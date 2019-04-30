Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 9, 2019 (Drainage Trustees)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 9, 2019

MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

DRAINAGE TRUSTEES MEETING

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 as Trustees for Drainage District Trustees in Woodbury County. Board members present were DeWitt, Radig, Pottebaum, Ung, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineer’s Office, Dennis Butler, Finance/Operations Controller and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Chair called to order a Drainage District Trustee meeting.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive a report of the drainage engineer. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to authorize the county engineer to file an application for assistance with the State of Iowa for repairs. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve to designate the county engineer the authorized agent and Brian Blomme of ISG as the authorized representative of the trustees for repair work. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Drainage District trustee meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 2, 2019