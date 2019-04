River Valley School Board Bills — April 2019

River Valley Community School

River Valley CSD

APRIL 2019 BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

GAS REIMBURSEMENT 34.51

Vendor Total: 84.51

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER OVERAGE 51.42

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C LEGAL SERVICES 487.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE EXPENSE 335.02

AUDITOR OF STATE AUDIT FILING FEE 425.00

CHARLES CUFFMAN PIANO ACCOMP. 112.50

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER

SHOP SUPPLIES 129.67

SCIENCE SUPPLIES 15.25

ART SUPPLIES 3.87

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 288.43

Vendor Total: 437.22

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE

ELEM. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 94.52

BUS BARN SUPPLIES 0.93

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF

WATER, SEWER – LOCKER ROOM 54.04

WATER, SEWER – RV CONC. 33.52

WATER, SEWER – HIGH SCHOOL 104.53

WATER, SEWER SHOP 30.86

Vendor Total: 222.95

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING

PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 43.00

PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA 45.00

Vendor Total: 88.00

DAKOTA POTTERY SUPPLY REPAIRS TO KILN 86.00

DELUXE DRIVING ACADEMY LLC DRIVER’S ED. INSTRUCTION – 15 STUDENTS 5,250.00

DEMAREST, DEB HOME SCHOOL ASSISTANCE 250.00

DITTMER, CYNTHIA

PRINTER ACCESS 499.80

POSTAGE FOR OVERNIGHT MAILING 25.50

Vendor Total: 525.30

DOLLAR GENERAL NURSING SUPPLIES 5.10

DONOVAN GROUP IOWA COMMUNICATION WORK..2,500.00

ECOLAB PEST CONTROL 82.27

ED M. FELD EQUIPMENT CO. LABOR TO CONNECT DOOR CONTACTS 2,380.63

FRONTIER

PHONE EXPENSE 65.46

PHONE EXPENSE 313.22

Vendor Total: 378.68

GREAT COURSES PD COURSES 105.00

HARRIS, JANE ART SUPPLIES 5.82

HOLIDAY INN CONFERENCE CENTER HOTEL FOR PROF. DEV. — K. GOODWIN 115.36

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICE 405.01

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 141.42

JEFF WORTMAN SNOW REMOVAL 31.36 HR. @ 11.75 368.48

JOHNSON PROPANE INC.

PROPANE FOR BUS 70.56

.183% TAX 13.18

.3% TAX 21.60

PROPANE FOR BUS 63.00

TAX .183% 11.90

TAX .3% 19.50

PROPANE – ELEM. 1,372.00

PROPANE FOR BUS 102.90

.183% TAX 19.22

.3% TAX 31.50

Vendor Total: 1,725.36

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 376.34

MACGILL SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLIES NURSING SUPPLIES 110.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. BIRTHDAY TREATS – ELEM. 44.92

SUPPLIES FOR ISASPS – H.S. 546.05

SUPPLIES FOR ISASPS – ELEM. 123.94

CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – ELEM. 35.40

Vendor Total: 750.31

MARY TRUDEAU SUPPLIES FOR FCS 48.84

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MERCANTILE, THE SCIENCE SUPPLIES 3.63

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

ELEC. – C’VILLE 10,597.66

ELEC. – SIGN 15.59

ELEC. – BUS BARN 118.56

ELEC. – WASHTA 1,108.10

BUS BARN – CUSHING 92.92

ELEC. – C’VILLE 171.99

ELEC. – FOOTBALL

FIELD 10.00

Vendor Total: 12,114.82

NEW COOP GASOLINE 765.21

ORKIN EXTERMINATING COMPANY PEST CONTROL – C;VILLE 89.91

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 1,675.20

RACHEL DOEDEN MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 92.80

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 467.21

REICH, GEORGE CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 9.97

RICKS COMPUTERS SERVICE LABOR Q3 6,000.00

SANITARY SERVICES

GARBAGE PICK UP -WASHTA 483.00

GARBAGE PICK UP – C’VILLE 538.80

Vendor Total: 1,021.80

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS TO SUBURBAN 248.37

SLATER, KEN

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

Vendor Total: 275.00

SMITH, WREN PIANO ACCOMP. 175.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE

