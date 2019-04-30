Probate — Warren Hobbs

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WARREN ROBERT HOBBS, DECEASED.

ROBATE NO. ESPR019673

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Warren Robert Hobbs, Deceased, who died on or about April 7, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on April 22, 2019, the last will and testament of Warren Robert Hobbs, deceased, bearing date of July 17, 1987, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Ronna Jene Wright, Cathy Leigh Mueller, and Brian Keith Hobbs were appointed executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: April 22, 2019

/S/ Ronna Jene Wright

Ronna Jene Wright, Executor of the Estate

100 Woodcliff Circle

Council Bluffs, IA 51503

/S/ Cathy Leigh Mueller

Cathy Leigh Mueller, Executor of the Estate

15 Sylvian Avenue

Sioux City, IA 51104-1375

/S/ Brian Keith Hobbs

Brian Keith Hobbs, Executor of the Estate

225 Burlington Street

Kingsley, IA 51028

/S/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007814

Attorney for executors

Firm Name: Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

Address: P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication

May 9, 2019

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 2, 2019

and Thursday, May 9, 2019