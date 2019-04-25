City of Correctionville

Notice to Bidders

The City of Correctionville is taking bids for the demolition of a house and garage on a residential property owned by the city located at 208 Birch Street in Correctionville. Contractor must provide proof of insurance. Demolition cannot be started before July 1, 2019 and must be completed by July 31, 2019. Please return bids to City Clerk’s office by May 9, 2019.

Items to bid:

Demolition and removal of house, garage and foundations.

• Demolition of the structure shall include the removal of all demolition materials to be hauled to the Woodbury County Landfill (Jackson, NE), remove basement walls and floor, fill and compact basement with fill dirt suitable for new building construction, and grade bare lot and site cleanup.

Removal of trees.

• Removal of trees shall include all branches and stumps to be taken to a site provided by the City.

For more information, please call our city clerk at 712-372-4791.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 25, 2019