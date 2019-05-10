Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — April 23, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

April 23, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on April 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the April 23, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the April 9, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on April 16, 2019.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll dated 4/15/19 and 4/18/19 and claims paid on 4/16/19. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the Plymouth County Zoning fee schedule and suggested changes. The Board would like to revise the schedule after a discussion with the Zoning board and the Zoning Board of Adjustment. The Board of Supervisors will discuss and approve a final amended fee schedule at a future board meeting.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the revised Plymouth County policy handbook as presented in addition to amending the funeral leave section as follows: An employee will be granted up to four (4) consecutive workdays of funeral leave with pay to attend the funeral of the employee’s child, spouse, grandchild, parent or parent-in-law. An employee will be granted up to two (2) consecutive workdays of funeral leave with pay to attend the funeral of the employee’s grandparent, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, nephew or great grandchild. An employee will be granted up to one (1) day of funeral leave with pay to attend the funeral of the grandparent of the employee’s spouse, or employee’s aunt, uncle, great grandparent, great aunt or uncle, great niece or nephew, or close friend. Also to amend the vacation leave policy to include an additional 16 vacation hours for all new employees and 18 vacation hours for new Sheriff’s deputies which is earned after the employee has been employed with the County for 6 months and to be used between 6 months and 12 months of service. Also to list the Sheriff’s Chief Deputy separately on the vacation schedule, separate from the regular sheriff deputies. Also to clarify appointed members of various county boards that are paid a meeting allocation fee (not a salary or wage), to be considered volunteers and not employees of the county. The Board would like to table a discussion for the future of amending the County handbook to include any form of converting sick leave to pay for health insurance premiums up to the age of 65. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the annual Tucker Hill liquor license renewal. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to allow the IT Director, Shawn Olson, to assist the Plymouth County Landfill in reviewing their information technology systems for $90 per hour paid by the Landfill to the county general fund. All aye, Loutsch abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for tile crossings in Sec 13/24 of Preston Township on 130th St., a crossing in Section 17/18 of Elgin Township on Lake Ave., a crossing in Section 19/20 of Elgin Township on Lake Ave., a crossing in Section 17/18 of Marion Township on Otter Ave. and a crossing in Section 14/23 of Meadow Township on C-16. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a right of way contract for LC-272201, LC-343204. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:19 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 4-16-19

A & M Laundry SUNDRY 60.37

AgriVision Equipment Flail mower repair 120.14

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 5758.87

Associates for Psych. Service sub abuse evaluation 400.00

Bekins Fire & Safety extinguishers 46.25

Lonnie Bohlke misc. reimbursements 1063.85

Bomgaars PARTS 121.59

Carrot-Top Industries flags/solar light 172.43

Casey’s General fuel 4629.00

Central Iowa Distributing annual custodial order 1265.10

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 470.88

Century Link long distance services 21.40

Cornhusker International PARTS 6668.50

Cost Advisory Services cost allocation plan 4125.00

CovertTrack Group annual mapping 600.00

CWD CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING kitchen supplies 3306.65

The Dailey Stop fuel 80.18

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 195.03

Victoria DeVos cell phone, supplies 63.79

Diana Dowhower custodial supplies 18.81

Eakes Inc. SUNDRY 898.08

ElectionSource election security carts 7485.84

Fareway kitchen supplies 200.64

Farm & Home Publishers Ply. Co. atlas 56.00

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1109.96

Fastenal supplies 111.23

Stacey Feldman meeting expenses 400.05

Floyd River Materials Hillview gravel 790.05

Floyd Valley Healthcare contract 2070.13

Frericks Repair fuel 2872.90

Frontier Communications phone services 1280.69

Kyle Gengler sign labor 275.00

Jolynn Goodchild mileage 41.76

Govconnection Adobe software upgrade 341.98

Graham Tire repairs 151.41

Hardware Hank supplies 36.71

Jamie Hauser mileage 443.12

Hennie Iron Works repairs 100.00

High Point Networks 911 system maintenance 10,000.00

City of Hinton SUNDRY 182.96

HippieBoy Design business cards 36.83

Jan Hoffman meal 14.96

Hy-Vee SK scamper supplies 33.03

I+S Group architect fees 368.00

ICIT midyear conference 500.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 224.28

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 63.00

Iowa DOT BLADES 6310.60

Iowa Negotiation & Consulting contract services 1250.00

Iowa Secretary of State NCOA card processing 22.30

JDS Industries sign 43.67

Jensen Motors repairs 45.94

J-W Tank Line fuel 2067.72

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 3174.36

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 980.82

KLEM advertising 250.00

Knife River ASPHALT CONCRETE 725.00

City of Le Mars annex water 1268.80

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 485.63

L.G. Everist GRANULAR 34,066.25

Lowe’s air compressor 474.05

Mail Services mv renewal notices – mailed 812.17

Mangold Env. Testing OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 36.00

Mayrose Body Shop repairs 575.33

Menards supplies 301.37

Microframe Corporation counter tickets 31.73

MidAmerican Energy utilities 5912.58

Midwest Lubricants OIL 385.00

Midwest Wheel PARTS 297.87

Mike’s Inc fuel 4576.01

Mr. Muffler service 181.18

Sharon Nieman gas 20.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1072.23

Northside Glass Service OUTSIDE SERVICE 1252.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 85.00

Office Systems quarterly contract 265.02

Shawn Olson lodging, misc supplies 1340.30

One Office Solutions office supplies 327.39

City of Oyens SUNDRY 42.00

Pecks Title Book MV reference book 90.00

Ping’s Sales & Service BUILDINGS 189.74

Pitchfork Ag blower & oil 260.70

Plymouth County Fair Board booth space 300.00

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees 1958.98

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency hauling/assessment 21,102.65

Ply. Co. Treasurer IT salary, flex reimb. 47,393.36

Premier Communications cable rental 1583.20

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lube Center service 54.45

Radisson lodging 210.56

City of Remsen SUNDRY 881.00

Remsen Bell publications 91.13

RICOH USA copier 123.90

Rolling Oil oil 4652.36

Rudy’s Repair BUILDINGS 75.60

Dan Ruhland sign labor 275.00

Sapp Bros. fuel 22,600.96

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 520.00

Schorg’s Amoco Service fuel 799.77

SHRED-IT USA shredding services 99.70

Lawrence Shreffler PAVEMENT MARKINGS 3375.00

Shelly Sitzmann conference expenses 385.70

Sooland Bobcat Rental parts 333.01

Speedy Rooter services 1305.00

Staples office supplies 90.93

Steffen Truck Equipment FILTERS 354.83

Street Cop Training street smart training 199.00

The Record publications 167.18

Thomson West Group court library month 1277.94

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 93.14

Total Motors vehicle repairs 1513.44

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE postage 958.23

Union County Electric tower 44.48

U.S. Cellular cell phone service 191.32

USIC Locating Services locate service 219.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 236.00

Verizon Wireless cell phone service 608.85

Wagner Auto Supply supplies 474.80

Wal-Mart SUPPLIES 25.60

Duane Walhof cell phone, supplies 63.18

WesTel Systems trunk lines 526.54

Wigman Co. plumbing parts 183.66

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 7275.32

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 9, 2019