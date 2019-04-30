Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 16, 2019 (Drainage Trustees)

Woodbury CountyBoard of Supervisors

APRIL 16, 2019

MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

DRAINAGE TRUSTEES MEETING

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 as Trustees for Drainage District Trustees in Woodbury County. Board members present were DeWitt, Radig, Pottebaum, Ung, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Colin Ryan, County Engineerís Office, Dennis Butler, Finance/Operations Controller and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Chair called to order a Drainage District Trustee meeting.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the minutes from the April 9, 2019 meeting. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Drainage District trustee meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 2, 2019