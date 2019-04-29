Mary “Phyllis” Coon

Mary F. “Phyllis” Coon, 78, of Sioux City, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at a Sioux City hospital.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 26 at Mater Dei Parish – Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial took place in Calvary Cemetery.

Mary Felista “Phyllis” Aguirre, the daughter of Juan and Felisita (Arciniga) Aguirre, was born December 21, 1940 in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School in 1959. Phyllis then went to work at a clothing store in downtown Sioux City.

On November 14, 1964, Phyllis was united in marriage with John Coon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She focused on raising her family, and she was a devoted wife and mother.

In 1988, Phyllis went back to school. She earned her LPN degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College in 1990.

She was employed at Mercy Medical Center as a nurse, and she also worked at local nursing homes.

Phyllis was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Catholic Daughters, and the Red Hat Society. She coached T-ball when her children were little, and she was also a Girl Scout leader.

Phyllis is survived by her husband John of Sioux City; three children: John A. (Shelly Jacobs) Coon of Sioux City; Dennis P. Coon of Portland, Oregon; and Melissa R. (Rick) Gabriel of South Sioux City; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, three sisters, and a grandson.