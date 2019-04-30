Probate — Ramona Carrington

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAMONA CARRINGTON, DECEASED.

CASE NO. ESPR055445

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of RAMONA CARRINGTON, Deceased, who died on or about April 14, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on April 22, 2019, the last will and testament of RAMONA CARRINGTON, deceased, bearing date of February 1, 2006, *and First Codicil to Will bearing date of March 9, 2012, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Donald Carrington, Ronald Carrington, and Kenneth Carrington were appointed as executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated April 25, 2019

Date of second publication

May 9, 2019

Donald Carrington

606 NE Lowell Drive

Ankeny, IA 50021

Executor of the Estate

Ronald Carrington

2779 Anjou Road

Allentown, PA 18104-9723

Executor of the Estate

Kenneth Carrington

P.O. Box 245

Anthon, IA 51004

Executor of the Estate

Glenn A. Metcalf, #AT0005287

Attorney for the Executors

Metcalf & Beardshear

P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Probate Code Section 304

* Designates Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 2, 2019

and Thursday, May 9, 2019