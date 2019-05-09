Lawton City Council Minutes — May 1, 2019

Lawton City Council Meeting

May 1, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on May 1, 2019, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Johnson, Otto, and Saunders. Heiss was absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Public Works Director Justin Dunnington, Deputy Charles Hertz, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Josh Pope, Clark Hummel, Jerry Steffen, Howard Smith.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for April. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 52 hours and 5 minutes in April and responded to 5 calls for service. They also spent 12 hours and 57 minutes in the L-B School District.

Fire Report – There were 12 fire calls last month. Mental health and suicide prevention training was held for first responders.

Clerk’s Report – Working with Iowa Department of Homeland Security and FEMA on completing paperwork for the flood damage, cigarette permit application has been sent to Pronto, dog license sales are going well, work comp site visit has been completed and status update for fire department will be done, attended a work comp webinar on fraud in the workplace, election training will be in Sioux City on May 15, City Hall will be closed May 10 and 24, property tax revisions have been sent to the Governor for approval, building permits have been received from Chris Howard and Eric Loofe for fences, Dale Erickson to enlarge driveway, Paul Yaneff for a pool, and renew Josh Feste building permit.

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Erickson reported he has attended a couple of meetings with FEMA and had a couple meetings with Josh Pope regarding the storm sewer project.

Public Works Report – Water tower painting is on schedule to be started the end of May or first part of June, first mowing at the ball field has been done, Tara Way shelter is ready to rent for the season, Community Garden water is hooked up and ready to go, sandbags at the West Creek lift station have been cleaned up, trimmed trees that were hanging over the streets, hydrants have been flushed, had a short under the West Creek lift station, Stateline will be coming to get it fixed and move the meter to the outside of the lift station, Stateline is completing the programming for the PLC’s, fenced off one side of the box culvert by Ash Street Park until it can get fixed, cleaned up parks by adding mulch, will be replacing landscape timbers around the playground at Tara Way Park.

Attorney Report – No report.

Minutes and Consent Agenda — It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the minutes of the April meeting and the consent agenda including bills paid and to be paid, financials, and utility billing reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Lawton Fest – After discussion it was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to approve the Special Events Permit for the FAMILY Group for Lawton Fest August 5th – 10th. Motion carried, all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2019-09

A RESOLUTION TO TRANSFER FUNDS FOR

THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2019

Be it Resolved by the Council of the City of Lawton, Iowa;

Section 1. The city clerk is hereby authorized to transfer the following funds as provided for in the certified budget:

From Fund To Fund

Description (why) Amount

TIF Fund Debt Service Fund

To pay principal & interest

$57,212.00

TIF Fund General Fund

To pay internal loan for TIF 2

$1,483.00

TIF Fund General Fund

To pay internal loan for TIF 1

$32,000.00

Resolution approved on a roll call vote, all members present voted aye. The Mayor declared the resolution adopted: passed and approved May 1, 2019.

RESOLUTION 2019-10

Segregation of Duties

It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the segregation of duties policy. Motion carried, all voting aye on a roll call vote. Copy on file at City Hall

RESOLUTION 2019-11

Procurement Policy

After discussion, it was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the procurement policy for Federal and State funded projects. Motion carried, all voting aye on a roll call vote. Copy on file at City Hall.

RESOLUTION 2019-12

Conflict of Interest Policy

It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to approve the conflict of interest policy. Motion carried, all voting aye on a roll call vote. Copy on file at City Hall.

RESOLUTION 2019-13

Fraud Reporting Policy

It was moved by Johnson, second by Otto, to approve the fraud reporting policy. Motion carried, all voting aye on a roll call vote. Copy on file at City Hall.

Payroll Activity Form – It was moved by Otto, second by Johnson, to approve the payroll activity sheets. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Property/Liability Insurance – Council reviewed a breakdown of the current insurance renewal.

Storm Sewer Repairs – Josh Pope updated the Council on the progress of the storm sewer project. He will bring more information to the June meeting.

Hike/Bike Trail – Carla updated the Council that the trail project has been approved by the DOT and bid letting by the DOT is scheduled for May 21, 2019. The latest contractors will be able to start the project will be September 16, 2019.

City Code – Discussion was held on Chapters 110-123 of the Lawton City Code. No changes were requested and Chapters 135-160 will be reviewed at the June meeting.

It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 6:15 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

CITY OF LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT — APRIL, 2019

BOMGAARS SANDPAPER, WIRE STRIPPER, CONNEC $33.03

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $40.00

DALE ERICKSON MAR. MILEAGE $149.64

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,301.51

IOWA ST. UNIVERSITY TREAS. OFFICE RICHARDS TRAINING $100.00

HAKA, LLC 250, 550, DUMP TRUCK, BOBCAT, TOOL $669.75

IA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL PROPERTY/LIABILITY INSURANCE $18,624.41

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS. $31.75

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,866.69

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE ORDINANCES, MEETING $325.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,996.96

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES CHAINS $222.19

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTOMATION CONDUIT & WIRING FOR VFD’S..$1,670.30

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA QUARTERLY SALES TAX $139.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $658.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $717.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $312.23

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $95.26

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE TRAINING $1,255.00

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $34,538.24

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $14,844.63

FIRE $9,881.70

ROAD USE TAX $1,732.80

WATER $6,336.92

SEWER $1,742.19

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND:

GENERAL $109,687.51

ROAD USE TAX $4,941.73

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,439.71

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $367.98

WATER $11,081.19

WATER DEPOSIT $100.00

SEWER $5,099.70

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 9, 2019