Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 9, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

April 9, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on April 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the April 9, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the April 2, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll dated 04/05/19. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a housing agreement between Clay County, SD and Plymouth County and for it to be submitted to the Iowa Attorney General’s office with a final signature by Chairman Kass. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the Cost Advisory Services LAE report for FY 2019/20 funding. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors reviewed the fees being charged by various departments for Plymouth County.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the Recorder’s Quarterly report for January to March 2019 as presented by Plymouth County Recorder Jolynn Goodchild. Motion Carried.

Alan Lucken, Plymouth County Zoning Administrator, was present to discuss future wind farms in Plymouth County.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for tile crossing in Section 23/26 of Marion Township on 200th St. for 2 crossings. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for Long Lines Limited for fiber optics cable in Section 1, 12, 13, 24, 25 and 36 of Perry Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve contracts to Richards Construction for Projects LC-343204, LC-050140, LC-272201, LC-351570, LC-140107 and LC-032802. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve contracts for FM-CO75(156)(157)—55-75 and SBRC-C075(155)—8D-75. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the 5 year plan for the budget and construction program beginning in FY 2019/20. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the gravel contract for Hallet Materials. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:11 p.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 9, 2019