OFFICE SUPPLIES 64.65

OFFICE SUPPLIES 89.99

Vendor Total: 154.64

SUPPLY WORKS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 82.43

WASHTA, CITY OF

WATER, SEWER – WASHTA 523.71

WATER, SEWER – BUS BARN 45.00

Vendor Total: 568.71

Fund Total: 41,779.03

Checking Account Total: 41,779.03

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

BROWN, RYAN HOTEL ROOM FOR ALL STATE FESTIVAL 212.64

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR. PLAY SUPPLIES 25.08

CORRECTIONVILLE GOLF CLUB GOLF COURSE RENTAL 1,000.00

FRANKIE DEEDS PROM SUPPLIES 45.45

IHSSA

ALL STATE PERFORMER 11.00

STATE SPEECH MEDALS 242.00

Vendor Total: 253.00

KARSTEN GRAY MEALS FOR NASA TRIP 25.86

MARY TRUDEAU FCCLA SUPPLIES 20.47

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING CO. YEARBOOK DEPOSIT 2,590.98

Fund Total: 4,173.48

Checking Account Total: 4,173.48

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER LEASE 1,892.12

Fund Total: 1,892.12

Checking Account Total: 1,892.12

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

HILAND DAIRY MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – ELEM 201.71

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – H/S 109.56

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – ELEM. 173.05

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – H.S. 173.48

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – ELEM. 241.62

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – H.S. 14.25

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – ELEM. 180.27

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – H.S. 125.85

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – ELEM. 132.51

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – ELEM. 119.50

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – H.S. 154.99

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – H.S. (10.95)

MILK FOR LUNCH PROGRAM – H.S. 128.35

Vendor Total: 1,744.19

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO.

FOOD FOR LUNCH PROGRAM 6,609.24

VENDING SUPPLIES 343.84

Vendor Total: 6,953.08

MERCANTILE, THE KITCHEN SUPPLIES 20.11

Fund Total: 8,717.38

Checking Account Total: 8,717.38

BOARD BILLS PAID PRIOR TO APRIL 2019 BOARD MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

CARTER REIDEMANN SNOW REMOVAL 40.00

MARY TRUDEAU SUPPLIES FOR FOOD LAB 142.11

MELISSA HOLTZ SUPPLIES FOR PROJECT JACK 999.65

RIVER VALLEY GENERAL FUND POSTAGE – ELEM. 100.00

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS – 8 BOOK FAIR RECEIPTS..807.60

Fund Total: 2,089.36

Checking Account Total: 2,089.36

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY TRACK ENTRY FEE 125.00

LESLIE GRAY

PLAY SUPPLIES 398.73

PLAY SUPPLIES 17.10

Vendor Total: 415.83

SCHEELS

BASEBALL EQUIPMENT – BOOSTER CLUB REIMB. 629.97

BASEBALL EQUIPMENT – BOOSTER CLUB REIMB. 1,428.93

BASEBALL EQUIPMENT – BOOSTER CLUB REIMB. (1,428.93)

Vendor Total: 629.97

SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS TICKETS TO HOCKEY GAME 187.00

TODD GOETTSCH REIMBURSE FOR BASEBALL EQUIP 798.96

WYHE’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING D.C. TRIP FUNDRAISER 4,414.50

Fund Total: 6,571.26

Checking Account Total: 6,571.26

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV. TAX

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS BALANCE ON ACCOUNT – INV. $3258.61 1,948.45

Fund Total: 1,948.45

Checking Account Total: 1,948.45

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

HILAND DAIRY

WASHTA – ELEM. 180.27

CORRECTIONVILLE – HIGH SCHOOL 125.85

Vendor Total: 306.12

KECK FOODS COMMODITIES TRANSPORTATION 2,997.58

Fund Total: 3,303.70

Checking Account Total: 3,303.70

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 25, 2019