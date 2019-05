Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — March 29, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 3/29/19

ACCESS ELEVATOR INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 434.20

ALAN WEBER *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 50.00

AMSTERDAM PRINTING OFFICE SUPPLIES 114.80

ASSOCIATES FOR PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES *MHI ATTONERY FEES 2,000.00

AT&T MOBILITY TELEPHONE EXPENSE 63.90

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 279.62

AXON ENTERPRISE INC. *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 1,956.00

BARNES & NOBLE MAGAZINES & BOOKS 471.44

BOMGAARS *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 185.49

CALHOUN BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC. OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 1,803.40

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CARDIS MFG. CO. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 661.50

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 2,699.90

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 90.89

CENTURYLINK SHOP TELEPHONE 144.39

CHARM TEX INC. HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 1,236.60

CHESTERMAN CO. OFFICE SUPPLIES 12.30

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE *WATER/GARBAGE 359.40

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. PARTS 3,710.28

COTT SYSTEMS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 265.00

COUNSEL (COLUMBUS, OHIO) *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 360.02

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING *BLDG./EQUIPMENT/MAIN. 86.41

CWD CASH WAY DISTRIBUTION FOOD 219.50

DAVID DORALE *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 50.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 5,451.95

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES 96.64

DISASTER & EMERGENCY SERVICES TAX ALLOCATIONS 5,113.40

DONNA M. CHAPMAN*** *POSTAGE & MAILING 46.48

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 197.30

ECOLAB INSTITUTIONAL PLUMBING 94.00

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 294.68

EMERGENCY MEDICAL PRODUCTS MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 424.95

EQUIPMENT BLADES INC. BLADES 2,106.40

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.26

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC GAS & OIL 109.47

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS TELEPHONE EXPENSE 129.31

GM FINANCIAL LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 17,718.17

HAMMAN SNOW REMOVAL CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 220.00

HEALY WELDING *OUTSIDE SERVICES 1,535.47

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 1,637.89

H20 4 U HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 91.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 4,425.38

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 9,778.83

IOWA INDIVIDUAL HEALTH BENEFIT MEDICAL FEES 8,659.00

IOWA OFFICE OF STATE MED. EXAMINER *MEDICAL SERVICES 21,040.30

IOWA PRISON IND. TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 220.00

ISAC IOWA STATE ASSN OF SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 220.00

ISACA DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 225.00

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 1,502.55

JASON MEINS *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 75.00

JEFFREY R. HENDERSON *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 75.00

JOE O’CONNELL *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 466.50

JOHN BEESON *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 50.00

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & *NATURAL & LP GAS..3,060.00

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY (SIOUX FALLS) *BUILDINGS 76.80

JOSEPH COLLINS *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 50.00

KARL’S BUILDINGS 2.31

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET CO. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 852.15

KOHL, STEVEN ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 180.00

LANSINK REPAIR & HARDWARE BOLTS 2.98

LARRY WINK *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 50.00

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY BUILDINGS 136.84

LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP *LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 15,393.46

LONG LINES LTD. TELEPHONE EXPENSE 24.12

MAGIC CARPET INC. BUILDINGS 4,691.07

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,635.09

MAPLETON HOMETOWN VARIETY STORE SUNDRY 62.90

MARTIN HESSE & KAYLYNN HESSE LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 885.91

MARTIN POTTEBAUM*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 104.40

MATHESON-LINWELD HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 29.78

MATTHEW A. UNG *MEAL EXPENSES 584.22

MEINS, KRISTEN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 131.18

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 169.00

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION 189.00

MICHAEL P. BAKER PHD *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 460.00

MICHAEL R. CLAYTON*** *MEAL EXPENSES 342.22

MICHELLE SKAFF*** *PARKING 269.40

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 983.66

MID STEP SERVICES (STONE) *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 200.00

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 30.00

MIDWEST MONITORING & SURVEILLANCE GPS TRACKING 1,800.00

MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES INC. *RETURNING PRISONERS 2,917.50

MIKE’S REPAIR *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 1,954.32

MILLS PHARMACY MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 6,341.60

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 30.50

MOVILLE RECORD MAGAZINES & BOOKS 33.00

MURPHY TRACTOR *FILTERS 1,785.87

NETWORK FLEET INC. RADIOS 1,284.00

NORTHSIDE GLASS SERVICE OUTSIDE SERVICES 175.00

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES GROUNDS..540.00

NOVELTY MACHINE & SUPPLY CO. HVAC SYSTEMS 84.03

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL OUTSIDE SERVICES 209.00

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 647.95

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL SERV. OF SIOUXLAND *MEDICAL SERVICES 14,206.47

PETER T. PETERSEN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 75.00

PETERSEN OIL CO. *DIESEL 7,817.65

PHYSICIANS CLAIMS COMPANY *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 1,718.52

POMPS TIRE SERVICE INC. TIRES & TUBES 759.00

PURCHASE POWER POSTAGE & MAILING 779.80

QUALITY TELECOMMUNICATIONS INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 50.00

RANDY S. HISEY MHI ATTONERY FEES 294.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES HVAC SYSTEMS 130.30

RONALD COCKBURN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 50.00

ROTO-ROOTER (SC-IA) *PLUMBING 470.26

SANDS CONSTRUCTION BUILDINGS 3,082.24

SAPP BROS PETROLEUM INC. *GAS & OIL 716.83

SEAT *DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 300.00

SECRETARY OF STATE *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 60.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 288.58

SEXTON OIL CO. GASOLINE 834.85

SHOPKO (HAMILTON) HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 93.07

SIGLER FIRE EQUIPMENT CO. *SAFETY 1,501.15

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE *AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 700.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *MOTOR VEHICLE EQUIPMENT 61,683.68

SIOUX SALES CO. WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 99.95

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY *BUILDINGS 22.50

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SERVICE INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 133.00

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN (BOX 78004) OFFICE SUPPLIES 7.88

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. *PARTS 158.60

SUPERIOR VISION MEDICAL FEES 2,856.88

SUPPLYWORKS *BUILDINGS 145.96

TEMOTHY RODRIGUEZ*** MEAL EXPENSES 18.55

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. ELECTRICITY 1,103.97

THOMPSON INNOVATION BUILDINGS 100.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE 1,000.00

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 199.58

UNIFORM DEN INC. WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 485.54

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE COMPANY MEDICAL FEES 850.00

VERIZON WIRELESS *CELL PHONE EXPENSE 6,538.15

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 134,570.38

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. SANITARY & DISPOSAL SERV. 60.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE TELEPHONE EXPENSE 445.95

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 138.64

WIGMAN CO. *PLUMBING 643.75

WILLIAM J. O’CONNELL *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 71.75

WILLIAMS & COMPANY PC (LM-IA) PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 3,000.00

WITCC SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 315.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. *PARTS 1,282.85

31 QUICK STOP OIL 2,499.50

4-WAY STOP SHOP *GAS/OILS 90.96

GRAND TOTAL – 400,373.04

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 2, 2019