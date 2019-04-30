Moville City Council Minutes — April 17, 2019

Moville City Council
Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher is absent so Clerk Peterson called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt and Paul Malm are absent. Conolly motioned to appoint Bauer Mayor Pro-Tem for this meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills for the month, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for March, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review and no speakers during open forum. Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Chief Jereme Muller, Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver, Scott Gernhart and Robbie Vondrak.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update and Chief Muller gave a Police Department update. Gernhart updated the council on Meredith Lane construction progress by RP Constructors. It is estimated that they will be doing the street project in front of City Hall during the period of May 1 through 31st. They will update when dates are confirmed. Council discussed recent purchase of Motel 20 at 631 Frontage and procedure for selling furnishings. Thompson recommends making a list of items that will be sold and then schedule a public hearing and accepting bids.

Clerk Peterson let the council know that the City of Moville has been chosen to receive $100,000 from the 2019 Community Catalyst Grant given by the State of Iowa Economic Development Authority. This grant funds a portion of the rehabilitation of a long-vacant commercial property at 6 South Second Street recently purchased by Mark, Cyndi, Corey and Seth Lloyd.

Mike Weaver presented information on bids he received to patch a section of North Second Street that was recently removed to alleviate flood water in the area. Council voted to accept the $2640 bid from Casey Jackson Construction to complete the work. Thompson discussed a mistake that was found with the recently passed City-Wide and Logan-Bleil addition Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement revision. The bond attorneys have been notified and will make this correction. Council reviewed the liquor license application from Jeff’s Bar. Conolly motioned to approve this application, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed summer mowing help for the Public Works Department and Bauer motioned to approve the hiring of Jameson and Christopher Mandl, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 6:35 pm and Ofert seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Nate Bauer, Mayor Pro-Tem

3/22/2019 THROUGH 4/25/2019 CLAIMS REPORT
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS
BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERVICE  JOHN DEERE UTV    12,500.00
AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY STORM PIPE    393.14
BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS  SUPPLIES    534.33
BEEMER FISHERIES  FISH FOR LAGOON    150.00
BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY  SUPPLIES    47.29
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    48.82
BROWN SUPPLY CO.  STORM SEWER REPAIRS    83.84
JR DIAMOND  ELECTRICAL WORK    460.00
COLLECTION SERVICES CENT-ER  CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAUL-ING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    760.42
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    290.00
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    56.00
ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING  FD EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE    794.95
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    2,102.78
HACH COMPANY  CHEMICALS    328.65
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    646.35
HEALY RENTAL & STORAGE  STORAGE CONTAINER RENTAL    480.00
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    600.00
IA DEPT. – PUBLIC HEALTH  POOL REGISTRATION    105.00
IA DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION    300.00
IOWA UTILITY ASSOCIATION  TRAINING    75.00
IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE  POOL – ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION    38,768.93
IPERS  IPERS    4,062.63
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    5,459.24
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    211.59
JAMES FISHER  MILEAGE    350.52
KNIFE RIVER  ROAD PATCH    697.45
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT    373.99
LP GILL INC.  QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT    7,701.68
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    368.00
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    5,979.40
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    281.92
POWERPLAN  PARTS    2,550.86
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,758.20
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    182.81
ELEVATE ROOFING  ROOF REPAIRS AT CITY HALL    990.73
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    61.19
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND INTEREST – FIRE TRUCK    1,446.19
SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF  COMM. CTR. SUPPLIES    168.21
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    33.98
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX    570.69
TREASURER, OF IOWA – SALES TAX  SALES TAX PAYMENT    889.00
STUBBS CONSTRUCTION  REPAIRS    680.00
THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON  ATTORNEY FEES – QTR. 4 2018    10,294.00
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    36.00
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES    83.68
UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC.  TOWER MAINTENANCE FEE    3,672.54
VERIZON WIRELESS  WIRELESS PHONES    262.62
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    632.20
WEX BANK  FUEL    2,639.78
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    1,368.83
WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE  FIRE SCHOOL    1,175.00
**** PAID TOTAL *****    65,370.84
**** SCHED TOTAL *****    55,293.39
***** REPORT TOTAL *****    120,664.23
3/22/2019 THROUGH 4/25/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND/FUND NAME    TOTAL
001 GENERAL    88,573.87
110 ROAD USE TAX    8,200.74
200 DEBT SERVICE    1,446.19
600 WATER    13,294.95
610 SEWER    9,148.48

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    34,237.66
ROAD USE TOTAL    14,249.42
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    17,009.56
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    2,860.94
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    3,032.39
WATER TOTAL    16,504.72
SEWER TOTAL    20,032.90
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,390.18
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    109,317.77

Published in The Record
Thursday, May 2, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

