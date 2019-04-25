Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — April 2, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

April 2, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on April 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve the April 2, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the March 26, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll dated 3/29/19 and claims paid on 4/2/19. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit for Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 8 of Fredonia on K-64. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 26 of Elgin Township on Meadowlark Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 4 of Johnson Township and Section 33 of Preston Township on 160th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 24/25 of Fredonia Township and Section 19 of Meadow Township on 140th St. and Quest Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit for Century Link for Main Street in James in Section 30 of Hungerford Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve

Resolution #040219 for a Road Embargo in Marble Ave.

Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:50 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 4-2-2019

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

Advanced Systems maint. agreement copier 51.97

Noel Ahmann mileage 97.26

City of Akron utility assistance 257.07

Akron Hometowner publications 161.96

Allied Oil & Tire oil 305.12

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 30.52

Asphalt Paving Assoc meeting expenses 180.00

Autry Reporting deposition 146.10

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bentson Pest Control monthly service 100.00

Bierschbach Equipment & Supply equip/pump 2700.00

Blohn Inspection/Environmental OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 3600.00

Bomgaars supplies 51.28

Brooks-Jeffrey Marketing website hosting 1200.00

Campbell’s Electric BUILDINGS 10,221.86

Century Link Ali data services 538.94

Certified Testing Services OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 7450.00

Clay Co. Sheriff service 67.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 967.67

Culligan Water Conditioning cooler rent 43.04

Dakota County Sheriff service 27.76

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 179.03

Conner Delfs cell phone allowance 90.00

Des Moines Stamp SUPPLIES 32.40

District III Treas. Assoc. MV meeting 72.00

DK Tree Removal tree removal 1913.62

Scott Dorhout cell phone allowance 90.00

Eakes Inc supplies 481.08

Stacey Feldman civil service meeting 50.00

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 3283.95

Frank Dunn Co. ASPHALT CONCRETE 799.00

Frontier phone services 765.96

G & R Controls boiler maintenance 213.19

Randall Gengler Right of Way 848.00

Geo-Comm. Corporation 911 mapping updates 12,240.50

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone allowance 60.00

Government Forms and Supplies stamper 124.00

Bill Groetken Right of Way 430.00

Jerome Haage Right of Way 1092.00

Hardware Hank supplies 37.97

Kirk Hatting cell phone allowance 90.00

Jamie Hauser postage 361.24

Brian Heidesch cell phone allowance 90.00

Pat Heissel cell phone allowance 90.00

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Stephanie Hoppe cell phone allowance 90.00

Nathan Hoss cell phone allowance 90.00

ICAP liability insurance 327.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 790.33

Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc. annual membership 680.00

Iowa DOT EQUIPMENT 180.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail schooling 600.00

IA State Reserve Law Officer membership dues 20.00

IOWWA registration fee 235.00

ISACA 2019 dues 225.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 9338.55

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 587.10

Jim Jones VA postage 231.19

Tamara Jorgensen cell phone allowance 90.00

Mark Kehrberg Right of Way 430.00

Keltek Inc. vehicle equipment 4283.74

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 27.65

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 139.25

City of Le Mars utilities 38.01

Aaron Leusink cell phone allowance 90.00

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 3151.06

Matheson-Linweld WELDING SUPPLIES 29.12

Alan Lucken postage 44.00

Mark Marienau MEALS 6.98

M.A.T.A.I. conference 325.00

MCI line cost 6.57

Menards supplies 155.74

MidAmerican Energy utilities 1659.05

Midwest Alarm fire alarm panel 5160.28

Midwest Wheel PARTS 60.00

Richard Milne health insurance reimb. 238.80

Mpire Heating & Cooling climate control unit 3400.00

Sharon Nieman meeting expense 113.66

Nohava Construction roof repair 241.82

Northside Glass Service PARTS 278.00

O’Halloran International OUTSIDE SERVICE 538.50

O’Keefe Elevator elevator maint. contract 566.29

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 571.40

Mark Oltmanns health insurance reimb. 325.36

One Office Solutions supplies 675.35

Pathology Medical Service medical exam fee 275.00

Kyle Petersen cell phone allowance 90.00

Pizza Ranch trial lunch 24.05

Platte County Sheriff service 9.00

Carolyn Plueger deposition 236.25

Ply. Co. Board of Health vaccines 1196.45

Ply. Co. Recorder boat registration 254.20

Ply. Co. Sheriff criminal/sheriff’s fees 1195.16

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 1114.00

Valerie Pratt health insurance reimb. 185.97

Premier Communications internet 278.24

Presto-X Co. pest control 55.00

Darin J. Raymond misc. reimbursements 714.77

Northwest REC power radio 1272.71

Road Mach. & Supp. OUTSIDE SERVICE 872.57

Thomas Rohe MEALS 35.76

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 1940.00

State Election Administrators dues & registrations 250.00

Trudy Seng health insurance reim. 257.68

Rick Singer cell phone reimb. 90.00

Sioux Co. Sheriff service 78.92

Sioux County QUARRIES 4069.64

Siouxland Dist. Health Dept. well testing 75.00

Shelly Sitzmann employment conference 310.00

Solutions software maint. renewal 228.85

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 141.56

Stanard & Associates Inc. civil service exams 550.00

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Matt Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

Mark Sturgeon transcript 5.00

SupplyWorks supplies 678.38

Thomson West Group west law research 168.29

Jay Toel Right of Way 1084.00

Total Motors PARTS 422.43

Heidi Tritz postage 7.75

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE NCOA cards 72.21

USIC locate service 213.87

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 172.00

Vanguard Appraisals annual service 6360.00

Verizon Wireless cell phones 503.60

VISA misc. Sheriff’s expenses 1435.77

Wagner Auto PARTS 155.00

Wal-Mart supplies 878.99

Wex Bank fuel 4274.20

Jacob Wingert misc. reimbursements 318.18

Phyllis M. Wolf Right of Way 776.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 130.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile services 4170.11

Ziegler Inc. FILTERS 14,528.16

