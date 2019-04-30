Probate — Warren Hobbs
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WARREN ROBERT HOBBS, DECEASED.
ROBATE NO. ESPR019673
Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executors, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Warren Robert Hobbs, Deceased, who died on or about April 7, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on April 22, 2019, the last will and testament of Warren Robert Hobbs, deceased, bearing date of July 17, 1987, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Ronna Jene Wright, Cathy Leigh Mueller, and Brian Keith Hobbs were appointed executors of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: April 22, 2019
/S/ Ronna Jene Wright
Ronna Jene Wright, Executor of the Estate
100 Woodcliff Circle
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
/S/ Cathy Leigh Mueller
Cathy Leigh Mueller, Executor of the Estate
15 Sylvian Avenue
Sioux City, IA 51104-1375
/S/ Brian Keith Hobbs
Brian Keith Hobbs, Executor of the Estate
225 Burlington Street
Kingsley, IA 51028
/S/ Barry Thompson
Barry Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007814
Attorney for executors
Firm Name: Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP
Address: P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA 51028
Date of second publication
May 9, 2019
Probate Code Section 304
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 2, 2019
and Thursday, May 9, 2019