an instructional support tax in an amount (after taking into consideration instructional support state aid) of not exceeding ten percent (10%) of the total of regular program district cost for the budget year and moneys received under Iowa Code section 257.14 as a budget adjustment in the budget year, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the Board, to levy a combination of an instructional support property tax upon all the taxable property within the School District commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose an instructional support income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the School District on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2022, or each year thereafter, the percent of income surtax to be determined by the Board for each fiscal year, to be used to for any general fund purpose.

Passed and approved this 8th day of April, 2019.

Dale Wimmer, President

ATTEST: Shona Klingensmith, Secretary

CERTIFICATE

STATE OF IOWA ) ) SS: COUNTY OF WOODBURY )

I, the Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District in the Counties of Woodbury, Monona, Ida and Crawford, State of Iowa, certify that attached is a complete copy of the portion of the corporate records showing proceedings of the Board meeting held on the date indicated in the attachment and remain in full force and effect; that the meeting and all action was publicly held in accordance with a notice of meeting and a tentative agenda which was timely served on each member of the Board and posted on a bulletin board or other prominent place easily accessible to the public and clearly designated for that purpose at the principal office of the Board (a copy of the agenda is attached) pursuant to the local rules of the Board and the provisions of Iowa Code chapter 21 and upon reasonable advance notice to the public and media at least twenty-four hours prior to the commencement of the meeting as required by law and with members of the public present in attendance; I further certify that the individuals named lawfully possessed their respective offices as indicated, that no Board vacancy existed except as stated and that no controversy or litigation is pending or threatened involving the incorporation, organization, existence or boundaries of the School or the right of the individuals named as officers.

DATED this 8th day of April, 2019.

Shona Klingensmith, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Community School District

D. Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 19-20 budget as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes

Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve the handbook changes as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

VI. Reports

A. Principals/School Improvement Coordinators Reports

B. Freshman Academy Schedule

C. Summer Driver’s Education Program

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2019-2020

B. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators

C. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos

D. Approval Master Certified Contract

E. Non-Certified and Administrative Contract

F. Approval of Safety Plan G. Policy Revision 705.1 & 802.2

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, May 13, 2019, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

B. Bus Supper – Wednesday, April 24, 2019 – 6:30 PM – Beef n Brew

C. Awards Program – Friday, May 31th – 8:00 AM – Mapleton

D. Steve’s retirement party – Sunday, May 5th at 1:00 PM in Mapleton

E. Jane’s retirement party – May 30th from 2-4 in Anthon

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:26 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION DONATIONS 952.00

ANAHEIM MARRIOTT TRAVEL 1,057.32

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 20.00

BATTLE CENTER CHURCH DONATIONS 289.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 365.53

BROWN, CASEY REIMBURSEMENT 385.46

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 354.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 109.48

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL 832.97

CENTURYLINK BUSINESS SERVICES INTERNET 3,801.40

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL SUMMER RECREATION 1,739.13

CITY OF DANBURY SUMMER RECREATION 252.70

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES/SUMMER RECREATION 19,569.94

CONTINENTAL PRESS INC. SUPPLIES 272.38

CULLIGAN SERVICES 242.00

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 463.02

DEWALD, STEVE SPECIAL ED TRANSPORTATION 1,460.16

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 58.04

DOUGHERTY, MARY JOAN REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 154.44

FJL PRINTING COMPANY NEWSLETTER 866.25

FORNEY, GREG JAZZ BAND CLINICIAN 300.00

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 87.50

GRAHAM TIRE, STORM LAKE TIRES 812.12

HAHN, NANCY DONATIONS 625.00

HANDKE, KIMBERLY REIMBURSEMENT 26.29

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 5,295.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 1,350.00

HEARTLAND SCHOOL SE TUITION 2,730.00

IDA COUNTY 4-H FOUNDATION DONATIONS 289.50

INK SPOT SUPPLIES 240.00

INSTRUMENTALIST AWARDS LLC SUPPLIES 92.00

IOWA ASSOC. SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 585.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS SUPPLIES 160.60

