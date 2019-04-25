Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — April 2, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
April 2, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on April 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve the April 2, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the March 26, 2019 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll dated 3/29/19 and claims paid on 4/2/19.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit for Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 8 of Fredonia on K-64.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 26 of Elgin Township on Meadowlark Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 4 of Johnson Township and Section 33 of Preston Township on 160th St.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve a tile crossing permit in Section 24/25 of Fredonia Township and Section 19 of Meadow Township on 140th St. and Quest Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit for Century Link for Main Street in James in Section 30 of Hungerford Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve
Resolution #040219 for a Road Embargo in Marble Ave.  
Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:50 am.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 4-2-2019
A & M Laundry  floor mats    58.00
Advanced Systems  maint. agreement copier    51.97
Noel Ahmann  mileage    97.26
City of Akron  utility assistance    257.07
Akron Hometowner  publications    161.96
Allied Oil & Tire  oil    305.12
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    30.52
Asphalt Paving Assoc  meeting expenses    180.00
Autry Reporting  deposition  146.10
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bentson Pest Control  monthly service    100.00
Bierschbach Equipment & Supply  equip/pump    2700.00
Blohn Inspection/Environmental  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    3600.00
Bomgaars  supplies    51.28
Brooks-Jeffrey Marketing  website hosting    1200.00
Campbell’s Electric  BUILDINGS    10,221.86
Century Link  Ali data services    538.94
Certified Testing Services OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    7450.00
Clay Co. Sheriff  service    67.00
Cornhusker International  PARTS    967.67
Culligan Water Conditioning  cooler rent    43.04
Dakota County Sheriff  service    27.76
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    179.03
Conner Delfs  cell phone allowance    90.00
Des Moines Stamp  SUPPLIES    32.40
District III Treas. Assoc.  MV meeting    72.00
DK Tree Removal  tree removal    1913.62
Scott Dorhout  cell phone allowance    90.00
Eakes Inc  supplies    481.08
Stacey Feldman  civil service meeting    50.00
Floyd Valley Healthcare  inmate medical    3283.95
Frank Dunn Co.  ASPHALT CONCRETE    799.00
Frontier  phone services    765.96
G & R Controls  boiler maintenance    213.19
Randall Gengler  Right of Way    848.00
Geo-Comm. Corporation  911 mapping updates    12,240.50
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone allowance    60.00
Government Forms and Supplies  stamper    124.00
Bill Groetken Right of Way    430.00
Jerome Haage  Right of Way    1092.00
Hardware Hank  supplies    37.97
Kirk Hatting  cell phone allowance    90.00
Jamie Hauser  postage    361.24
Brian Heidesch  cell phone allowance    90.00
Pat Heissel  cell phone allowance    90.00
Jill Holzman  cell phone allowance    90.00
Stephanie Hoppe  cell phone allowance    90.00
Nathan Hoss  cell phone allowance    90.00
ICAP  liability insurance    327.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    790.33
Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc.  annual membership    680.00
Iowa DOT  EQUIPMENT    180.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  jail schooling    600.00
IA State Reserve Law Officer  membership dues    20.00
IOWWA  registration fee    235.00
ISACA  2019 dues    225.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    9338.55
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    587.10
Jim Jones  VA postage    231.19
Tamara Jorgensen  cell phone allowance    90.00
Mark Kehrberg  Right of Way    430.00
Keltek Inc.  vehicle equipment    4283.74
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    27.65
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
Lampert Lumber  supplies    139.25
City of Le Mars  utilities    38.01
Aaron Leusink  cell phone allowance    90.00
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    3151.06
Matheson-Linweld  WELDING SUPPLIES    29.12
Alan Lucken  postage    44.00
Mark Marienau  MEALS    6.98
M.A.T.A.I.  conference    325.00
MCI  line cost    6.57
Menards  supplies    155.74
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    1659.05
Midwest Alarm  fire alarm panel    5160.28
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    60.00
Richard Milne  health insurance reimb.    238.80
Mpire Heating & Cooling  climate control unit    3400.00
Sharon Nieman  meeting expense    113.66
Nohava Construction  roof repair    241.82
Northside Glass Service  PARTS    278.00
O’Halloran International  OUTSIDE SERVICE    538.50
O’Keefe Elevator  elevator maint. contract    566.29
Shawn Olson  misc. reimbursements    571.40
Mark Oltmanns  health insurance reimb.    325.36
One Office Solutions  supplies    675.35
Pathology Medical Service  medical exam fee    275.00
Kyle Petersen  cell phone allowance    90.00
Pizza Ranch  trial lunch    24.05
Platte County Sheriff service    9.00
Carolyn Plueger  deposition    236.25
Ply. Co. Board of Health  vaccines    1196.45
Ply. Co. Recorder  boat registration    254.20
Ply. Co. Sheriff  criminal/sheriff’s fees    1195.16
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    1114.00
Valerie Pratt  health insurance reimb.    185.97
Premier Communications  internet    278.24
Presto-X Co.  pest control    55.00
Darin J. Raymond  misc. reimbursements    714.77
Northwest REC  power radio    1272.71
Road Mach. & Supp.  OUTSIDE SERVICE    872.57
Thomas Rohe  MEALS    35.76
Schlotfeldt Engineering  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    1940.00
State Election Administrators  dues & registrations    250.00
Trudy Seng  health insurance reim.    257.68
Rick Singer  cell phone reimb.    90.00
Sioux Co. Sheriff  service    78.92
Sioux County  QUARRIES    4069.64
Siouxland Dist. Health Dept.  well testing    75.00
Shelly Sitzmann  employment conference    310.00
Solutions  software maint. renewal    228.85
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  Hillview water    141.56
Stanard & Associates Inc.  civil service exams    550.00
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Matt Struve  cell phone allowance    90.00
Mark Sturgeon  transcript    5.00
SupplyWorks  supplies    678.38
Thomson West Group  west law research    168.29
Jay Toel  Right of Way    1084.00
Total Motors  PARTS    422.43
Heidi Tritz  postage    7.75
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  NCOA cards    72.21
USIC  locate service    213.87
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    172.00
Vanguard Appraisals  annual service    6360.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phones    503.60
VISA  misc. Sheriff’s expenses    1435.77
Wagner Auto  PARTS    155.00
Wal-Mart  supplies    878.99
Wex Bank  fuel    4274.20
Jacob Wingert  misc. reimbursements    318.18
Phyllis M. Wolf  Right of Way    776.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    130.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile services    4170.11
Ziegler Inc.  FILTERS    14,528.16

