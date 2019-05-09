Kingsley-Pierson Negotiations Meeting — April 17, 2019
Kingsley-Pierson Community School
UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A NEGOTIATIONS MEETING
OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL BOARD AND KPEA
THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON
COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
APRIL 17, 2019
CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY
1. CALL TO ORDER
● The Negotiations meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 p.m.
2. NEW BUSINESS
● KPEA Initial Offer
Members of the KPEA were present to discuss their initial offer to the Kingsley-Pierson School Board negotiations team. The KPEA asked for the following:
a. Base Wages – Proposed a yearly salary increase of $600.
b. Coaching – Proposed an increase of $50 to each high school coach and sponsor and an increase to all junior high coaches/sponsors salaries equal to that of 55% of what the high school equivalent makes.
c. Sick Leave – Proposed that individual sick leave be combined with family sick leave.
d. Paternity Leave – Proposed that male teachers be able to have 10 days of paid paternity leave and to add adoption as an event in which this would qualify.
e. Duration – Proposed that the duration of the agreement be for 3 years.
ADJOURNMENT
● Prior to adjournment, the School Board Negotiations team thanked the members of the KPEA who were present and asked them to relay to the rest of the staff how much the Board of Education appreciated the staff’s hard work and dedication to teaching the students of the district. With that being said, the meeting was adjourned at 6:14 p.m.
Scott Bailey, Superintendent
Matt Bubke, Board President
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 9, 2019