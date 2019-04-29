Vickie Knaack

Vickie L. Knaack, age 66, of Correctionville, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Pastor Kim Crummer officiating. Burial was at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Vickie Lynn Knaack was born May 13, 1952 to Eldon “Huck” and Lola (Lewis) Arnold. Vickie graduated from Westwood High School, and then she earned a teaching degree in Math and Earth Science from the University of Northern Iowa.

She was united in marriage to Dale Knaack on August 31, 1974 in Rock Branch, Iowa. They raised their three children on the family farm outside of Correctionville.

Vickie enjoyed being a homemaker for her family.

She loved watching her children, and later her grandchildren, participate in school events and sporting events.

Vickie is survived by her husband Dale of Correction-ville; her children: Kristi and husband Matt Daily of Omaha, NE; Kenneth and wife Stacy Knaack of Correctionville, IA; and Kayla and husband Jesse Davis of Davenport, IA; grandchildren Eli and Ella Daily, William Knaack, Lincoln and Baby Davis; a brother, Jim and Dee Arnold of Webster City, IA; and nieces and nephews Jaime and Nick Murphy, Amanda and Jeff Fortune, Kelsey Arnold and Nick Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lola and Eldon Arnold.