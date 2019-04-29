Francis Larsen

Francis D. Larsen, age 85, of Correction-ville, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Pastor Kim Crummer officiating.

Burial was at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville.

Francis D. Larsen was born on April 4, 1934 in Galva, Iowa to Peter and Minnie (Jensen) Larsen. He graduated from Correctionville High School in 1951.

Francis was united in marriage to Shirley Wright, and three children were born: Larry, Lonny and Lori.

He worked for Simonsen Manufacturing in Quimby in manufacturing and sales for 42 years until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville, where he served on the Board of Trustees.

He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years, an Abu Bekr Shriner, and former President of the Eastwood Booster Club.

Francis enjoyed watching sports, primarily those at Morningside College, the University of Iowa and Iowa State. He was proud to have restored his 1941 Farmall Tractor, driving it in many parades.

He thoroughly enjoyed following his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities and any time he could spend outside.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Larsen; his children: Larry (Noreen) Larsen of Andover, MN; Lonny (Ginger) Larsen of Cedar Rapids, IA; and Lori (John) Palmolea of Ankeny, IA; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents and seven half-brothers and sisters.