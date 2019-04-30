Probate — Ramona Carrington
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAMONA CARRINGTON, DECEASED.
CASE NO. ESPR055445
Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of RAMONA CARRINGTON, Deceased, who died on or about April 14, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on April 22, 2019, the last will and testament of RAMONA CARRINGTON, deceased, bearing date of February 1, 2006, *and First Codicil to Will bearing date of March 9, 2012, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Donald Carrington, Ronald Carrington, and Kenneth Carrington were appointed as executors of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated April 25, 2019
Date of second publication
May 9, 2019
Donald Carrington
606 NE Lowell Drive
Ankeny, IA 50021
Executor of the Estate
Ronald Carrington
2779 Anjou Road
Allentown, PA 18104-9723
Executor of the Estate
Kenneth Carrington
P.O. Box 245
Anthon, IA 51004
Executor of the Estate
Glenn A. Metcalf, #AT0005287
Attorney for the Executors
Metcalf & Beardshear
P.O. Box 454
Moville, IA 51039
Probate Code Section 304
* Designates Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 2, 2019
and Thursday, May 9, 2019