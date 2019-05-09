Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — May 13, 2019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, May 13, 2019

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Superintendent’s Office – Mapleton, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Summary

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2019-2020

C. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos

D. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators

E. Policy Revision 705.1 & 802.2

F. Approval of Safety Plan

G. Approval Master Certified Contract

H. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts

V. Discussion Items

VI. Reports

A. Principals/School Improvement Coordinators Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

VIII. Announcements

A. Staff Appreciation Week – May 6-10

B. School Board Recognition Month – May

C. Commencement – 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019

D. Last Day of School for MVAO – Thursday, May 30 — two-hour early out for students

E. Jane’s Retirement Invite

F. Staff Appreciation Brunch – Friday, May 31, 2019 at 8:00 AM in Mapleton

G. Next Meeting – Monday, June 17, 2019 in Anthon

IX. Adjourn

