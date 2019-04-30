Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 2, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 2, 2019

FOURTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Taylor, and Pottebaum, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for April 2, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the March 26, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $412,958.21. Copy filed.

To approve a 28E Agreement between Woodbury County, Iowa, and the Woodbury Soil and Water Conservation District for Funding and Management of a Watershed Inspection and Maintenance Program in Woodbury County, Sate of Iowa. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Arzella (Sue) Ham, 517 Liston St., Danbury, IA, to the Danbury City Council. The appointment was made on March 12, 2019, to fill a vacant position previously held by Kevin Frank, until the next regular election. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Georgeann Pettigrew, MV Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 4-09-19, $21.07/hour, 10.7%=$2.04/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 4 to Grade 3/Step 5.; and the appointment of Haley Hines, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 04-15-19, $18.88/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 12-12-18. Entry Level Salary: $18.88/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Coordinator of Disability Services, Rolling Hills Dept. Wage Plan: $62,000-$66,000/year.; Coordinator of Disability Services/Support Staff, Rolling Hills Dept. Wage Plan: $48,000-$53,000/year.; and Mental Health Advocate, Rolling Hills Dept. Wage Plan: $48,000-$53,000/year. Copy filed.

To approve the de-authorization of MHDS Interim Service Coordinator (effective 6-30-19), Sioux Rivers.; Eligibility Coordinator/Secretary III (effective 6-30-19), Sioux Rivers.; Secretary III (effective 6-30-19), Sioux Rivers.; Jail Alternative Coordinator (effective 6-30-19), Sioux Rivers.; and Mental Health Advocate (effective 6-30-19), Sioux Rivers. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Curtis Schmidt, parcel #894726152007, 2909 E. 9th St., Sioux City. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Linda Carlson, parcel #894729405014, 100 Main St., Sioux City.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,820

RESOLUTION APPROVING

PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Linda Carlson, is the titleholder of property located at 100 Main St., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 894729405014

SIOUX CITY ADDN S 50 FT LOT 8 BLK 18 W 44 FT S 50 FT LOT 9 BLK 18

WHEREAS, Linda Carlson, is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 2nd day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for MidAmerican Energy. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Presentation of Award Certificate to Mark Nahra. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Taylor approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution opposing senate study bill 1045 and senate file 184 passed by the senate committee on transportation. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

RESOLUTION #12,821

A RESOLUTION OPPOSING SENATE STUDY BILL 1045 AND SENATE FILE 184 PASSED BY THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION

WHEREAS, the Transportation Committee in the Iowa Senate has passed House Study Bill 1045 (SF 184) which would amend and make changes to Iowa Code Chapter 321 related to transportation of indivisible loads and raw forestry products on primary and non-primary highways, and;

WHEREAS, Woodbury County owns and maintains non-primary highways, and is fiscally and legally responsible for the non-primary highways within the County, and;

WHEREAS, Woodbury County owns and maintains 300 structures classified as bridges by the National Bridge Inspection Standards, and;

WHEREAS, many of the bridges owned by Woodbury County are aging and structurally deficient or functionally obsolete, and;

WHEREAS, current funding is not adequate to replace or rehabilitate these bridges at the rate their conditions are deteriorating, and;

WHEREAS, the non-primary roads and bridges owned by Woodbury County serve a critical need for residents, agricultural users, businesses, schools, post offices, and emergency responders, and;

WHEREAS, the proposed bill would allow the Iowa Department of Transportation to issue annual permits to forestry industry haulers for loads up to 130,000 pounds on non-primary highways throughout Iowa, without knowledge of or notice given to the agencies which own these highways and the structures thereon, and;

WHEREAS, bridges within Woodbury County have been designed for loads that were legal on Iowa roads at the time of their construction, and bridges have only been rated or posted with weight restrictions for loads that are currently legal on roads, and;

WHEREAS, each bridge within Woodbury County is unique based on its age, design, and current condition, and;

WHEREAS, load rating to ensure safe passage of loads greater than 80,000 pounds would be unique for each load on each individual bridge, and;

WHEREAS, the traversing of Woodbury County bridges by loads up to 130,000 pounds without the County being afforded the knowledge of or the ability to restrict each occurrence, would result in gradual and possibly sudden failure of bridges within the County, and;

WHEREAS, Woodbury County would likely bear legal and financial liability for subsequent failure of its bridges, even if such failures are caused by loads they did not permit, and;

WHEREAS, Woodbury County is not financially able to repair or replace bridges which would be subject to accelerated deterioration by increased loads, and;

WHEREAS, Woodbury County and its residents, farmers, businesses, schools, post offices, and emergency responders, would be subjected to undue operational and economic hardships by further degradation of its road system and the structures thereon;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors strongly urges all Iowa lawmakers to vote in opposition to this legislation.

Resolved this 4th day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 3/25/19 meeting to approve the final plat of Stubbs Addition Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of Stubbs Addition, a Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING

THE FINAL PLAT OF STUBBS ADDITION,

A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,822

WHEREAS, THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS DID ON THE 25TH DAY OF MARCH, 2019, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS STUBBS ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF STUBBS ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNERS AND PROPRIETORS A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 2ND DAY APRIL, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Information was presented by Michelle Skaff on Tyler Project update. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 9, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

