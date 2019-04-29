Terry DeWall

Terry Lee DeWall of Bellevue, NE, born February 22, 1951, died April 20, 2019

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, Bellevue, Nebraska, followed by a Graveside Service at 1:00 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery.

Military Honors are by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard and American Legion Post 331followed by Celebration of Life

Terry Lee DeWall was born in Spencer, Iowa to Leonard Lee and Maurine Ursula (Roberts) DeWall. Terry’s mom lived in Kingsley; his brother and sister Boone DeWall and Susie.

He is preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Maurine; brother Denny; sister Linda; and step-sister Marge Riggen.

Terry is survived by his wife, Antoinette (Nozzero) DeWall; step-daughter Daniela (Aaron) Holloway; step-son Clifford McKing; daughters Jackie Krier and Amy DeWall; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters JoAnn (Denny) Leth and Susie (Dean) Pierce; brothers Gary and (Pam) DeWall, Boone and (DeAnna) DeWall; and many nieces and nephews. Terry also has friends in Kingsley.

As a child, Terry’s family started a band named “Curly’s Combo” after their father’s nickname. Terry played guitar at resorts around Okoboji for over 20 years.

As part of the act, Terry became a limbo expert, holding the world record of 6.5 inches from the floor until it was broken by someone at 6.25 inches. “We would put a stick across two beer bottles about 9 inches high,” quoted Terry.

In 1969, Terry joined the United States Marine Corps. He participated in both multi-battalion size battles, and small-unit, anti-guerrilla operations in Vietnam. He was assigned to CoE, 2d Battalion, 3d Marine Amphibious Brigade, 8th Marine, 1st Marine Div, 2d Marine Div, Fleet Marine Forces.

During his tenure Terry was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, “Expert” Rifle Shooting Badge, Viet Nam Service Medal w/1*, Good Conduct Medal, First place in the 220 yard backstroke swimming competition and first place in 440-yard dash relay race.

On February 27 1976, Lance Corporal Terry L. DeWall was honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States. “SEMPER FI”

Upon discharge from the Marines, Terry was Division Foreman for Wilson Concrete Company, Production Supervisor for Drake Williams Steel, Inc. and owner of Whiskey River Saloon, Inc.

In January 1984, Terry suffered a back injury from a freak accident. Multiple surgeries, physical therapy, acupressure, hypnosis, biofeedback, swimming, whirlpools and saunas did not ease his massive pain. This led Terry to invent the “DeWall Posture Protector.”

His invention not only eased his pain but decreased pain for many back pain sufferers. In 1991, Terry was named Omaha’s Small Business Man of the Year for the invention of his DeWall Posture Protector L0430. “If we can reduce pain 10 percent, it means so much to the person that it’s hard to explain. Anything more than that is amazing” quoted Terry.

His love for people, helping and giving of himself defines the word selfless.

While his back brace was helping thousands of people, he was fighting in court Healthnow New York Inc., Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina, Adminastar Federal Inc., Health and Human Services, and Tommy Thompson, Secretary for billing medical code L0430.

In 2002, the court case finally came to an end. Terry won!

The largest durable medical court case in the history of the U.S. “DeWall Enterprises, Inc. v. Thompson, 206 F. Supp. 2d 992 (D. Neb. 2002)”

On January 4, 2008 Terry suffered a massive stroke that affect the right side of his body with no movement to his right arm. Through the rest of his life, he was cared for and loved by his family & friends.

We are celebrating his life and inventions. Terry, you will truly be missed by so many people but we know you are in your “new body” dancing and singing in Heaven. We love you and can’t wait to join you. Dance on, Terry.