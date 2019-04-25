Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 6, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 6, 2019

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Board members present were Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum, and De Witt; Ung was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board. Legislators present were State Senators Jackie Smith and Jim Carlin (by phone) and State Representatives Tim Kacena and Jacob Bossman.

The meeting was called to order and introductions were made.

Chairperson Radig welcomed legislators and provided a purpose of the meeting.

Individual Legislators covered their committee assignments and listed their priorities.

Several issues that are still being considered during this legislative session were discussed.

Board members expressed their appreciation for the efforts the legislators are making on behalf of the constituents of Woodbury County and expressed a desire to continue the dialog.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

