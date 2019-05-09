Public Hearing Notice — City of Moville

Public Hearing Notice

Notice is hereby given that there is now on file for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk of Moville, Iowa, the proposed “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA.”

The City Council will meet at 6 o’clock p.m. on the 15th day of May, 2019, in the Council chambers, at which time any citizen of Moville, Iowa, or any other person having an interest in the proposed “CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA,” may appear and be heard for or against the adoption of the proposed Code of Ordinances or any part thereof.

Jodi Peterson

CITY CLERK, CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 9, 2019