Moville City Council Minutes — April 17, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher is absent so Clerk Peterson called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt and Paul Malm are absent. Conolly motioned to appoint Bauer Mayor Pro-Tem for this meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills for the month, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for March, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review and no speakers during open forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Chief Jereme Muller, Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver, Scott Gernhart and Robbie Vondrak.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update and Chief Muller gave a Police Department update. Gernhart updated the council on Meredith Lane construction progress by RP Constructors. It is estimated that they will be doing the street project in front of City Hall during the period of May 1 through 31st. They will update when dates are confirmed. Council discussed recent purchase of Motel 20 at 631 Frontage and procedure for selling furnishings. Thompson recommends making a list of items that will be sold and then schedule a public hearing and accepting bids.

Clerk Peterson let the council know that the City of Moville has been chosen to receive $100,000 from the 2019 Community Catalyst Grant given by the State of Iowa Economic Development Authority. This grant funds a portion of the rehabilitation of a long-vacant commercial property at 6 South Second Street recently purchased by Mark, Cyndi, Corey and Seth Lloyd.

Mike Weaver presented information on bids he received to patch a section of North Second Street that was recently removed to alleviate flood water in the area. Council voted to accept the $2640 bid from Casey Jackson Construction to complete the work. Thompson discussed a mistake that was found with the recently passed City-Wide and Logan-Bleil addition Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement revision. The bond attorneys have been notified and will make this correction. Council reviewed the liquor license application from Jeff’s Bar. Conolly motioned to approve this application, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed summer mowing help for the Public Works Department and Bauer motioned to approve the hiring of Jameson and Christopher Mandl, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 6:35 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Nate Bauer, Mayor Pro-Tem

3/22/2019 THROUGH 4/25/2019 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

——————————

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERVICE JOHN DEERE UTV 12,500.00

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY STORM PIPE 393.14

BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS SUPPLIES 534.33

BEEMER FISHERIES FISH FOR LAGOON 150.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 47.29

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 48.82

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 83.84

JR DIAMOND ELECTRICAL WORK 460.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENT-ER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAUL-ING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 760.42

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 290.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 56.00

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING FD EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 794.95

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,102.78

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS 328.65

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 646.35

HEALY RENTAL & STORAGE STORAGE CONTAINER RENTAL 480.00

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

IA DEPT. – PUBLIC HEALTH POOL REGISTRATION 105.00

IA DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION 300.00

IOWA UTILITY ASSOCIATION TRAINING 75.00

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL – ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION 38,768.93

IPERS IPERS 4,062.63

IRS FED/FICA TAX 5,459.24

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 211.59

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 350.52

KNIFE RIVER ROAD PATCH 697.45

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99

LP GILL INC. QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 7,701.68

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 368.00

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 5,979.40

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 281.92

POWERPLAN PARTS 2,550.86

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,758.20

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 182.81

ELEVATE ROOFING ROOF REPAIRS AT CITY HALL 990.73

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 61.19

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND INTEREST – FIRE TRUCK 1,446.19

SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF COMM. CTR. SUPPLIES 168.21

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 33.98

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX 570.69

TREASURER, OF IOWA – SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT 889.00

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS 680.00

THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON ATTORNEY FEES – QTR. 4 2018 10,294.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES 83.68

UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC. TOWER MAINTENANCE FEE 3,672.54

VERIZON WIRELESS WIRELESS PHONES 262.62

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 632.20

WEX BANK FUEL 2,639.78

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,368.83

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE FIRE SCHOOL 1,175.00

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 65,370.84

**** SCHED TOTAL ***** 55,293.39

=============

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** 120,664.23

=============

3/22/2019 THROUGH 4/25/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/FUND NAME TOTAL

001 GENERAL 88,573.87

110 ROAD USE TAX 8,200.74

200 DEBT SERVICE 1,446.19

600 WATER 13,294.95

610 SEWER 9,148.48

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 34,237.66

ROAD USE TOTAL 14,249.42

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 17,009.56

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 2,860.94

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 3,032.39

WATER TOTAL 16,504.72

SEWER TOTAL 20,032.90

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,390.18

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 109,317.77

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 2, 2019