Pierson City Council Minutes — April 15, 2019

Pierson City Council

The Pierson City Council meeting regular session on Monday, April 15, 2019 following a SWPP meeting. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM Council in attendance: Todd, Swanson, McQueen, Bubke. The Public hearing regarding the City-wide housing rehabilitation program was called to order at 7PM by Mayor Struve with the following statement: The City of Pierson is Initiating a City-wide housing rehabilitation program will help to upgrade aging housing stock in the community. The City is requesting $212,994 in CDBG housing funds and, if the grant is approved, the City will contribute $12,000 in local funds. The grant application will be submitted to the Iowa Economic Development Authority no later than May 4, 2019.The City is requesting $212,994 in CDBG funds for the proposed project. 100% of the federal funds will benefit low- and moderate-income persons. The proposed project is a City-wide project within City limits. It will not be necessary to permanently displace any persons or businesses as a result of this Program. During lead-based paint hazard reduction activities, assistance will be provided if temporary relocation is necessary. The proposed project involves the rehabilitation of at least six (6) owner-occupied, single family homes. Mayor Struve then asked if there were anyone in attendance regarding the public hearing. With no comments for or against the public hearing was closed with a motion from Swanson, seconded by Todd; all voted aye; carried.

The consent agenda included minutes from the March regular and March special meeting along with claims and disbursements through April 15th and March financial statements. It was approved with a motion by Swanson, seconded by Todd; all voted aye; motion carried.

Revenues by fund: General $9538.99. Road Use Tax $2568.66, Special Revenue $794.02, Proprietary $10753.19. Expenses by fund: General $2899.69, Road Use Tax $2141.29, Employee Benefit $4265.34, Proprietary $4175.06

Absolute Inspections prof. fees $301.24

ACCO chlorine $241.00

Badger Meter reading $170.88

Bret Peterson P & H CB bathroom $719.48

Cathy Levering cleaning $30.00

City of Pierson utility $156.47

Frontier phone $190.38

IAWEA training $25.00

Iowa Dept. of Revenue withholding $660.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue WET tax $878.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue sales tax $56.00

Ipers pension $819.57

JCL Solutions paper towels $61.97

Jeanette Beekman reimbursement $304.76

LG Everist rock $444.60

Mahoney Auto oil change $61.79

Mangold testing $270.00

Menards supplies $27.94

Menards supplies $46.23

MidAmerican electric $1,601.09

New Coop Fuel $520.38

New Coop propane $985.90

Postmaster postage $3.66

REC electric $30.54

Rehab Solutions televising $2,806.95

Siouxland Heating and Cooling filters $160.00

Staples toner $78.99

The Record publishing $158.31

Theresa Emge training $150.00

United State Treasury withholding $1,041.16

Veenstra and Kimm engineering $903.00

Wellmark insurance $4,278.33

Erik Lundell from Sanitary Services was present to discuss the current services and the amount of garbage being placed out weekly. Motion by Bubke for the city to sell tags to residents wishing to put out more than 2 cans for $5.00 per extra container or bag starting June 1, 2019. Motion was seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Discussion was held on the sewer at 401 Jones St. The city will have the line televised to see if there is a connection to the city main. Motion by McQueen seconded by Bubke to have the house connected to the city sewer regardless of if there is a connection already; all voted aye; motion carried.

The council reviewed 2 animal permits. The permit for Jorgensen’s for chickens and bee hives was approved upon a motion by Todd, seconded by Swanson; all voted aye; motion carried. The permit for Buckley for chickens was approved with a motion by Swanson, seconded by Todd; three voting for and one against (McQueen) motion carried.

Council was addressed regarding the property at 317 Front St. Motion by Swanson to reimburse the fine minus the court costs and attorney fees, seconded by Bubke; all voted aye; motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-9

A RESOLUTION TO ASSESS LIENS AGAINST REAL PROPERTY

was approved upon a motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke; all voted aye; motion carried.

Council discussed 712 South St. The city obtained title to the property. The clerk will advertise a public hearing to sell the property on contract with improvements made to bring the structure up to living conditions or to remove and rebuild on the lot. Motion by Swanson to advertise to sell on a conditional contract seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Swanson to approve the native grass seeding at the park, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Todd to approve submitting the Source Water Protection Plan to DNR, seconded by McQueen; all voted aye; motion carried.

The following resolutions were presented to be added to our policy and procedures manual:

RESOLUTION 2019-10

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

Motion by Todd seconded by Bubke all voted aye; motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-11

FRAUD REPORTING

Motion by Todd seconded by Bubke all voted aye; motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-12

PROCUREMENT POLICY

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Todd, all voted aye; motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-13

SEPARATION OF DUTIES POLICY

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Todd to approve, all voted aye; motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-14

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION

FOR THE HOUSING REHAB PROGRAM

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Todd to pass the resolution; all voted aye, motion carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-15

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING LOCAL COMMITMENT

Motion by Todd, seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen seconded by Todd to adopt the Administrative Plan for the housing rehab program, all voted aye; motion carried.

Discussion was held on painting the community building council and clerk will check on painters. Motion by McQueen seconded by Todd to approve acceptance of the bridge repair on 4th St. Motion by Swanson seconded by McQueen to approve replacing the brushes on the bobcat. The city clerk will check on getting the bridge on Main St removed. Pickleball was discussed motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to leave the downtown court basketball and look at placing a pickleball court at the old tennis court, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion to adjourn made by Swanson, seconded by Todd; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 25, 2019