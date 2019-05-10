Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — April 23, 2019

| | 0

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
April 23, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on April 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the April 23, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the April 9, 2019 meeting.  Motion Carried.  There was no meeting on April 16, 2019.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll dated 4/15/19 and 4/18/19 and claims paid on 4/16/19.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the Plymouth County Zoning fee schedule and suggested changes.  The Board would like to revise the schedule after a discussion with the Zoning board and the Zoning Board of Adjustment.  The Board of Supervisors will discuss and approve a final amended fee schedule at a future board meeting.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the revised Plymouth County policy handbook as presented in addition to amending the funeral leave section as follows: An employee will be granted up to four (4) consecutive workdays of funeral leave with pay to attend the funeral of the employee’s child, spouse, grandchild, parent or parent-in-law.  An employee will be granted up to two (2) consecutive workdays of funeral leave with pay to attend the funeral of the employee’s grandparent, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, nephew or great grandchild. An employee will be granted up to one (1) day of funeral leave with pay to attend the funeral of the grandparent of the employee’s spouse, or employee’s aunt, uncle, great grandparent, great aunt or uncle, great niece or nephew, or close friend.  Also to amend the vacation leave policy to include an additional 16 vacation hours for all new employees and 18 vacation hours for new Sheriff’s deputies which is earned after the employee has been employed with the County for 6 months and to be used between 6 months and 12 months of service.  Also to list the Sheriff’s Chief Deputy separately on the vacation schedule, separate from the regular sheriff deputies.  Also to clarify appointed members of various county boards that are paid a meeting allocation fee (not a salary or wage), to be considered volunteers and not employees of the county.  The Board would like to table a discussion for the future of amending the County handbook to include any form of converting sick leave to pay for health insurance premiums up to the age of 65.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the annual Tucker Hill liquor license renewal.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to allow the IT Director, Shawn Olson, to assist the Plymouth County Landfill in reviewing their information technology systems for $90 per hour paid by the Landfill to the county general fund.  All aye, Loutsch abstained.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for tile crossings in Sec 13/24 of Preston Township on 130th St., a crossing in Section 17/18 of Elgin Township on Lake Ave., a crossing in Section 19/20 of Elgin Township on Lake Ave., a crossing in Section 17/18 of Marion Township on Otter Ave. and a crossing in Section 14/23 of Meadow Township on C-16.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a right of way contract for LC-272201, LC-343204.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:19 am.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 4-16-19
A & M Laundry  SUNDRY    60.37
AgriVision Equipment  Flail mower repair    120.14
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    5758.87
Associates for Psych. Service  sub abuse evaluation    400.00
Bekins Fire & Safety  extinguishers  46.25
Lonnie Bohlke  misc. reimbursements    1063.85
Bomgaars  PARTS    121.59
Carrot-Top Industries  flags/solar light    172.43
Casey’s General  fuel    4629.00
Central Iowa Distributing  annual custodial order    1265.10
Century Business Products  MACHINES & FIXTURES    470.88
Century Link  long distance services    21.40
Cornhusker International  PARTS    6668.50
Cost Advisory Services  cost allocation plan    4125.00
CovertTrack Group  annual mapping    600.00
CWD CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING  kitchen supplies    3306.65
The Dailey Stop  fuel    80.18
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    195.03
Victoria DeVos  cell phone, supplies    63.79
Diana Dowhower  custodial supplies    18.81
