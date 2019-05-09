Moville City Council Minutes — May 1, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. The meeting was held at the Moville Community Center (815 Main) due to construction on the road in front of City Hall. Roll Call: Nate Bauer, Tom Conolly, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt is absent. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Bauer motioned to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Jerry Sailer, Kent Baker, Jereme Muller, Dawn Thomas, and Jonathan Keselring. No Open Forum speakers. Chief Sailer gave a Fire Department update. No Police Department update.

Council considered

Resolution 2019-39 determining the necessity and fixing a date for a public hearing

on the matter of the adoption of a proposed amendment number 2 to the

Urban Revitalization Plan for the Moville City-Wide Urban Revitalization Area.

This amendment fixes an error found in the initial amendment. Conolly motions to set public hearing for June 5th at 6pm, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

At around 6:11 pm, Bauer motioned to enter Public Hearing regarding proposed FY 18/19 Budget amendment #2, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No comments made before or during the meeting, so around 6:12 pm Conolly motioned to close public hearing, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed

Resolution 2019-32

City Budget Amendment and Certification for Amendment #2

for budget FY 18/19.

Malm motioned to adopt this resolution, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered

Resolution 2019-34

setting records fee.

Malm motioned to set the record fee rate at $0.25 per page, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considered

Resolution 2019-35

setting vehicle impounding fees.

Bauer motions for the fee to match the fee that the City was charged by the impounding vendor, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed

Resolution 20169-36

setting Code Enforcement Officer Fees

but will add to next agenda so council can consider further.

Council considered

Resolution 2019-37

setting fees for reviewing plats and/or subdivisions.

Malm motions to set this fee to $0, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed

Resolution 2019-38

directing Clerk to publish notice of

hearing on the adoption of the proposed

“Code of Ordinances of the City of Moville, Iowa.”

Conolly motioned to set this public hearing for May 15th, 2019 at 6pm, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor Fisher reviewed the current fence ordinance and asked the council to review it as well. Thompson recommended referral to Planning and Zoning for further discussion and review.

Clerk Peterson presented information regarding Chapter 58 Vacant and Abandoned Building Registration and property owners who have not complied after 3 letters requesting registration. Attorney Thompson recommended issuing Municipal Infractions for property owners out of compliance with the ordinance and council agreed. Thompson will draft and send the Municipal Infractions. Bauer motioned to support Moville Days 2019 with a contribution of $1000 towards expenses and allowing free swimming at the Haskell Pool on Friday, May 31 from 1 – 5 pm, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed the Motel 20 property at 631 Frontage Road and reviewed some possible grant opportunities that might apply. No action taken at this time, will add to future agenda for further discussion.

With no further business Bauer motions to adjourn at 7:00 pm, Malm seconds. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 9, 2019