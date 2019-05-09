Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — May 13, 2019
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, May 13, 2019
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: Superintendent’s Office – Mapleton, IA
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Summary
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2019-2020
C. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos
D. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators
E. Policy Revision 705.1 & 802.2
F. Approval of Safety Plan
G. Approval Master Certified Contract
H. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts
V. Discussion Items
VI. Reports
A. Principals/School Improvement Coordinators Reports
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
VIII. Announcements
A. Staff Appreciation Week – May 6-10
B. School Board Recognition Month – May
C. Commencement – 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019
D. Last Day of School for MVAO – Thursday, May 30 — two-hour early out for students
E. Jane’s Retirement Invite
F. Staff Appreciation Brunch – Friday, May 31, 2019 at 8:00 AM in Mapleton
G. Next Meeting – Monday, June 17, 2019 in Anthon
IX. Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 9, 2019