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 600.50

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 685.38

JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD SUPPLIES 2,181.50

KING REINSCH PROSSER & CO LLP AUDIT 10,325.00

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 85.80

LAUNCH PAD MUSEUM FIELD TRIP 172.00

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 489.40

MAPLETON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE DUES 300.00

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 742.15

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 469.28

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 74.94

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 106.08

MENARDS SUPPLIES 3.04

MID BELL SUPPLIES 138.64

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE TRAVEL 114.00

OTC BRANDS, INC. SUPPLIES 41.64

PAPER CORPORATION, THE SUPPLIES 4,936.82

PEARSON EDUCATION SUPPLIES 659.51

PETERSEN, STEPHANIE REIMBURSEMENT 830.73

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 55.73

PIONEER VALLEY BOOKS SUPPLIES 55.00

POWER WASH USA SUPPLIES 75.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 788.65

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 35.75

READING READING BOOKS SUPPLIES 418.47

READING WAREHOUSE SUPPLIES 417.15

REALLY GOOD STUFF SUPPLIES 26.11

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 149.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 2,046.95

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 770.17

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 297.56

SCHAU TOWING AND SALVAGE, INC. SERVICES 1,275.00

SCHNEIDER, TIFFANY REIMBURSEMENT 255.84

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, INC. SUPPLIES 699.24

SCHRAM, PAULA REIMBURSEMENT 249.31

STEINHOFF, WHITNEY REIMBURSEMENT 323.11

SUPER DUPER PUBLICATIONS SUPPLIES 128.08

TREND ENTERPRISES, INC. SUPPLIES 51.91

UNITED ART AND EDUCATION SUPPLIES 51.28

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 58,109.56

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 237.56

U.S. TOY PLAYTHINGS SUPPLIES 390.97

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 201.68

WALSH, JOSEPH REIMBURSEMENT 187.98

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD INSURANCE 401.40

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE POST-SECONDARY ENROLLMENT 10,880.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 455.28

Fund Total: 148,505.38

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 1,834.94

Fund Total: 1,834.94

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP. LEVY FUND

BOOK SYSTEMS, INC LIBRARY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 2,235.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 8,697.50

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 1,627.74

SCHOOL OUTFITTERS SUPPLIES 574.93

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 3,000.00

Fund Total: 16,135.17

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ANAHEIM MARRIOTT TRAVEL 2,114.64

BEEF & BREW TRAVEL 308.53

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 43.47

BOYER VALLEY CSD ENTRY FEE 85.00

BREYFOGLE, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 96.83

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 2,597.00

CARROLL HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 200.00

CLIFF WOLD’S OUTFITTING SUPPLIES 200.00

DANBURY REVIEW ADVERTISING 25.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 300.04

FUNDERMANN, ANGIE REIMBURSEMENT 144.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 293.25

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 135.43

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 53.91

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE ENTRY FEE 45.00

KOVARNA, DAVE REIMBURSEMENT 198.00

KRAGER, KURTIS OFFICIAL 100.00

KRISPY KREME BPA FUNDRAISER 3,002.30

LAWTON BRONSON COMM SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 180.00

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 468.36

MAPLETON BP SUPPLIES..59.94

MARTIN BROS. SUPPLIES 47.10

MISSOURI VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 80.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION LIBRARY BOOKS/PERIODICALS 165.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 119.95

PROM NITE PROM SUPPLIES 1,381.60

RIDGE VIEW COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 0.00

RUSTIC LILY, THE SUPPLIES 440.70

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 2,082.92

SCHOLL, JORDAN REIMBURSEMENT 485.43

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 513.87

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY ENTRY FEE 250.00

STALEY’S FOOD SERVICE INC. GOLD CLUB DINNER..2,986.80

STUMPS SUPPLIES 909.65

WILDWOOD LODGE-CLIVE, THE TRAVEL 921.76

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 491.37

WOODBINE FOOD BANK DONATIONS 100.00

Fund Total: 21,626.85

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 3,238.72

KECK FOODS COMMODITIES 3,803.09

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 16,795.60

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 18,127.35

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 71.00

Fund Total: 42,035.76

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,562.49

PQL LIGHTING 6,723.00

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC. LIBRARY SOFTWARE 3,968.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 12,950.00

WOODWARD, RUSS SERVICES 9,030.00

WOODWIND BRASSWIND TROMBONE 4,695.00

Fund Total: 38,928.49