Eakes Inc.  SUNDRY    898.08
ElectionSource  election security carts    7485.84
Fareway  kitchen supplies    200.64
Farm & Home Publishers  Ply. Co. atlas    56.00
Farmers Coop-Craig fuel    1109.96
Fastenal  supplies    111.23
Stacey Feldman  meeting expenses    400.05
Floyd River Materials  Hillview gravel    790.05
Floyd Valley Healthcare contract    2070.13
Frericks Repair  fuel    2872.90
Frontier Communications  phone services    1280.69
Kyle Gengler  sign labor    275.00
Jolynn Goodchild  mileage    41.76
Govconnection  Adobe software upgrade    341.98
Graham Tire  repairs    151.41
Hardware Hank  supplies    36.71
Jamie Hauser  mileage    443.12
Hennie Iron Works repairs    100.00
High Point Networks  911 system maintenance    10,000.00
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    182.96
HippieBoy Design  business cards    36.83
Jan Hoffman  meal    14.96
Hy-Vee  SK scamper supplies    33.03
I+S Group  architect fees    368.00
ICIT  midyear conference    500.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    224.28
Interstate Battery System  BATTERIES    63.00
Iowa DOT  BLADES    6310.60
Iowa Negotiation & Consulting  contract services    1250.00
Iowa Secretary of State  NCOA card processing    22.30
JDS Industries  sign    43.67
Jensen Motors  repairs    45.94
J-W Tank Line  fuel    2067.72
Kellen Excavation  GRANULAR    3174.36
Kimball-Midwest  PARTS    980.82
KLEM  advertising    250.00
Knife River  ASPHALT CONCRETE    725.00
City of Le Mars  annex water    1268.80
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    485.63
L.G. Everist  GRANULAR    34,066.25
Lowe’s  air compressor    474.05
Mail Services  mv renewal notices – mailed    812.17
Mangold Env. Testing  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    36.00
Mayrose Body Shop  repairs    575.33
Menards  supplies    301.37
Microframe Corporation  counter tickets    31.73
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    5912.58
Midwest Lubricants  OIL    385.00
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    297.87
Mike’s Inc  fuel    4576.01
Mr. Muffler  service    181.18
Sharon Nieman  gas    20.00
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    1072.23
Northside Glass Service  OUTSIDE SERVICE    1252.00
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    85.00
Office Systems  quarterly contract    265.02
Shawn Olson  lodging, misc supplies    1340.30
One Office Solutions  office supplies    327.39
City of Oyens  SUNDRY    42.00
Pecks Title Book  MV reference book    90.00
Ping’s Sales & Service  BUILDINGS    189.74
Pitchfork Ag  blower & oil    260.70
Plymouth County Fair Board  booth space    300.00
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees    1958.98
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  hauling/assessment    21,102.65
Ply. Co. Treasurer  IT salary, flex reimb.    47,393.36
Premier Communications  cable rental    1583.20
Primebank  data processing fee    7.50
Quality Lube Center  service    54.45
Radisson  lodging    210.56
City of Remsen SUNDRY    881.00
Remsen Bell  publications    91.13
RICOH USA  copier    123.90
Rolling Oil  oil    4652.36
Rudy’s Repair BUILDINGS    75.60
Dan Ruhland  sign labor    275.00
Sapp Bros.  fuel    22,600.96
Schlotfeldt Engineering  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    520.00
Schorg’s Amoco Service  fuel    799.77
SHRED-IT USA  shredding services    99.70
Lawrence Shreffler  PAVEMENT MARKINGS    3375.00
Shelly Sitzmann  conference expenses    385.70
Sooland Bobcat Rental  parts    333.01
Speedy Rooter  services    1305.00
Staples  office supplies    90.93
Steffen Truck Equipment  FILTERS    354.83
Street Cop Training  street smart training    199.00
The Record  publications    167.18
Thomson West Group  court library month    1277.94
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    93.14
Total Motors  vehicle repairs    1513.44
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  postage    958.23
Union County Electric  tower    44.48
U.S. Cellular  cell phone service    191.32
USIC Locating Services  locate service    219.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    236.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phone service    608.85
Wagner Auto Supply  supplies    474.80
Wal-Mart  SUPPLIES    25.60
Duane Walhof  cell phone, supplies    63.18
WesTel Systems  trunk lines    526.54
Wigman Co.  plumbing parts    183.66
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    7275.32

