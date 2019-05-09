Kingsley-Pierson Negotiations Meeting — April 27, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A NEGOTIATIONS MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL BOARD AND KPEA

THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON

COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

APRIL 27, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

● The Negotiations meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 p.m.

2. NEW BUSINESS

● Kingsley-Pierson School Board Initial Offer

Members of the KPEA and the Kingsley-Pierson School board were present to discuss the initial offer presented by the Kingsley-Pierson Board of Education negotiations team. The Kingsley-Pierson School Board countered the KPEA initial offer by asking that the following be accepted:

● The Board stated it did not want to discuss permissive language that the KPEA had discussed in its initial proposal.

● Salary Proposal:

a. Base Wages – Proposed a yearly salary increase of $600 per FTE.

b. Coaching – Proposed a yearly increase of $100 to each high school coach and sponsor.

c. Coaching – Proposed a yearly increase of $50 to each Junior high coach and sponsor.

d. Athletic Director – Proposed a yearly increase of $200 for the Athletic Director.

e. Included a reopener clause in which salary can be discussed each year, if both parties agree to do so.

f. Duration – Proposed that the duration of the agreement be for 3 years, ending June 30, 2022.

● Outside of negotiations, there will be some changes in the handbook to allow for more flexibility in family leave.

ADJOURNMENT

● Prior to adjournment, the School Board Negotiations team and the KPEA mutually agreed that the process this year was extremely cordial. The School Board team thanked the teachers for all they do for making this an excellent school. The KPEA members present thanked the board for understanding family issues and agreeing to make changes to the handbook related to family leave. With that being said, the meeting was adjourned at 6:12 p.m.

Scott Bailey, Superintendent

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 9, 2019