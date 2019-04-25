Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — March 26, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MARCH 26, 2019

THIRTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum; De Witt was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for March 26, 2019. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 19, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $380,156.06. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes through the redemption process for Glenda Naveja, parcel #894717382013, 2900 Center St., Sioux City.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,817

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

THROUGH THE REDEMPTION PROCESS

WHEREAS, Glenda Naveja and as joint titleholders of property located at 2900 Center St., Sioux City, Iowa, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 8947 17 382 013

BOIES LOT 117 SEE ALSO LL SC IND 17-89-47

WHEREAS, Glenda Naveja, as joint titleholders of the aforementioned property has petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code Section 447.9(3) and,

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby directs the County Auditor to redeem this property Parcel #894717382013 owned by the petitioner from the holder of a certificate of purchase of the amount necessary to redeem under section 447.9, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this parcel.

SO RESOLVED this 26th day of March, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Christopher Christian, parcel #884706329022, 2633 A. Coral St., Sioux City.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,818

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Christopher Christian, is the titleholder of property located at 2633 S. Coral St., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 8847 06 329 022

OAK PARK LOT 10 BLK 6

WHEREAS, Christopher Christian, is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 26th day of March, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to authorize an additional part time Courthouse Safety and Security Officer position. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to authorize the hiring of the Sheriff Deputy that was approved for the 19/20 fiscal year. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $23.70/hour.; P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept. Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse: $16.43-$18.05/hour.; and (2) Civilian Jailers, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $19.28/hour. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the promotion of Devin Groenhagen, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 3-27-19, $23.70/hour. Promotion from Civilian Jailer to Deputy.; and the promotion of Arthur Doakes, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 03-27-19, $23.70/hour. Promotion from Civilian Jailer to Deputy. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to reinstate up to 18 hours of vacation for Secondary Roads employee. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for project #CP-2019. The bids are as follows:

Contech, Ankeny IA — $137,693.79

Metal Culverts, Inc., Maryville, MO — $116,239.61

TrueNorth Steel, Fargo, ND — $123,102.19

IllIowa Culvert, Low Moor, IA — $167,711.80

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the bids and return them to the County Engineer for review and recommendation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to award the bid for project #CP-2019 to Metal Culverts, Inc. for $116,239.61. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the project agreements 19-6 and 19-7 with Hungry Canyons Alliance. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the 2019 revised Woodbury County Procurement Policy. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the memorandum of understanding with NEW Cooperative, Inc. for an expansion of the NEW Co-op grain handling facility in rural Anthon. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the Construction Permit application and Master Matrix Evaluation for the Star Finisher Farm Confinement Feeding Operation. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the memorandum of understanding with the City of Hornick to provide assistance with floodplain management services. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig receive for signatures a Resolution to waive county fees associated with repair and redevelopment of flood-damaged property. Carried 4-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,819

RESOLUTION TO WAIVE COUNTY FEES

ASSOCIATED WITH REPAIR AND REDEVELOPMENT

OF FLOOD-DAMAGED PROPERTY

WHEREAS, Woodbury County suffered from a county-wide flooding event that occurred on March 13, 2019, causing severe damage to public and private property, disruption of utility service, and endangerment of health and safety to the citizens of Woodbury County within the disaster area; and

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency on March 14, 2019, as authorized under Iowa State Statute; and

WHEREAS, all repair and redevelopment within the floodplain must be completed to the standards of the county’s floodplain ordinance; and

WHEREAS, a permit is needed for each building in the regulated floodplain where repairs will involve removing, altering or replacing the roof, walls, siding, wallboard, plaster, insulation, paneling, cabinets, flooring, electrical system, plumbing, heating or air conditioning; and

WHEREAS, the requirement for a permit cannot be waived, the Board of Supervisors may opt to waive the fees normally associated with a floodplain development permit; and

IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

1. The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors fully support the repair and redevelopment of property damaged by the March 13, 2019 flood event.

2. The Woodbury County Community and Economic Development department is hereby authorized to waive the $110 fee for any county resident that has been affected by the March 13, 2019 flood event and are required to obtain a county floodplain development permit.

SO RESOLVED this 26th day of March 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 2, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 18, 2019