Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — March 25, 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

2019-2020 District Budget Hearing/Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, March 25, 2019

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools are Committed to Educational Excellence and Developing Responsible Citizens.

6:30 Board Work Session

Tentative Agenda

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:02 PM

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Reinke, Woolridge, Scott and Holtz present. Amick absent

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve agenda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Budget Presentation

H. Approve 2019-2020 budget

Woolridge moved to approve 2019-2020 budget. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

I. Communications

1. Board Member Update

J. Reports

1. Superintendent’s Report

State penny still stuck in Senate

2. Monthly financial reports

Anderson presented on monthly financials.

Reinke asked some questions on board bills

3. Secondary Principal’s Report

Three students qualified for state small group speech.

Two members qualified to perform for state honors at the state FFA convention

Iowa Assessments start April 1.

Koehler presented on bee project and potential class involvement.

4. Elementary Principal’s Report

Iowa Assessments are for grades 3-6.

Parent-teacher conferences are tomorrow and Thursday.

Donuts for Dads was this morning

Elementary school celebrated Dr. Suess’s birthday.

K. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Holtz moved to approve consent agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

L. Personnel

1. Approve para professional resignation

Woolridge moved to approve the resignation of Taylor Ruhrer as para professional. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve hiring of para professional

Holtz moved to approve Dena DeAnda. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve resignation of high school math teacher

Holtz moved to approve resignation. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve hiring of high school math teacher

Woolridge moved to approve Steve Anthony. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve adjustment of track coach contracts

Reinke moved to approve adjustment of track coach contracts. Wooldridge seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve hiring of assistant track coach

Holtz moved to approve Austin Lefler. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve resignation of wrestling cheer sponsor

Woolridge moved to approve resignation of Randi Koehler. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

M. New Business

1. Approve tentative bargaining agreement

Holtz moved to table the tentative bargaining agreement. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

2. Budget guarantee for 2019-2020

Reinke moved to approve the budget guarantee for the 2019-2020 school year. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve bus lease bid

Holtz moved to approve the bus lease bid. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve auditor bid

Woolridge moved to approve the bid from KRP for auditing services for FY19-21. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

5. WIT contract for 2019-2020

Reinke moved to approve WIT college class contract. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve school calendar for 2019-2020

Woolridge moved to approve school calendar for 2019-2020. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

N. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:11.

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 2, 2019